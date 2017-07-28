Search
Friday News, July 28, 2017  

Verne Hill  

Power outage cause evacuation along one part of the Outer Banks?  A state of emergency has been issued for Hatteras and Ocracoke islands on North Carolina’s Outer Banks. Officials hope all visitors will be off the island by noon today (Friday).  Here’s the deal: Construction crews working on a new bridge cut the power line to the islands Thursday morning. It could take several days or several weeks to repair.    https://goo.gl/oSYVG9

 

Discontinued?  Apple is discontinuing its ‘Nano’ and ‘Shuffle’ iPod models but will continue its two iPod Touch models.  The price of the iPod Touch, essentially an iPhone without cellular service, has been cut. It now comes with 32 GB of storage for $199 and 128 GB for $299.  *Apple introduced the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle way back in 2005.   https://goo.gl/okfBTn

 

Things Your Kids Should Know ‘How To Do’ By Age 13…

#5   “How To FaiL”?  That’s right!  Allow your kids to slip up, fail, fall short.  They will learn how to problem-solve and that ‘actions have consequences’.   Learn more: https://goo.gl/pbkAsa

 

Expect even more delays at the airport.

You may want to arrive early and be prepared for possible longer lines due to some new TSA rules.  New: All electronics larger than a cellphone will have to go in separate bins when you go through airport screening. It’s part of an effort to strengthen screening procedures for carry-on luggage.

The new screening procedures, set to take effect over the next few months, are already in place at 10 U.S. airports, including Los Angeles, Phoenix and Detroit.

BTW: There are no changes to what you can bring through the checkpoint. Food and liquid items that comply with the 3-1-1 liquids rule, electronics, and books will continue to be allowed in carry-on bags. https://goo.gl/UkVjFX

 

Speaking of Christmas in July…

The NC Christmas Tree Industry is ranked 2nd in the nation (# of trees harvested).

BTW: The North Carolina Fraser fir is the most popular Christmas tree in North America, and is shipped to every state in the U.S. as well as the Caribbean Islands, Mexico, Canada, Bermuda even Japan…      https://goo.gl/FPqyaL

FYI: How long does it take to grow a sizable Christmas tree? 

Approx. 7 – 10 years for a tree to grow from a seedling to 8 feet…

 

Final Week: Help WBFJ “Stuff the Bus” – Collecting school supplies for kids in the local Salvation Army  Boys & Girls Clubs. UPDATE: Drop-Off locations…

“Five Below” stores in Winston-Salem (Hanes Mall Blvd and Hanes Mill Road)

AND JC Penny at Hanes Mall

 

 

Check out the latest movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family (Plugged In) at wbfj.fm   http://www.pluggedin.com/

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous Post“Stuff the Bus” Final Week...
