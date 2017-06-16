Friday News, June 16, 2017

Final weekend of ‘SPRING”… Summer officially starts this Wednesday (June 21)

FACT: Last year, Americans spent $2.6 billion on arguably the most popular shoe of summertime – the flip-flop. https://goo.gl/7ieS9U

*The term “flip-flop” was coined in the 1960s (yes, because of the sound they make)

Watch for the ‘Hot n Now’ sign this weekend…

The new Krispy Kreme location in Clemmons will be glazing their original doughnuts in CHOCOLATE (Friday night) through this Sunday evening.

Breaking: Amazon is buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in cash.

The organic grocery chain will keep its name.

Whole Foods was founded in Austin, Texas, back in 1980

“Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. https://goo.gl/ZB3dp6

Popular downtown restaurant Sweet Potatoes re-opens later today. (Friday afternoon around 5pm). Sweet Potatoes has been closed for weeks due to a one-block move up North Trade Street. More inside seating, a new patio but the same great food! Source: www.journalnow.com

Good, Good Father: Pro-golfer Phil Mickelson continues to make

special memories with his family this week.

Wednesday: Mickelson attending the eighth-grade graduation of his son.

Thursday: Phil attending his daughter, Amanda’s, High School graduation where she gave the Commencement speech.

Today (Friday) Mickelson celebrates his 47th birthday…

*Oh yeah, Father’s Day is this Sunday! https://goo.gl/32K9LB

Kids Summer Movies Schedule 2017

Check out a listing of participating Winston-Salem cinemas with prices,

AMC Classic 10 (640 Reynolda Road)

The Grand 18 (5601 University Parkway)

Marketplace Cinema (2095 Peters Creek Parkway) Source: My Winston-Salem https://goo.gl/qURse1

‘Child Safety-Seat Check’ happening TODAY from 10 – 2pm

Location: Target parking lot on Main Street in Kernersville.

Sponsored by the Kernersville Police and Fire departments. Free event

A show of unity: Greg Laurie, founding pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California, has announced that his church will join the Southern Baptist Convention. Greg Laurie stated: “Harvest is an independent congregation that will continue fellowship with the Calvary Chapel family of churches. This decision does not change our theology, philosophy of ministry. We (Christ-followers) must learn to walk in common purpose and common vision. The time is now…” http://blog.greglaurie.com/?p=11290

Fact: Eating out costs money. That $10 dollar lunch special could actually be costing you thousands?

Turns out the average American forks over $11.14 twice a week for lunch, according to a Visa survey. But, if you redirected the $1,043 spent each year on lunch into an investment account earning 6%, you would have an estimated savings of $88,500…thirty years later.

Some healthy investing tips…

Give up less by spending smarter.

Instead of buying a large Mocha Caffé Latte each day at Starbucks, consider buying the same coffee in bulk via a 36-count K-cup package for $28.95, which nets out to 80 cents a cup. That’s a daily savings of about $4.

Examine your spending motives.

There’s a psychological dimension to spending.

Do a regular spending audit.

Review a few months worth of credit card, checking or savings statements. Go through them purchase by purchase and find out where your money is going…

SOURCE: USA Today https://goo.gl/vf3O8x