Friday News, July 26, 2019  

Headline of the Morning: “Americans Favor Fifteen Dollars an Hour…for Congress”

https://www.newyorker.com/humor/borowitz-report/americans-favor-fifteen-dollars-an-hour-for-congress

Coffee with a Cop event happening at Moji Coffee

TODAY (July 26) between 12:30 – 2:30pm 690 Trade Street in downtown WS

Update: After much controversy, Tega Cay City Council in South Carolina has decided to ‘RESTORE’ their Fallen Officers’ Memorial (the one with the word ‘LORD’) to its original condition at their new police station.

http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/the-lord-is-back-in-tega-cay-fallen-officers-memorial-to-be-fully-restored

BTW: The Women’s Club of Tega Cay originally donated the 4-foot stone for the city’s new police department, which contains the prayer and is part of a memorial to fallen police officers.

Earlier story: A monument placed outside of a new police department in Tega Cay, South Carolina, was removed earlier this week after ‘a few concerned citizens’ complained that the donated monument – which contains a prayer often called “The Officer’s Prayer,” which just happens to contain the word ‘LORD’ several times.

https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/the-word-lord-stripped-from-monument-offering-prayer-for-officers/969222679

If you were affected by the 2017 Equifax data breach, you can now file a claim for a piece of the settlement. To confirm you’re eligible to file a claim, enter your last name and the last six digits of your Social Security number on the site or call 1-833-759-2982. Check out our social media sites for details: www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/07/25/equifax-settlement-how-file-claim-125-credit-reporting/1822919001/

Mosquito bites? Help to stop the itching

First: Apply repellent before going outside. DEET is effective, but if you prefer something else, oil of lemon eucalyptus and picaridin also work to ward off mosquitoes.

Once bitten, The People’s Pharmacy suggests heat. Hot tap water for a second or two can stop itching for a few hours. Some people use a brief application of a metal spoon that has been submerged in hot water. Be careful not to burn your skin.

https://www.journalnow.com/lifestyles/home-garden/hot-tap-water-can-help-stop-itching-of-mosquito-bites/article_2a1f412a-9d59-5ccf-ac4f-cde6a9d64899.html

This group is MORE distracted while driving?

Older drivers are more likely to be distracted while driving when using in-vehicle technology than their younger counterparts, according to a new report.

When performing simple tasks like programming navigation or tuning the radio, drivers between 55 to 75 took their eyes off the road an average of eight seconds – longer than those age 21 to 36, the study showed. According to AAA, taking your eyes off the road for two seconds doubles the risk of crashing. “Unfortunately, the complexity and poor design of some of these systems (in newer vehicles) could cause more harm for older drivers.” Note: By 2030, 1 in 5 drivers on the road will be over 65 years old. (AAA)

Good Advice: Just keep your car radio tuned to WBFJ!!!!! Distraction solved!

SOURCE: AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety and the University of Utah

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/07/25/driving-distracted-more-likely-older-drivers-aaa-says/1817362001/

The Business 40 Improvement Project in downtown Winston-Salem

Over ‘half way’ complete and ahead of schedule!

*The new Liberty Street Bridge over Business 40 is now open!

When students return to public schools across South Dakota this fall, they will see a new message on display: “In God We Trust.” South Dakota lawmakers passing the new state law requiring ALL public schools in the state’s 149 districts to paint, stencil or otherwise prominently display the national motto. *The Freedom From Religion Foundation which has legally challenged the motto’s inclusion on U.S. currency, expressed opposition to the new law.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/july/in-god-we-trust-going-up-at-south-dakota-public-schools

A Guilford County man died Monday following an illness from a

rare “brain-eating” amoeba after swimming in Cumberland County.

Eddie Gray became sick after swimming in a fresh water lake in Hope Mills on July 12. Gray went to the lake with a group from Sedge Garden United Methodist Church in Kernersville, WRAL reported. The infection was caused by the amoeba naturally present in warm freshwater during the summer, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/brain-eating-amoeba-killed-guilford-county-man-who-swam-in/article_e23635a0-231c-5424-8fc4-5aaf72387356.html

The amoeba cannot be eliminated from fresh water lakes, but state health officials recommend the following precautions to swim safe…

-Limit the amount of water going up your nose. Hold your nose shut, use nose clips or keep your head above water when participating in warm freshwater-related activities.

-Avoid water-related activities in warm freshwater during periods of high water temperatures and low water levels.

-Avoid digging in or stirring up the sediment while taking part in water-related activities in shallow, warm freshwater areas.

This traditional Summer treat is now helping kids with cancer

Who hasn’t enjoyed a Fla-Vor-Ice pop on a hot summer day?

Youngsters undergoing cancer treatment often battle extreme nausea to the point where they have great difficulty keeping food in their stomachs. However, Fla-Vor-Ice pops seem to do the trick. Simple foods – like a Fla-Vor-Ice – can bring a smile and hydration to a child undergoing cancer treatment while spending long hours in a hospital.

*The Jel Sert Company, which sells Fla-Vor-Ice pops, has teamed up with the American Childhood Cancer Organization to create the ‘Take a Pop, Share a Smile’ program. The company donates freezers filled with an unlimited supply of Fla-Vor-Ice to childhood cancer treatment centers across the country.

‘Take a Pop, Share a Smile’ has donated over 130 freezers to date and is offering to do more.

BTW: The frozen treat in the slender plastic tube has been around for fifty years. The company sells a staggering 1.5 billion pops annually.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/july/is-trump-below-the-law-former-special-counsel-robert-mueller-tells-congress-trump-not-exonerated