Friday News, June 08, 2018

Weekend traffic Alert:

Roadwork to bring lane closures in several areas of Forsyth County

*Late Friday night til mid-afternoon on Sunday

For overhead bridge work and other operations, crews will be temporarily closing Business 40 through downtown Winston-Salem in both directions between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway. https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=535104

Also, its graduation weekend for students in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County high schools, and that will bring a lot of people to the vicinity of Joel Coliseum.

Plus, the Twin City Ribfest going on through Sunday at the WS Fairgrounds.

FACT: For every person who dies by suicide annually, there are another 278 people who have thought seriously about suicide who don’t kill themselves, and nearly 60 who have survived a suicide attempt.

*The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 1-800-273-8255

*You don’t have to be a mental health professional to help someone in your life that may be struggling. Learn the Lifeline’s 5 steps that you can use to help a loved one that may be in crisis on the News Blog… https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

With the news of celebrity suicides of fashion designer Kate Spade and now Chef Anthony Bourdain, what an appropriate time for a reminder that Jesus said "I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world."

The owners of Pulliams Hot Dogs and Barbecue (The Flynt family) have been collecting ‘cool stuff’ for 60 years. But the sheds behind Pulliam’s are quite full…

There will be a public auction this Saturday morning (10am) behind the restaurant on Walkertown Road.

Some of the items up for auction: pocket watches, thermometers, arcade penny duck shooting games, a diamond matchbook vending machine, vintage ammunition, old car parts, a Wurlitzer Jukebox, a Mickey Mouse Record Player, a vintage walnut coffin, WWII items, signed NASCAR items and a Campbell’s Soup display. Even a variety of vintage (rear) Coca-Cola products in pristine condition.

Pulliam’s Hot Dogs and Barbecue was started more than 100 years ago.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/hot-dogs-and-collectibles-pulliam-s-to-auction-off-antiques/article_ddefcd6f-329a-57db-b7b3-4530f3c7c921.html

“My grandfather always told me there’s three things you can’t predict: the end of time, who a girl will marry and what an item will bring at auction,” he said. “We’ve had things we were going to throw away that sell for $500, you just never know.”

-Mark Flynt, owner of the iconic Pulliam’s Hot Dogs and Barbecue commenting on Saturday morning ‘collectibles’ auction behind the store in Winston-Salem.

Firebirds Grill locations around the nation (and locally in Winston-Salem) are collecting donations this weekend (June 8 – 11) through ‘Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation’, a national non-profit group that raises money to fight childhood cancer.

Note: 100% of proceeds will go to research… www.firebirdsrestaurants.com

From mermaid eyeshadow to the electric blue mascara…

Crayola has released a makeup line in partnership with ASOS and, in true Crayola fashion, it features 98 very colorful shades. Including face crayons, mascaras, highlighter crayons, face and eyeshadow palettes and various different shades of lip and cheek crayons. Prices range from $14.50 to $40.00 and ASOS says the products are “all vegan” — even the makeup brushes!

The packaging also features Crayola’s iconic crayon box branding and crayon names… https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Shop/crayola-released-makeup-line-dreaming/story?id=55700396

Let the people vote: Lawmakers in Raleigh are once again trying to push for a ‘photo identification requirement’ to vote in North Carolina. A proposed amendment to the state Constitution could be on ballots for voters in November.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/voter-id-proposed-again-this-time-as-change-to-constitution/article_61aa3037-db33-5078-aceb-0ca408a100b3.html

Wear glasses? Study suggests you might be smarter than those who don’t.

Research study from Scotland’s University of Edinburgh, found that people who displayed higher levels of intelligence were almost 30% more likely to wear glasses or contact lenses. In other words, people with high cognitive performance (aka intelligence) were more likely to have poor eyesight.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2018/05/31/smarter-people-wear-glasses-study-finds-those-high-iq-often-do/658751002/

Update: An early evening kick-off time for the App State / UNC-Charlotte football game. The 6pm match-up in Charlotte happens on September 8th (ESPN+).

This will be the first matchup on the gridiron between the Mountaineers and 49ers. It will also mark App State’s shortest road trip (this Fall), the two campuses are separated by only 107 miles. http://www.journalnow.com/sports/asu

Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland TONIGHT 9pm on ABC. The Golden State Warriors lead the series (3 games to 0) over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the best of 7.