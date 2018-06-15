Friday News, June 15, 2018

RECALL: Kelloggs Announces Cereal Recall Due To Salmonella Concern. Honey Smacks were distributed all across the nation. CNN

Stadium name change: NC A&T State University’s Aggie Stadium is being renamed BB&T Stadium. The name change comes after a $1.5 million gift from the financial services corporation. Not to be confused with where the WS Dash play OR where Wake Forest plays football. J www.journalnow.com

Former WXII 12 News anchor Cameron Kent was inducted into the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Cameron retired in December 2016 after 32-year broadcasting career in the Piedmont Triad. FYI: Cameron started working at WXII in August 1979 after graduating from Wake Forest University. Cameron took a six-year hiatus from local television to work as a screenwriter in Los Angeles before returning to WXII.

Since retiring, Cameron has been fulfilling his passion of writing books and screenplays. http://www.wxii12.com/article/retired-anchor-cameron-kent-inducted-into-north-carolina-association-of-broadcasters-hall-of-fame/21349458

Father’s Day is this Sunday. Science suggests that the gifts of time and fellowship are more connecting than a neck tie or a new pair of sock?

Psychologists say ‘we’ all feel ‘happier’ when we spend our money on experiences rather than objects. -Ryan Howell, lead researcher from San Francisco State University

How much should I spend on that experience? You may be surprised…

One of the cool findings from a study through San Francisco State University is that you don’t have to spend lots of money to have a meaningful experience.

Examples: $5 going to a coffee shop. A couple of hours at a ballgame. A meal together. Or an hour at a spa. Also, spending MORE money doesn’t correlate to a more meaningful experience.

Study: Gifts of Experiences Are More Meaningful Than Material Things

Read more: https://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=121908647

‘Incredibles 2’ out in theaters this weekend, 14 years after the original film debut

Featuring the same superhero family — Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and their three children, Violet, Dash and baby Jack-Jack — “Incredibles 2” pays special attention to mom Helen (Elastigirl) and her desire to return to crime-fighting.

*Check out the latest movie and music review from Focus on the Family (Plugged In)

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/incredibles-2-2018

Traffic Alert in downtown Winston-Salem

Business 40 near Peters Creek Parkway. Road CLOSED in both directions between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway TONIGHT (June 15 at 10pm) through Saturday afternoon (4pm?). Crews are replacing the Peters Creek Parkway bridge. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/business-closing-this-weekend/article_70b9a562-928b-5e9e-8341-446d105ccafc.html

Traffic Alert in Greensboro: High school graduations

Numerous graduation ceremonies are taking place for Guilford County high schools When: Saturday and Sunday. *Roads around the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center could get congested. Greensboro police will be posted at major intersections.

Electronic message boards will instruct you about updated traffic + parking information.