Friday News, July 27, 2018

WBFJ News Friday, July 27, 2018

Happy 81st Birthday, Krispy Kreme

Get an Original Glazed KK Dozen for $1 when you buy any dozen at regular price

Update: Hanesbrands Sample Sale is coming up

Dates: August 15 – 18, 2018

Times each day: 10am – 7pm

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building off Deacon Blvd

*Use Gate #5 off of Deacon Blvd for FREE Parking!

http://wsfairgrounds.com/event/hanesbrands-sample-sale-2018/

Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem (this Saturday into Sunday)

Peters Creek Parkway bridge construction over Business 40

Peters Creek Parkway will be closed ALL day this Saturday at the Business 40 interchange. All the ramps connecting Peters Creek Parkway to Business 40 will be closed, except for the NB ramp Peters Creek Parkway to Business 40 eastbound. *FYI: Workers will tear down the old Peters Creek Parkway bridge next weekend Aug. 3-5, requiring a closure of Business 40 near the interchange.

Looking Ahead: When finished, the new Peters Creek Parkway bridge over Business 40 will have seven lanes: Three lanes in each direction plus a turn lane…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/business_40/peters-creek-parkway-to-be-closed-at-business-bridge-on/article_4a6f6a6a-4a90-5178-b55b-bbf02e44c472.html

Stop refrigerating these foods?

There are some foods – including potatoes, onions, avocado, melons, honey even hot sauces – that are actively made worse by refrigeration.

*15 things you should never refrigerate on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.reviewed.com/refrigerators/features/seriously-stop-refrigerating-these-foods?

Sunday is National Chicken Wing Day

Note: Experts suggest to NOT refrigerate your Hot Sauces.

Vinegar-based hot sauces like Texas Pete and Tabasco, you can almost always safely store it in the pantry for months on end. BTW: Cold weakens the flavor and changes the viscosity of the sauce, affecting the pour.

Sad News: Dr. Tony Evans’ niece (Wynter Evans Pitts) died suddenly Tuesday night. Wynter was only 38 years old.

Wynter was the founder of a ministry called “For Girls Like You” as well as a magazine by the same name. There are reports that Wynter died from a massive heart attack (?).

Please continue to pray for her family during this difficult time. http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/july/dr-tony-evans-posts-news-of-shocking-death-of-niece-wynter-evans-pitts

“Christmas in July”

Senior Services of Forsyth County needs our help, supporting senior citizens in our community. You can drop off donated items from their “Christmas in July” Wish List at any Piedmont Federal Savings Bank branch office in Forsyth County or at Senior Services on Shorefair Drive through July 31st. The Wish List includes: non-perishable food items as well as toiletries. Even iTunes gift cards!

Details: http://www.seniorservicesinc.org/christmas-in-july-2018-2/

Bringing closure? North Korea has returned the remains of what’s believed to be U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War. A U.S military plane ( a C-17 ) made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve 55 cases of remains earlier today. The handover follows through on a promise North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made to President Trump when the leaders met in June.

A formal re-patriation ceremony will be held at Osan Air Base near the Seoul, South Korean this Wednesday, August 1st.

About 7,700 U.S. soldiers are listed as missing from the 1950-53 Korean War,….

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2018/july/white-house-north-korea-has-returned-remains-of-us-dead-held-since-korean-war

Tia Coleman, who lost nine of her family members in a tragic duck boat accident last week near Branson, Missouri, will honor her husband and children in a public celebration of life event later today. Coleman was one of the 11 members of one family on board the boat tour on Table Rock Lake when the vessel capsized last Thursday. Nine of her family members were among the 17 dead in the tragic accident, which occurred during a windy thunderstorm. The crash is one of the deadliest U.S. boating tragedies in recent history and renewed focus on decades-old concerns about the safety of duck boats. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/07/27

Do like to cuddle? Hux Family Farm, a small farm in Durham, is in need of people to cuddle with their baby goats. The farm is unique. They raise therapeutic goats!

BTW: Most farm-raised goats are separated from their mothers at birth and raised to be used for milk and meat, but the ‘kids’ at Hux are nurtured alongside their mothers and socialized with humans, creating a truly intimate bond. Details: HuxFamilyFarm.com http://www.charlottestories.com/north-carolina-farm-needing-volunteers-to-cuddle-with-baby-goats

The average allowance (kids ages 4 to 14) is around $8.74 a week or $454 a year (2017) that’s in addition to cash gifts for birthdays and holidays, according to RoosterMoney. Good News: The average kid saves 43% of their allowance money.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/personalfinance/budget-and-spending/2018/01/09/heres-how-much-typical-kid-gets-allowance-each-year/1006832001/

WOW: American parents shell out a whopping $41 billion dollars a year in allowances.

That’s $41 billion given by only 53% of parents in the US.

https://www.babble.com/parenting/american-parents-pay-41-billion-annually-allowance/

TIP: Depending on the time of year, your ceiling fan should rotate in a different direction.

Summer = Counter clockwise: In the summer, your ceiling fan is meant to cool, so you’ll want it to push air down. This forces the airflow to hit you directly. So, the ceiling fan should be rotating in a counter-clockwise direction.

BTW: A downward draft from a ceiling fan can make you feel up to 8 degrees cooler.

Winter = Clockwise: In the winter, you want a warming effect, you should switch the direction of the fan to clockwise, forcing the warm air near the ceiling (remember, heat rises) back down. https://www.cnet.com/how-to/how-to-use-ceiling-fan/