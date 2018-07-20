Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Friday News, July 20, 2018

Friday News, July 20, 2018

Verne HillJul 20, 2018Comments Off on Friday News, July 20, 2018

Like

Showers and thunderstorms this weekend, through next week

 

Christmas in July

Senior Services of Forsyth County needs our help, supporting senior citizens in our community.  You can drop off donated items from their Christmas in July Wish List at any Piedmont Federal Savings Bank branch office in Forsyth County or at Senior Services on Shorefair Drive through July 31st.    The Wish List includes: non-perishable food items as well as toiletries. Even iTunes gift cards!

Details: http://www.seniorservicesinc.org/christmas-in-july-2018-2/

 

UPDATE: A Winston-Salem police officer is recovering after undergoing quadruple-bypass open-heart surgery earlier in the week.  Officer Mark Grant, who had a heart attack Saturday at his Pfafftown home, was moved from ICU on Thursday.  Grant will remain in the hospital until early next week, his family said. A GoFundMe page has been set up. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-police-corporal-out-of-icu-and-in-recovery/article_548d882c-ba19-5efe-952c-69922e437693.html

 

Study: Beauty sleep is reality?  According to a new study conducted by Sealy (yes, the bed maker), there is an optimum amount of time we should be ‘sleeping’ to be our most attractive.  The official amount: 9 hours and 10 minutes of “good quality” sleep.

The best ‘bed time’ to begin slumber: 9:45pm, with a wake up time at 6:55am.

The key to quality sleep is a comfortable bed (from Sealy?), a calm and quiet environment, along with a regular pre-sleep routine.

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/beauty-sleep-real-shouldnt-disturbed-get-perfect-amount-020558528.html

 

 

Triad Traffic Alerts…

Overnight Road Construction in Kernersville ‘nightly’ through Sunday?
Road Closures with Detour Business 40 WB near Hastings Hill Rd

Downtown Winston-Salem: Peters Creek Parkway is being reconfigured. Contractors will be closing down one lane of eastbound Business 40 near Peter’s Creek Parkway early Friday evening, so that they can start paving the NEW exit lane that will pass under the bridge. Note: The existing eastbound exit ramp from Bus 40 WB to Peter’s Creek will be permanently closed early Saturday morning. https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/RegionSummary.aspx?co=34

*Officials said the new exit loop should be finished Tuesday afternoon (weather permitting).

 

The Brady Bunch house—or at least the one that was used for exterior shots in the 1970s sitcom—is up for sale in Los Angeles. Asking price: $1.885 million.

Violet and George McCallister bought the split-level Brady home back in 1973 for only $61,000.  Now, their kids are putting the iconic home up for sale.

The Brady home includes a rock wall fireplace, wood-paneled walls, floral wallpaper and an intercom/whole house radio.

Warning: Don’t expect this Brady home to look like the iconic TV show on the inside.  Interior scenes for “The Brady Bunch” were filmed in studio in LA.

The Brady Bunch house is among the most photographed homes in America with a steady stream of 30-50 fans each day.

FYI:  The Brady Bunch home is not the first show from TV’s golden age to go on sale.  Last August, the Clampett Mansion from The Beverly Hillbillies hit the market at a price of $350 million.   That home is still on the market.

http://fortune.com/2018/07/19/brady-bunch-house-for-sale/

http://www.latimes.com/business/realestate/hot-property/la-fi-hotprop-brady-bunch-20180718-story.html#

 

Plastic Straw  Exodus? The world’s largest hotel chain, Marriott International, is eliminating single use plastic straws from all of its 6,500 hotels by July 2019.

Note: Marriott’s decision will result in the elimination of more than 1 billion plastic straws and about a quarter-billion stirrers per year.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/hotels/2018/07/18/plastic-straws-eliminated-all-marriott-hotels/794754002/

 

Chick-fil-A is dropping its annual cow calendar for 2019.

In a press release, the company is ‘retiring’ their annual Cow Calendars at the end THIS year.  Keeping up with the times, the company is MOOving from traditional calendars to their improved Chick-fil-A One (app) – which will have some exciting updates coming this August.   https://www.al.com/business/index.ssf/2018/07/chick-fil-a_kills_the_cow_cale.html

 

McDonald’s: Almost FREE french fries every FRIday for remainder of the year.

Every Friday through December 30, you can get an order of medium fries for free.

But, there’s a catch!  In order to get your free fries, you must download the McDonald’s app to get the coupon, and you have to make a purchase of at least one dollar.

http://abc7ny.com/food/mcdonalds-giving-away-free-fries-for-the-rest-of-the-year/3783620/?sf193929255=1

 

“Tastes of America”   As we head out for the Summer, Lays (the potato chip maker) is releasing 12 different flavors of chips.  The “Tastes of America” series which will hit store shelves by July 30th spotlights 12 different flavors from around the country, special to their own region.

*Some of the flavors coming out include: Cajun Spice, Chile Con Queso, Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice, Deep Dish Pizza, Fried Pickles with ranch, Pimento Cheese, Thai Sweet Chili, and New England Lobster Roll.  Also, Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Popper, Fried Green Tomatoes and West Coast Truffle Fries.

***What flavor would  best fit YOUR hometown?

https://junkfoodin.wordpress.com/2018/07/17/lays-reveals-new-taste-of-america-series-coming-soon/

 

Prayers please:  The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating that deadly Duck boat accident at a lake near Branson, Missouri on Thursday.

At least 13 people, including children, lost their lives after a tourist ‘duck boat’ capsized and sank at Table Rock Lake during a severe thunderstorm storm on Thursday.

Several people remain missing.   https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostIconic Brady Bunch house for sale?
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Senior Services “Christmas in July” Wish List

Verne HillJul 20, 2018

Iconic Brady Bunch house for sale?

Verne HillJul 20, 2018

The Opioid Crisis in America

Verne HillJul 20, 2018

Community Events

Jun
11
Mon
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 11 – Aug 10 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
18
Mon
all-day “Seeds of Hope” Camp needs Volun...
“Seeds of Hope” Camp needs Volun...
Jun 18 – Jul 21 all-day
“Seeds of Hope” Summer Day Camp (Yadkinville, Pilot Mountain & King) needs volunteers… June 25-29, July 9-13 & July 23-27 Volunteers must be 14 or older and have a heart for working with foster and[...]
Jun
25
Mon
all-day Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Jun 25 – Aug 10 all-day
Boys Camp June 25-29 & July 9-13 Cost: $315 (per person) For ages 9-17 Children’s Camp July 2-6, July 16-20, July 23-27, July 30-Aug 3 & Aug 6-10 Cost: $315 (per person) For 1st -6th[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jun 25 – Jul 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers in all areas, front desk receptionist, food pantry, pharmacy, and especially interviewers. Two shifts to volunteer: 9am – 12noon & 1pm – 4pm, both are Monday –[...]
Jul
15
Sun
all-day Camp Jubilee Needs Volunteers!!
Camp Jubilee Needs Volunteers!!
Jul 15 – Jul 31 all-day
Camp Jubilee is in need of male volunteers; both Junior Counselors (16 or older) and Senior Counselors (18 or older). Camp Jubilee is a Christ-centered camp and will be held August 4-9 at Betsy-Jeff Penn[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes