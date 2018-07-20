Friday News, July 20, 2018

Showers and thunderstorms this weekend, through next week

“Christmas in July”

Senior Services of Forsyth County needs our help, supporting senior citizens in our community. You can drop off donated items from their “Christmas in July” Wish List at any Piedmont Federal Savings Bank branch office in Forsyth County or at Senior Services on Shorefair Drive through July 31st. The Wish List includes: non-perishable food items as well as toiletries. Even iTunes gift cards!

Details: http://www.seniorservicesinc.org/christmas-in-july-2018-2/

UPDATE: A Winston-Salem police officer is recovering after undergoing quadruple-bypass open-heart surgery earlier in the week. Officer Mark Grant, who had a heart attack Saturday at his Pfafftown home, was moved from ICU on Thursday. Grant will remain in the hospital until early next week, his family said. A GoFundMe page has been set up. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-police-corporal-out-of-icu-and-in-recovery/article_548d882c-ba19-5efe-952c-69922e437693.html

Study: Beauty sleep is reality? According to a new study conducted by Sealy (yes, the bed maker), there is an optimum amount of time we should be ‘sleeping’ to be our most attractive. The official amount: 9 hours and 10 minutes of “good quality” sleep.

The best ‘bed time’ to begin slumber: 9:45pm, with a wake up time at 6:55am.

The key to quality sleep is a comfortable bed (from Sealy?), a calm and quiet environment, along with a regular pre-sleep routine.

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/beauty-sleep-real-shouldnt-disturbed-get-perfect-amount-020558528.html

Triad Traffic Alerts…

Overnight Road Construction in Kernersville ‘nightly’ through Sunday?

Road Closures with Detour – Business 40 WB near Hastings Hill Rd

Downtown Winston-Salem: Peters Creek Parkway is being reconfigured. Contractors will be closing down one lane of eastbound Business 40 near Peter’s Creek Parkway early Friday evening, so that they can start paving the NEW exit lane that will pass under the bridge. Note: The existing eastbound exit ramp from Bus 40 WB to Peter’s Creek will be permanently closed early Saturday morning. https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/RegionSummary.aspx?co=34

*Officials said the new exit loop should be finished Tuesday afternoon (weather permitting).

The Brady Bunch house—or at least the one that was used for exterior shots in the 1970s sitcom—is up for sale in Los Angeles. Asking price: $1.885 million.

Violet and George McCallister bought the split-level Brady home back in 1973 for only $61,000. Now, their kids are putting the iconic home up for sale.

The Brady home includes a rock wall fireplace, wood-paneled walls, floral wallpaper and an intercom/whole house radio.

Warning: Don’t expect this Brady home to look like the iconic TV show on the inside. Interior scenes for “The Brady Bunch” were filmed in studio in LA.

The Brady Bunch house is among the most photographed homes in America with a steady stream of 30-50 fans each day.

FYI: The Brady Bunch home is not the first show from TV’s golden age to go on sale. Last August, the Clampett Mansion from The Beverly Hillbillies hit the market at a price of $350 million. That home is still on the market.

http://fortune.com/2018/07/19/brady-bunch-house-for-sale/

http://www.latimes.com/business/realestate/hot-property/la-fi-hotprop-brady-bunch-20180718-story.html#

Plastic Straw Exodus? The world’s largest hotel chain, Marriott International, is eliminating single use plastic straws from all of its 6,500 hotels by July 2019.

Note: Marriott’s decision will result in the elimination of more than 1 billion plastic straws and about a quarter-billion stirrers per year.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/hotels/2018/07/18/plastic-straws-eliminated-all-marriott-hotels/794754002/

Chick-fil-A is dropping its annual cow calendar for 2019.

In a press release, the company is ‘retiring’ their annual Cow Calendars at the end THIS year. Keeping up with the times, the company is MOOving from traditional calendars to their improved Chick-fil-A One (app) – which will have some exciting updates coming this August. https://www.al.com/business/index.ssf/2018/07/chick-fil-a_kills_the_cow_cale.html

McDonald’s: Almost FREE french fries every FRIday for remainder of the year.

Every Friday through December 30, you can get an order of medium fries for free.

But, there’s a catch! In order to get your free fries, you must download the McDonald’s app to get the coupon, and you have to make a purchase of at least one dollar.

http://abc7ny.com/food/mcdonalds-giving-away-free-fries-for-the-rest-of-the-year/3783620/?sf193929255=1

“Tastes of America” As we head out for the Summer, Lays (the potato chip maker) is releasing 12 different flavors of chips. The “Tastes of America” series which will hit store shelves by July 30th spotlights 12 different flavors from around the country, special to their own region.

*Some of the flavors coming out include: Cajun Spice, Chile Con Queso, Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice, Deep Dish Pizza, Fried Pickles with ranch, Pimento Cheese, Thai Sweet Chili, and New England Lobster Roll. Also, Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Popper, Fried Green Tomatoes and West Coast Truffle Fries.

***What flavor would best fit YOUR hometown?

https://junkfoodin.wordpress.com/2018/07/17/lays-reveals-new-taste-of-america-series-coming-soon/

Prayers please: The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating that deadly Duck boat accident at a lake near Branson, Missouri on Thursday.

At least 13 people, including children, lost their lives after a tourist ‘duck boat’ capsized and sank at Table Rock Lake during a severe thunderstorm storm on Thursday.

Several people remain missing. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation