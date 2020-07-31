Search
Friday News, July 31, 2020

Verne HillJul 31, 2020Comments Off on Friday News, July 31, 2020

It’s National Avocado Day. Keep the guac straightforward (avocado, lemon, salt, pepper maybe garlic powder). Oh yeah. Where are the chips?!?!

 Good News: 53 days until Fall. Autumn begins on September 22.  Are you ready????

Add the Greek Festival in Winston-Salem to the list of ‘cancelled’ events this Fall. No Fairs. No Barbeque Festival in Lexington.

Breaking news this morning: Access to Ocracoke Island is now restricted due to Hurricane Isaias (E- zah – E – us).  Only residents, homeowners, vendors, and other essential personnel are allowed on to ferries.

Also, Hyde County has declared a state of emergency.

https://www.wavy.com/news/north-carolina/tracking-hurricane-isaias-entry-to-ocracoke-restricted-as-hyde-county-declares-state-of-emergency/

 

Eye on the storm: Isaias (E- zah – E – us) is now a Category One Hurricane.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the Hurricane will skim the Florida and Georgia coastline over the weekend, then track north toward the North and South Carolina coast by Monday. This is the 9th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season.

https://abc11.com/hurricane-isaias-storm-tropical-track/6344376/

 

Update: Guilford County Schools has again pushed back the start of high school athletics workouts and marching band practice – indefinitely – because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  *Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools WILL allow its high schools to resume athletic workouts this Monday, Aug. 3.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/guilford-county-schools-pushes-back-athletics-workouts-again/

 

RECALL: Check your hand sanitizer…

NEW: The product labeled Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer – distributed in a 17-ounce bottle – is being recalled because it contains methanol, which is considered ‘toxic’ by the FDA. This particular hand sanitizer was recently distributed by Forsyth County under a COVID-19 relief effort. Local businesses that took part in the relief program are getting emails not to use the hand sanitizer. Details on the News Blog…

https://journalnow.com/news/local/hand-sanitizer-distributed-in-winston-salem-and-forsyth-county-recalled/

The FDA has issued a warning to avoid nearly 90 hand sanitizers that contain methanol or wood alcohol, a substance that is toxic when absorbed through skin or ingested.

https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2020/methanol-hand-sanitizer-recall.html

 

Pop-Up Restaurant with a Purpose

Providence Catering has partnered with WinMock at Kinderton in Bermuda Run to open a pop-up restaurant on the weekends, beginning TODAY (July 31).

Providence (a program of Second Harvest) and WinMock came up with the idea of a pop-up partly to provide work for its catering employees and to raise money for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.  The meals will be provided in a spacious environment that follows COVID-19 guidelines.  

Both indoor and outdoor seating will be available with live music.

Ticket info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pop-up-restaurant-with-a-purpose-tickets-113100223814

 

Have you filled out the US Census? Everyone needs to be counted.

So, please take a few minutes and get counted!

Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population.

Fact: Only 4 out of 10 Forsyth County residents have filled out the US Census.

Details at https://2020census.gov/

NOW HIRING: Goodwill has immediate openings at all stores and donation centers.

Both full-time and part-time jobs available with multiple shift times.

Jobs include: Cashier, Clothes Hanger, Donations Assistant plus management positions.   Apply today at www.jobsatgoodwill.org.

 

Get Moravian goodies online!

Good News: Old Salem is offering some of its products online including Moravian cookies and Moravian stars – online. For more information visit www.oldsalem.org.

FYI: Old Salem remains closed to the public due to COVID restrictions.

 

Coffee and cereal together?  Dunkin’ has joined forces with Post Cereal to introduce

a pair of coffee-infused cereals based on two of the chain’s best-selling drinks.

Caramel Macchiato (mah-KEY-ah-toe) and Mocha Latte cereal will be available soon.

As the names suggest, the cereal is coffee flavored and includes a small amount of caffeine, around a tenth of a cup of coffee per serving.

https://comicbook.com/irl/news/dunkin-new-coffee-flavored-cereal/

 

What about those mysterious ‘seed packets’?

If you receive mysterious seeds from China, don’t plant them, suggests a memo sent out by the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services.

Those shipments may be linked to an online scam.

If you have gotten some of of those seed packets contact the state’s

Plant Industry Division at 800-206-9333 or newpest@ncagr.gov.  *on the News Blog!

https://www.newsobserver.com/news/state/north-carolina/article244515977.html

 

 

Re-opening Public Schools this Fall in North Carolina.  What is the new normal?

Here’s the plan for each Piedmont Triad school system (Fox 8 WGHP)

https://myfox8.com/news/reopening-schools-heres-where-each-piedmont-triad-school-system-stands/

 

*Do you have questions about Homeschooling your child in North Carolina?

Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm.     https://www.nche.com/helps/hs-faq/

 

Want to renew your wedding vows?

The Winston-Salem Dash as the ultimate stadium plan.

The Winston-Salem Dash is taking reservations for fans to reaffirm their marital commitments – at home plate – next Saturday (August 8).

The ceremony costs $40 per couple, and $10 per guest (up to 8 guests)

Couples can register for five different time slots (5, 5:45, 6:30, 7:15 and 8).

The Dash is offering a ballpark fare menu featuring hot dogs, fries and a drink,

OR a dinner menu with a salad, baked chicken, mashed potatoes and a drink.

The ceremonies will be officiated by BOLT, the team mascot, and the team’s vice president of baseball operations, Ryan Manuel, who is ordained!

Interested: Contact ayla.acosta@wsdash.com or 336-714-6879. 

https://journalnow.com/sports/want-to-renew-your-wedding-vows-the-winston-salem-dash-will-let-you-use-its/

 

How about this quote: “Take a simple idea and take it seriously” Charlie Munger

Doing a few sets of pushups each day is a simple idea.

Saving at least 10% of your income is a simple idea.

Sending Thank You notes is a simple idea.

…but most people don’t take simple ideas seriously.

Previous PostS@5: Stuff the Bus 2020
