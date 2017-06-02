Friday News, June 02, 2017

The US will withdraw from the ‘Paris Climate Accord’. President Trump making the announcement yesterday afternoon says he was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris. https://goo.gl/Muw5Ns

National Doughnut Day

*National Doughnut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. https://goo.gl/83Mz16

-Krispy Kreme: Get one FREE doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary.

-Dunkin’ Donuts: One FREE classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day TODAY (Friday)…

‘Worship services’ are good for you. A new study from Vanderbilt University finding that people who attend religious services live longer and are less stressed. Good News: Middle-aged adults (between the ages of 40 and 65) who go to church, reduce their mortality risk by 55%. https://goo.gl/JpmgX6

First of June means the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season which runs through November 30. Check out the 2017 list of ‘names’ for storms including Cindy, Gert, Lee and Tammy…J. We will start June with ‘Bret’ cause the ‘A’ name (Arlene) was used back in April. *There are six lists of names that are used in rotation and a list recycles every six years.

A 12 year old from Fresno (California) won the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Ananya Vinay correctly spelling “mar-o-cain,” which is a dress fabric made from silk or rayon. She wins $40,000 dollars in cash and a trophy. https://goo.gl/V7ckDA

Check out the latest review of “Wonder Woman” which hits the Box Office this weekend from Focus on the Family (Plugged In) at wbfj.fm

NBA Finals: Game ONE

Kevin Durant put on a show in Golden State’s 113-91 Game 1 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers last night. Game 2 on Sunday.

Volunteers needed: YMCA Camp Hanes is working hard to get ready for the start to summer camp (which is coming up on June 11). Now the focus is on clean up from storm damage, after a tornado ripped through its facilities last week – but they need some help.

*YMCA Camp Hanes has scheduled two clean up days.

This Saturday, June 3 and next Tuesday, June 6 from 10-3pm

Volunteer Parking: Mount Olive Baptist Church at 5413 NC Hwy 66.

Bring: Work gloves, brooms, rakes, and leaf blowers

Food and water will be provided for all the helpers.

