Friday News, July 24, 2020

Heroes don’t take a break- Celebrating 24/7 ‘First Responders’ on 7-24

Participating convenience stores across America are joining together TODAY, to recognize the contributions of front-line responders, medical personnel and American Red Cross volunteers on 24/7 Day. Offers available to doctors, nurses, EMTs, police officers, firefighters and American Red Cross volunteers. And Thank You! https://www.forbes.com/sites/chrisstrub/2020/07/21/247/#6b41fb5d5edd

https://www.conveniencecares.org/24-7-Day

Randolph County schools celebrating graduates on Saturday

Graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 at all six of traditional high schools, as well as Randolph Early College High School, will be help this Saturday morning, July 25.

East Surry High School: Based on the feedback from students, East Surry High School plans to host a drive-in graduation ceremony next Friday, July 31 at 9am. Each graduate will be allowed one vehicle, with a maximum of six guests. Masks will also be required by all participants. Please note that this ceremony will be live-streamed and recorded for family and guests to view online. https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Public-School/East-Surry-High-School-687192668034615/

UPDATE: Because of the governor’s COVID-19 mandates, the 2020 Thrive! Homeschool Conference planned in downtown Winston-Salem has been cancelled.

Next year’s state conference is May 27-29, 2021. https://www.nche.com/thrive/

*Do you have questions about Homeschooling your child in North Carolina?

Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://www.nche.com/helps/hs-faq/

NOW HIRING: Goodwill is looking for talented, energetic people to fill immediate openings at their stores and donation centers.

Both full-time and part-time jobs available with multiple shift times.

Jobs include: Cashier, Clothes Hanger, Donations Assistant plus management positions.

Apply today at www.jobsatgoodwill.org.

Guilford County Courthouse is closed to most services until July 31 after several courthouse employees tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/more-covid-19-cases-discovered-at-greensboro-courthouse-many-services-suspended-through-july-31/

Coronavirus in North Carolina: Hospitalizations reach another record high; Number of cases passes 106,000 as of the update on Thursday.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/coronavirus-in-north-carolina-number-of-cases-breaks-100000-heres-a-county-by-county-breakdown-of-cases-in-the-piedmont-triad/

ALERT: Investigators with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office have identified an organized ring of people they say are responsible for shoplifting and reselling baby formula. The formula might be unsafe for babies due to how it was stored after it was stolen. Earlier in the week, investigators began their probe after multiple retail chains, including CVS, Food Lion, Lowes Foods, Target and Walmart, reported large quantities of baby formula were stolen from their businesses. Parents are encouraged NOT to feed their babies formula purchased at El Rincon Latino at 540 Akron Drive in Winston-Salem. Info call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or 336- 728-3904 on its Spanish line.

https://journalnow.com/news/crime/baby-formula-stolen-and-resold-in-theft-ring-forsyth-county-investigators-say/

Something unique for the Wake Forest college football fan.

The Deacon Virtual Season Ticket will provide fans with exclusive content throughout the week during football season and ramps up content when the Deacons have a home football game. DVST is available in two forms: the free version (Rookie) and the “PRO” version that costs $179 for a subscription.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-unveils-virtual-season-ticket-program-to-enhance-fan-experience/

The App State football team was scheduled to open its season against Morgan State on Sept. 5, but that game was canceled because Morgan State’s Conference has suspended all fall sports. As it stands now, App State’s first football game will be against Wake Forest on Sept. 11 in Winston-Salem. https://journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/sun-belt-conference-moves-start-of-fall-season-to-sept-3/

President Trump has called off the Florida portion of the GOP National Convention in August. A small subset of GOP delegates will still gather in Charlotte, North Carolina on Aug. 24. Trump will deliver an acceptance speech – potentially online, not in front of a live packed arena. https://myfox8.com/news/jacksonville-gop-convention-canceled/

UPDATE: Southwest Airlines will continue to block middle seats through at least October amid the coronavirus pandemic. Families and other people traveling together are not prohibited from using middle seats under the airlines’ policies. American, United, JetBlue and Spirit are among the carriers that are not limiting seating capacity on flights. https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/airline-news/2020/07/23/southwest-airlines-keep-middle-seats-open-through-october/5492167002/

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane on Friday , and a Hurricane Watch is in effect.*This is the earliest “G” storm in any Atlantic hurricane season on record.https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/07/23/hurricane-douglas-tropical-storm-gonzalo-hanna-path-where-they/5492892002/

Hannah? The Texas coast is bracing for the arrival of Tropical Depression #8, currently spinning in the Gulf of Mexico. The depression is expected to make landfall on Saturday, dropping up to 8 inches of rain along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the lower Texas coast through Monday.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/07/23/hurricane-douglas-tropical-storm-gonzalo-hanna-path-where-they/5492892002/