Friday News, June 07, 2019  

Update: Cooks Flea Market will NOT be open this weekend, at the earliest, after a fire inside the facility Wednesday afternoon. Officials reporting that the damage is so significant that portions of the building will have to be demolished.

https://myfox8.com/2019/06/06/photos-show-aftermath-of-fire-at-cooks-flea-market-in-winston-salem/

Praise: Over 1,100 kids in Somalia have been given ‘hope’ on Friday morning. Thank You 💜

Still, the need is great: Your gift of $11 dollars provides one child in Somalia with a month’s supply of emergency nutrition packets thru World Concern.

Have your credit card ready when you CALL 888 – 544 – 5448

*Or you can give ONLINE now at wbfj.fm. Again THANK YOU!!! https://tinyurl.com/yys8wkgw

Update: The deadly drought in Somalia continues…

Somalia is currently in one of the driest seasons on record in over 35 years. A UN emergency relief coordinator says more than 2 million men, women and children could die of starvation in Somalia by summer’s end if international aid is not sent quickly to the drought-stricken African country. Somalia, a country located in the Horn of Africa, borders Ethiopia to the west and Kenya to the southwest. Somalia ranks amongst the ten poorest countries in the world. It is estimated that 43% of the population live in extreme poverty (existing on less than $1 dollar a day). Over half of the Somalian labor force is unemployed…

*Sobering: The 2010-12 famine is believed to have killed more than a quarter-million Somalis, half of them younger than age 5.

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/06/05/world/africa/africa-famine-united-nations-somalia.html

Come fly a kite: “Flight Festival” set for Bailey Park on June 15 (next Sat). Winston-Salem’s inaugural “Flight Festival” will be held at Wake Forest Innovation Quarter next Saturday (June 15) from 10am til 1pm. Aside from kite flying, the festival will also include food trucks, radio-controlled model airplanes, drone demonstrations, flying simulators and information about local clubs and organizations related to flying. NOTE: Through Friday, free kite-making kits will be available at the city’s 17 recreation centers along with arts and crafts supplies…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/free-kite-decorating-this-week-at-winston-salem-recreation-centers/

National Doughnut Day is this Friday (June 7)

Krispy Kreme is celebrating by giving away one FREE doughnut per person – with no purchase necessary. You can choose any doughnut on the menu at participating stores.

Longtime voting location moving in Midway

The Davidson County Board of Elections voted Tuesday morning to move Midway’s voting location for Election Day from the Midway Fire Department to Midway United Methodist Church. The switch came after Midway Fire Department officials voiced concerns about an increased call volume and a lack of parking at the fire department. The church will first be used in November for the Town of Midway’s municipal election. Voting will take place in the church’s conference center. The board of elections will not pay any rent to use the facility, which is the same arrangement it had at Midway Fire Department. As of now, early voting in Midway will remain at the fire department. Early voting happens in February ahead of the 2020 primary.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190604/board-approves-midway-umc-as-voting-site-for-election-day

Update: Groundbreaking ceremony in Midway

Members of the Midway Town Council gathered on Friday morning to officially ‘break ground’ on the Midway Town Park. The town park will be constructed on 16 acres behind Midway Town Hall on Gumtree Road. The park will have walking trails, a gazebo, picnic shelters, outdoor grilling and playgrounds. Sources: WBFJ / The Dispatch

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190124/midway-town-council-eyes-future-goals

The Vatican has officially approved a change to the Lord’s Prayer?

Call it a clarification. The ‘change’ from Matthew 6:13 replaces “lead us not into temptation” with “do not let us fall into temptation.” For years, Christians have wrestled with the actual meaning behind, “Lead us not into temptation.”

The late theologian Charles Spurgeon explained during a sermon in 1863 that the word “temptation” in Matthew 6:13 actually holds two meanings, both the temptation toward sin and the facing of trials and tribulations.

While, Spurgeon agrees that God does not tempt us, he does argue that God will send us into trials and situations in which temptation toward sin is ever-present.

After more than 16 years of study, some biblical researchers say a better translation of the scripture would be: “Abandon us not when in temptation.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2019/june/pope-francis-officially-approves-change-to-lords-prayer

Another Pro-Life victory

Update: Government scientists will no longer conduct research using aborted baby body parts. And taxpayer dollars will no longer be used to fund that research at one specific university, the announcement made by the Trump administration. The Department of Health and Services (HHS) will not renew its contract with the University of California, San Francisco following an investigation into UCSF’s research practices. The investigation was part of a broader audit to see if American taxpayer money is helping pay for research involving the body parts of aborted children.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/june/trump-admin-says-nih-will-no-longer-conduct-research-using-aborted-baby-body-parts

The Carolina Panthers have made their move to South Carolina official.

While the team will still play their games at Bank of America in Charlotte, their offices and practice facility will be located in a new facility that will be built in York County (near Rock Hill?). The Panther deal with moving to SC includes up to $120 million dollars in tax breaks for the team, exempting them from paying state income taxes for players, coaches, and other employees for 15 years. Panther Training camp has been held at Wofford College for years and will still have a limited presence in Spartanburg..

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2019/06/05/panthers-making-south-carolina-move-official-\