Friday News, JUNE 05, 2020

*Curfews remain in place for Greensboro and High Point thru the weekend. Hours: 8pm til 6am the following morning in response to last weekend’s rioting.

This curfew restricts travel and ‘commerce’ in the city limits except for essential businesses or those traveling to work. Winston-Salem does NOT have a curfew.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/greensboros-curfew-church-services-take-out-buying-groceries/

RECALL: Honda recalling 1.4 million of its newer vehicles globally.

Reason: Fuel pumps with defective parts that could lead to a loss in engine power or stalling. Accord, Acura and Civic models are part of the recall.

https://www.slashgear.com/honda-recalls-1-4-million-vehicles-what-you-need-to-know-03623585/

Survival mode? The Triad’s three J.C. Penney retail stores have been spared in the first round of nationwide store closings. The company filed for bankruptcy-protection in May. J.C. Penney plans to close 192 stores by the end of 2020 and an additional 50 by the end of 2021. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/triad-j-c-penney-stores-spared-from-first-closing-round/

Something to celebrate. Robin Eaton from Winston-Salem who was treated for COVID-19 at Forsyth Medical Center was discharged on Thursday. Robin was the 1,000th COVID-19 patient successfully treated within the Novant Health system in North Carolina and Virginia. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/novant-s-1-000th-patient-successfully-treated-for-covid-19-gets-to-go-home/

Tropical Depression Cristobal is expected to regain strength when it moves back into the Gulf of Mexico and turns north toward the U.S. this weekend.

Cristobal could strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane, with the projected path toward eastern Louisiana with landfall on Sunday or Monday. -AccuWeather

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/06/04/tropical-storm-cristobal-forecast-track-projected-landfall-us/3143022001/

New Normal: Universal Studios in Orlando is back open.

Some of the changes: vehicles will park one or two spaces apart.

Visitors (and employees) will receive a temperature check.

If your temperature is above 100.4 degrees, no entry.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/06/05/george-floyd-protests-strawberry-moon-president-donald-trump-maine/5306367002/

Updates on other well-known theme parks…

*Ark Encounter + the Creation Museum both located in northern Kentucky

plan to re-open this Monday (June 8). (Answers in Genesis)

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/may/ark-encounter-creation-museum-in-kentucky-announces-plan-to-reopen-on-june-8

*SeaWorld Orlando plans to re-open next Thursday (June 11).

*Walt Disney World plans to re-open in July, in phases.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/2020/05/27/disney-world-sets-coronavirus-reopening-date-magic-kingdom-animal-kingdom/5262558002/

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month (ABAM)

Opening up conversation about the brain and Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

The Alzheimer’s Association is offering FREE virtual education programs throughout the month of JUNE.

Topics include: COVID-19 & caregivers, the latest in Alzheimer’s and dementia research,

and healthy living for your Brain + Body.

Dates and registration info: at www.alz.org/northcarolina

24-Hour Helpline 800-272-3900

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

Triad Goodwill: ‘Virtual Job Fair’ this Wednesday (JUNE 10) from 10-1pm.

*Meet ‘face-to-face’ with employers VIA Zoom video conferences

You can pre-register at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/virtualjobfair/

*If you need assistance with resume or interview preparation,

give us a call at 336-544-5305 or email careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org.

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Give the Gift of Life: Blood donors are urgently needed.

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations.

Those who donate blood thru June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card.

Get the donation App. It’s faster: https://www.redcrossblood.org/blood-donor-app.html

Associates in Christian Counseling is offering ‘therapy sessions’ to frontline workers that have continued working throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

The sessions will be FREE to those who do not have insurance.

YOU can help by donating to the program. Gifts of any size are welcome.

Donate online at www.christiancounseling.org/donation/htm

Essential workers who want to sign up for the program should call 336.896.0065 or send an e-mail to info@christiancounseling.org to start the intake process.

IRS ALERT: Pay attention if you get a plain envelope in the mail that’s marked “Money Network Cardholder Services.” Don’t throw it away. It’s not a scam.

The envelope contains a prepaid debit card that is loaded with your stimulus payment. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/05/27/stimulus-money-visa-debit-cards-mail/5269315002/

Praise: Curfews have been lifted in Washington D.C., Los Angeles and San Francisco after days of unrest. While multiple protests over the weekend ended in violent clashes with police, demonstrations in recent days have been increasingly peaceful. CNN

National coverage of that memorial service remembering George Floyd taking place in Minneapolis on Thursday. Additional memorial services are planned.

Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina (in Hoke County, 45 miles from Fayetteville)

– where Floyd was born. Wrapping up Monday and Tuesday in Houston, Texas.

https://www.twincities.com/2020/06/03/after-minneapolis-george-floyd-funeral-rites-will-continue-in-north-carolina-houston/