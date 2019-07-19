Friday News, July 19, 2019  

The “Dog Days” of summer continue through August 11…

Hot, Hazy and Humid through the weekend

*A ‘break’ in the heat + rain chances go up for Tuesday into Wednesday

The trouble with ticks: Fact: Reported tick-borne illnesses in the US doubled between 2004 and 2016. In 2017, local and state health departments reported a record number of Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and other tick-related illnesses. (CDC)

Experts suggest that if you are BITTEN by a tick, go ahead and circle the date on your calendar! Seriously. Symptoms of Rocky Mountain spotted fever can take two to 14 days to show up. For Lyme disease, it might show up three to 30 days after exposure. Preventing tick bites is the best defense. Researchers advise us to take precautions, such as wearing long-sleeved, light-colored clothing, which makes it easier to see the ticks before they get attached. Tucking your pants inside your socks also helps. Take a shower after being outside so you can wash away ticks before they attach themselves.

And don’t forget about protecting your pets!

The Forsyth County Board of Elections has designated only one early-voting site for municipal elections coming up in November. The early-voting site will be the central elections office in the Forsyth County Government Center N. Chestnut Street.

Early voting: Oct. 16 thru Nov. 1. / Municipal Election Day = November 5.

BTW: No voter ID will be required for municipal elections this fall.

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro is back open today after a zoo worker was killed in a workplace accident Thursday morning. An arborist, employed at the zoo, was engaged in an ‘aerial rescue drill’, suddenly fell 20-30 feet from a tree and died at the scene.

The person’s name was not released. The Zoo staff is working closely with investigators.

App State men’s basketball non-conference schedule has been announced.

The Mountaineers will play a total of 11 non-conference games. Home matchups with East Carolina and UNC-Charlotte, as well as away games at UNC-G and N.C. State

BTW: The Mountaineers and new head basketball coach Dustin Kerns first game will be November 5, on the road, at Michigan. Coach Kerns saying, “We wanted to open the (men’s basketball) season with a national power playing Michigan. I will be taking Coach (Jerry) Moore out to lunch in October to pick his brain.”

NOTE: The reference is a nod to Coach Jerry Moore and the 2007 App State football team’s surprise win over Michigan in Ann Arbor on September 1, 2007!

An estimated 20 million Americans have some form of thyroid disease.

1 in 8 women will develop a thyroid disorder during her lifetime.

Women are five to eight times more likely than men to have thyroid problems.

This week on Sunday @ 5 (with Verne)… Topic: Thyroid Health.

Dr. Tracie Farmer with Forsyth Endocrine Consultants (Novant Health)

Dr Farmer will explain…

The differences between hyper-thyroidism + hypo-thyroidism?

Symptoms associated with a thyroid condition.

This Saturday (July 20) marks the 50th anniversary of the US moon landing in 1969

Fact: The Apollo 11 moon landing was made possible by 400,000 workers.

While the stories of the Apollo 11 crew – Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins – were written into the history books, what shouldn’t be forgotten are the stories of the 400,000 workers who made the moon landing possible.

Ever bought something at a crazy good price, then found out the real value?

Back in 1976, NASA sold moon landing footage to an intern for a little over $200 dollars! Now, the tapes could sell for millions

On July 20, 1969, NASA put a man on the moon and captured it all on video tape.

In 1976, NASA unknowingly sold those tapes of original footage from the Apollo 11 lunar mission to one lucky intern who held onto them for decades.

*Now, NASA’s blunder will belong to the highest bidder: the three surviving videotapes of the 1969 lunar landing will be up for auction – at a starting bid of $700,000. According to Sotheby’s, the tapes are worth up to $2 million.

**Bidding begins this Saturday (July 20), on the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

FYI: The two-and-a-half hours of footage provide the sharpest image of the moon landing – from Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon’s surface to the planting of the American flag.

The back story: The tapes were sold by accident to NASA intern Gary George in 1976, who purchased the set unknowingly among 65 boxes of videotapes at a government surplus auction for $217.77. He resold most of the tapes to local TV stations for a profit but held onto three of them labeled “APOLLO 11 EVA | July 20, 1969 REEL 1 [-3]” at his father’s suggestion, according to Soethby’s.

More than 30 years later, after George heard NASA was trying to track down the footage for the moon landing’s 40th anniversary, he took the unidentified tapes to a video archivist and viewed them for the first time. It was then he realized he’d accidentally purchased the sharpest footage of the lunar landing ever recorded.

The most stirring photo from the Apollo mission wasn’t of the moon –

it was of the Earth?

It was the photograph taken on Christmas Eve the previous year, 1968, when William Anders, an astronaut aboard Apollo 8, responding to mission commander Frank Borman’s astonishment, grabbed a Hasselblad camera and photographed the Earth. Our planet, a quarter of a million miles away, had just appeared over the lunar horizon. The image became known as “Earthrise.”

A similar photograph had been taken two years earlier but it didn’t grip the imagination the same way. It was in black-and-white.

“Earthrise,” the Apollo 8 image, was in color, and just as crucially, it was taken by an astronaut. Bill Anders was there, alongside Frank Borman and Jim Lovell, seeing what the camera saw. That made all the difference.

