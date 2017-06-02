Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Friday News, June 02, 2017

Friday News, June 02, 2017

Verne HillJun 02, 2017Comments Off on Friday News, June 02, 2017

Like

The US will withdraw from the ‘Paris Climate Accord’.  President Trump making the announcement yesterday afternoon says he was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.  https://goo.gl/Muw5Ns

 

National Doughnut Day

*National Doughnut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. https://goo.gl/83Mz16

 -Krispy Kreme: Get one FREE doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary.

-Dunkin’ Donuts: One FREE classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day TODAY (Friday)…

 

 

‘Worship services’ are good for you.   A new study from Vanderbilt University finding that people who attend religious services live longer and are less stressed. Good News: Middle-aged adults (between the ages of 40 and 65) who go to church, reduce their mortality risk by 55%.  https://goo.gl/JpmgX6

 

First of June means the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season which runs through November 30.  Check out the 2017 list of ‘names’ for storms including Cindy, Gert, Lee and Tammy…J.  We will start June with ‘Bret’ cause the ‘A’ name (Arlene) was used back in April.  *There are six lists of names that are used in rotation and a list recycles every six years.

 

A 12 year old from Fresno (California) won the Scripps National Spelling Bee.   Ananya Vinay correctly spelling “mar-o-cain,” which is a dress fabric made from silk or rayon. She wins $40,000 dollars in cash and a trophy.  https://goo.gl/V7ckDA

 

Check out the latest review of “Wonder Woman” which hits the Box Office this weekend from Focus on the Family (Plugged In) at wbfj.fm

 

NBA Finals: Game ONE

Kevin Durant put on a show in Golden State’s 113-91 Game 1 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers last night.  Game 2 on Sunday.

 

Volunteers needed:  YMCA Camp Hanes is working hard to get ready for the start to summer camp (which is coming up on June 11).  Now the focus is on clean up from storm damage, after a tornado ripped through its facilities last week – but they need some help.

*YMCA Camp Hanes has scheduled two clean up days.

  This Saturday, June 3 and next Tuesday, June 6 from 10-3pm

Volunteer Parking: Mount Olive Baptist Church at 5413 NC Hwy 66.

Bring: Work gloves, brooms, rakes, and leaf blowers

Food and water will be provided for all the helpers.

**Details on our social media sites including the News Blog

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostSunday @ 5 - Summer Safety Tips (June 4)
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Friday is National Doughnut Day

Verne HillJun 02, 2017

Camp Hanes: Volunteers needed for storm damage

Verne HillJun 02, 2017

June 1st begins the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Verne HillJun 02, 2017

Community Events

Jun
2
Fri
all-day Men’s Annual Retreat @ Park Springs Lake Road (Providence, NC)
Men’s Annual Retreat @ Park Springs Lake Road (Providence, NC)
Jun 2 – Jun 4 all-day
Topic: “2nd Timothy” Cost: $75.00 (per person) http://pinedale.org/pcc-mens-retreat 336.788.7600 Presented by Pinedale Christian Church You do not have to been an attendee and/or member of Pinedale CC to go on the Men’s Retreat.
all-day Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Jun 2 all-day
Proceeds: Youth Mission Trip 336.454.5292
10:00 am Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Jun 2 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Fancy Finds is an upscale resale shop with furniture, decorative items and accessories! Proceeds: Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina 704.909.8223 http://www.fancyfinds.org Fancy Finds is open the first and third Friday (10-6) & Saturday (10-3) of each month.
Jun
3
Sat
8:00 am Golf Tournament & Silent Auction @ Greensboro National Golf Club (Summerfield)
Golf Tournament & Silent Auction @ Greensboro National Golf Club (Summerfield)
Jun 3 @ 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Registration: $60 (per person)  /  $240 (team of 4) http://www.gospelbc.org Proceeds: Jamaica Mission Trip 336.644.1932 Presented by Gospel Baptist Church (Greensboro)
10:00 am Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Jun 3 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
Fancy Finds is an upscale resale shop with furniture, decorative items and accessories! Proceeds: Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina 704.909.8223 http://www.fancyfinds.org Fancy Finds is open the first and third Friday (10-6) & Saturday (10-3) of each month.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes