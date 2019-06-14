Friday News, June 14, 2019  

A beautiful Father’s Day weekend coming up…

Pampers says it’s time that men’s restrooms catch up with the responsibilities of modern fathers. The company announced an initiative to install 5,000 changing tables in men’s restrooms across the U.S. and Canada. The announcement accompanies Pampers’ new ad campaign, which encourages fathers to share moments they bonded with their child during a diaper change. J

The North Carolina teen girl who was badly injured in a shark attack June 2 will give an update on her recovery at a news conference later today. 17 year old Paige Winter was standing with her father in waist-deep water off Fort Macon State Park when a shark attacked and pulled her under. Paige later underwent emergency surgery to have her leg amputated above the knee. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/06/14/

Despite beating its fundraising goal and selling property near its downtown campus, Salem College will remain on probation with its accrediting agency – the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission – for another six months. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/another-six-months-of-probation-for-salem-college/

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will voluntarily leave her post at the end of the month. President Trump suggesting her as a future candidate for Arkansas governor… https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2019/june/trump-says-sarah-sanders-to-leave-white-house-at-end-of-june

Mary Duggar, the grandmother to the famous Duggar family of “Counting On” fame, passed away in an accidental drowning at her home in Springdale, Arkansas over the weekend. Mary Duggar was 78. Miss Mary is survived by her daughter Deanna and her son Jim Bob Duggar, 21 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, with several more great-grandchildren on the way! Mary Duggar was also a successful real estate broker who owned Good Neighbor Realty.

Of her Faith in Jesus… “Mary found great joy in sharing her love for Jesus and her own story of how at age 15 she asked Christ to forgive her for her sin. It was at that time she committed the rest of her life to live for Him, a commitment she kept with devotion. She loved to share with others how they too could be forgiven of their sins, live a fulfilling life as a Christian, and one day spend eternity in heaven.”

(JOB Fair) Earth Fare is looking to fill 100 positions in High Point.

Earth Fare, which focuses on specialty and organic foods, is set to open a new store in High Point this summer. Both full-time and part-time positions are needed.

An extended job fair continues through this Saturday (June 15), from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at Courtyard by Marriott located at 4400 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.

Interested applicants should apply online prior to attending the event.

Come fly a kite: “Flight Festival” set for Bailey Park on Saturday (June 15).

Winston-Salem’s inaugural “Flight Festival” will be held at Wake Forest Innovation Quarter this Saturday (June 15) from 10am til 1pm. Aside from kite flying, the festival will also include food trucks, radio-controlled model airplanes, drone demonstrations, flying simulators and information about local clubs and organizations related to flying.

NOTE: Through Friday, free kite-making kits will be available at the city’s 17 recreation centers along with arts and crafts supplies…

SPORTS

NBA Finals: The Toronto Raptors winning their FIRST NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 last night.

Due to rain in the area, the Winston-Salem Dash canceled Wednesday night’s game against Salem at BB&T Ballpark. This marks the fourth game over the last six days that has been canceled. NOTE: The game will not be made up.

*The Dash return to BB&T Ballpark for a seven-game homestand from June 20-26.

Be Safe while enjoying the Beach…

Lifeguards rescue tens of thousands of people from rip currents in the U.S. every year. It’s estimated that 100 people are killed by rip currents annually.

Did you participate in last year’s Pay Your Age Day event at Build-A-Bear?

For example: If your child is 3, the Build-A-Bear is $3. It’s a huge discount!

The company hosting the promotion once again – but this time you must sign up.

