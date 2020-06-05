Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Friday News, JUNE 05, 2020

Friday News, JUNE 05, 2020

Verne HillJun 05, 2020Comments Off on Friday News, JUNE 05, 2020

Like

Today is National Donut Day

 *Curfews remain in place for Greensboro and High Point thru the weekend.  Hours: 8pm til 6am the following morning in response to last weekend’s rioting.

This curfew restricts travel and ‘commerce’ in the city limits except for essential businesses or those traveling to work.  Winston-Salem does NOT have a curfew.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/greensboros-curfew-church-services-take-out-buying-groceries/

 

RECALL: Honda recalling 1.4 million of its newer vehicles globally.

Reason: Fuel pumps with defective parts that could lead to a loss in engine power or stalling.  Accord, Acura and Civic models are part of the recall.

https://www.slashgear.com/honda-recalls-1-4-million-vehicles-what-you-need-to-know-03623585/

 

Survival mode? The Triad’s three J.C. Penney retail stores have been spared in the first round of nationwide store closings. The company filed for bankruptcy-protection in May.  J.C. Penney plans to close 192 stores by the end of 2020 and an additional 50 by the end of 2021.  https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/triad-j-c-penney-stores-spared-from-first-closing-round/

 

Something to celebrate. Robin Eaton from Winston-Salem who was treated for COVID-19 at Forsyth Medical Center was discharged on Thursday. Robin was the 1,000th COVID-19 patient successfully treated within the Novant Health system in North Carolina and Virginia. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/novant-s-1-000th-patient-successfully-treated-for-covid-19-gets-to-go-home/

 

Tropical Depression Cristobal is expected to regain strength when it moves back into the Gulf of Mexico and turns north toward the U.S. this weekend.

Cristobal could strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane, with the projected path toward eastern Louisiana with landfall on Sunday or Monday.  -AccuWeather

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/06/04/tropical-storm-cristobal-forecast-track-projected-landfall-us/3143022001/

 

New Normal: Universal Studios in Orlando is back open.

Some of the changes: vehicles will park one or two spaces apart.

Visitors (and employees) will receive a temperature check.

If your temperature is above 100.4 degrees, no entry.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/06/05/george-floyd-protests-strawberry-moon-president-donald-trump-maine/5306367002/

Updates on other well-known theme parks…

*Ark Encounter + the Creation Museum both located in northern Kentucky

plan to re-open this Monday (June 8). (Answers in Genesis)

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/may/ark-encounter-creation-museum-in-kentucky-announces-plan-to-reopen-on-june-8

*SeaWorld Orlando plans to re-open next Thursday (June 11).

*Walt Disney World plans to re-open in July, in phases.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/2020/05/27/disney-world-sets-coronavirus-reopening-date-magic-kingdom-animal-kingdom/5262558002/

 

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month (ABAM)

Opening up conversation about the brain and Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

The Alzheimer’s Association is offering FREE virtual education programs throughout the month of JUNE.

Topics include: COVID-19 & caregivers, the latest in Alzheimer’s and dementia research,

and healthy living for your Brain + Body.

Dates and registration info:  at www.alz.org/northcarolina 

24-Hour Helpline 800-272-3900

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

 

Triad Goodwill: ‘Virtual Job Fair’ this Wednesday (JUNE 10) from 10-1pm.

 *Meet ‘face-to-face’ with employers VIA Zoom video conferences

You can pre-register at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/virtualjobfair/

*If you need assistance with resume or interview preparation,

give us a call at 336-544-5305 or email careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org.

 

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

 

Give the Gift of Life: Blood donors are urgently needed.

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations.

Those who donate blood thru June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card.

Get the donation App.  It’s faster: https://www.redcrossblood.org/blood-donor-app.html

 

Associates in Christian Counseling is offering ‘therapy sessions’ to frontline workers that have continued working throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

The sessions will be FREE to those who do not have insurance.

 YOU can help by donating to the program. Gifts of any size are welcome.

Donate online at www.christiancounseling.org/donation/htm

Essential workers who want to sign up for the program should call 336.896.0065 or send an e-mail to info@christiancounseling.org to start the intake process.

 

IRS ALERT: Pay attention if you get a plain envelope in the mail that’s marked “Money Network Cardholder Services.” Don’t throw it away. It’s not a scam.

The envelope contains a prepaid debit card that is loaded with your stimulus payment. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/05/27/stimulus-money-visa-debit-cards-mail/5269315002/

 

 

Praise: Curfews have been lifted in Washington D.C., Los Angeles and San Francisco after days of unrest. While multiple protests over the weekend ended in violent clashes with police, demonstrations in recent days have been increasingly peaceful.  CNN

 

National coverage of that memorial service remembering George Floyd taking place in Minneapolis on Thursday. Additional memorial services are planned.

Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina (in Hoke County, 45 miles from Fayetteville)

– where Floyd was born. Wrapping up Monday and Tuesday in Houston, Texas.

https://www.twincities.com/2020/06/03/after-minneapolis-george-floyd-funeral-rites-will-continue-in-north-carolina-houston/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostOne Race: The Bible gives us the answers...
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Area Camps make ‘adjustments’ for Summer

Verne HillJun 05, 2020

The COVID-Safe Church. FREE info from Premier Productions

Verne HillJun 05, 2020

Samaritan Ministries with Sonjia Kurosky

Verne HillJun 05, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Several items are needed for individual snack packs, such as… potato chips, cookies, fruit snacks, candy bars, gum and sodas! http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Overnight Volunteers and select items for the food pantry! 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis Intervention Agency serving[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes