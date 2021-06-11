Friday News, June 11, 2021

Starting July 1, the city of Winston-Salem will stop providing backyard garbage collection to any household that has NOT submitted a (new) letter from a medical provider verifying that no one in the house is capable of rolling a garbage cart to the curb. *Households that currently have an exemption will have to apply for a new one.

*This change does not affect backyard recycling collections.

Additional information and the curbside exemption application form are posted at CityofWS.org/Sanitation Or call CityLink 311.

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

Learn more about the latest research and this new drug…

www.alz.org/northcarolina

Also, a 24-Hour Helpline 1-800-272-3900 is available!

Useful tip: Most all vehicles have a recirculation button with the AC controls in their cars. But many of us are unsure when to use it.

Well, the easy answer is to use it in the summer and turn it off in the winter.

*The recirculation button simply takes the air from inside the car and recirculates it in the cabin instead of pulling fresh air from outside. On HOT days, if you do not recirculate the cooler air in the cabin, your AC system is pulling hot air from outside and trying to cool it. Using the recirculation feature will get your car cooler and will decrease the wear and tear on your AC system. https://www.southernliving.com/news/car-air-recirculation-button

New: Starting July 1, the city of Winston-Salem will stop providing backyard garbage collection to any household that has NOT submitted a (new) letter from a medical provider verifying that no one in the house is capable of rolling a garbage cart to the curb. *Households that currently have an exemption will have to apply for a new one.

*This change does not affect backyard recycling collections.

Additional information and the curbside exemption application form are posted at CityofWS.org/Sanitation Or call CityLink 311.

Covid-19 vaccinations have leveled off in North Carolina, enter the NC vaccine lottery. Gov. Cooper and the COVID-19 task force announced Thursday a new cash lottery incentive. Four (vaccinated) people will win $1 million dollars through the “It’s your shot at a million” summer cash drawing. State leaders said people who get the COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered into the weekly Wednesday drawings starting June 23 through Aug. 4. Already got your dose? Great! You’re automatically entered. https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/summervaxcash

Update: The ‘positive test rate’ for COVID-19 has dropped below 2% in North Carolina, with the key factor likely fewer individuals being tested for the coronavirus. Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has stressed that a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/positive-test-rate-for-covid-19-drops-below-2-in-n-c-forsyth-is-below/article

Helping those in need: The Summer Food Service Program will be serving lunch, and breakfast in some locations, to kids starting this Monday (June 14) thru August 20.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

40% of Americans say that they ‘gained unwanted weight’ during the pandemic!

Average weight gain during 2020 = 29 lbs.

Experts suggest to…

Ditch extreme diets

Make small changes

Get moving and eat healthier

Remember: The extra pounds didn’t all go on at once…be patient!

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/most-americans-pandemic-bad-weight-215944579.html

The Reeves Theater and Café, which has been closed due to the pandemic since March 13, 2020, will fully reopen this Wednesday (June 23).

The Elkin Roots Music Festival will return to the Reeves stage the weekend of June 25-26. Tickets are now on sale at www.reevestheater.com, box office hours on Facebook.

https://www.elkintribune.com/top-stories/32260/the-reeves-reopens-with-return-of-elkin-roots-music-festival

UPDATE: Davidson County Sheriff’s Office…

*Some of you may have received an ‘Emergency Alert’ last night around bedtime in regards to a felon at large. Deputies responded to a home invasion near Lower Lake Rd and Squire Bowers Rd in the Thomasville area of Davidson County. Two suspects were captured by responding deputies; however, one did flee the scene, and was captured a short time later. Good news: That third suspect has been captured!

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners quickly approved the 2021-22 county budget on Thursday, voting unanimously to set the tax rate at 67.78 cents for every $100 of taxable property. Example: At a rate of 67.78 cents, the owner of a property currently valued at $150,000 would pay around $1,000 ($1,016.70) in county taxes.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/forsyth-county-approves-500-million-budget-on-unanimous-vote-lowers-tax-rate-to-67-78/article

Salem College and Academy has a new president.

Summer Johnson McGee, the founding dean of the health sciences school at the University of New Haven in Connecticut, will start July 1.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/a-perfect-fit-salem-academy-and-college-names-a-new-president-with-extensive-health-sciences/article