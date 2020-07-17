Search
Friday News, July 17, 2020

Jul 17, 2020

WBFJ News:  Friday, July 17, 2020

Today is World Emoji Day 😊

 

Feeding students: Special thanks to Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC for partnering with the City of Winston-Salem to provide meals for kids in 8 city recreation centers. No Registration is required.

*’Meals for Students’ happens Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5 to 7pm.

 

Something is OPEN!  Tweetsie Railroad in Blowing Rock will be open this summer on a limited weekend-only schedule beginning TODAY, July 17.

Ride the train from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Tweetsie Railroad will operate under strict safety guidelines and cleaning procedures.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/entertainment/events/tweetsie-railroad-opens-2020-season/

 

Meeting at 1pm this afternoon. The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education is expected to decide later today whether schools will reopen with a mix of in-person and remote learning or whether classes will all be online.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/school-reopening-decisions-up-for-a-vote-today-heres-what-board-members-are-thinking/

 

Mask required. The city of Winston-Salem is requiring people who enter city-owned or city-leased buildings to wear face coverings in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. The city’s face covering requirement doesn’t apply to open-air facilities such as basketball shelters, swimming pools, picnic shelters or Reynolds Park golf course.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-now-requires-masks-in-all-buildings-owned-or-leased-by-the-city/

 

NEW: Masks will be required in all North Carolina courthouses.

Jury trials will be delayed at least until the end of September while local officials develop safety plans, Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced Thursday.

https://greensboro.com/news/local_news/masks-now-will-be-required-in-n-c-courts-while-delay-of-jury-trials-is/

 

Half-sheet cakes – no more? Costco has quietly stopped selling the $20 half-sheet cakes, instead pointing people toward its 10-inch round cakes and other assorted bake goods.  “To help limit personal contact and create more space for social distancing, stated Costco.   https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/29/business/costco-half-sheet-cake-coronavirus/index.html

 

Wake Forest Law / Pro Bono project helps provide FREE legal guidance to the residents of North Carolina economically affected by the pandemic.  

The Pro-Bono project may help answer questions about – going back to work, options for self-employed or independent contractors, and how long benefits might last for those on furlough.           www.wfu.law/ask         Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

http://news.law.wfu.edu/2020/06/wake-forest-law-offers-pro-bono-assistance-with-unemployment-insurance/

 

FACT: One in five Americans will likely develop skin cancer in their lifetime.

Sunscreen helps protect you from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays.

       Here are some helpful tips when it comes to sunscreen

-Apply sunscreen liberally 20 minutes before you go out into the sun

-Re-Apply every 90 minutes ( to 2 hours )

-Experts say to use SPF-30 up to SPF-50

-Check the expiration date!  (3 years over is the limit).

https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care/sun-protection/sunscreen-patients/sunscreen-faqs

 

 

 

 

Comet NEOWISE will be visible through the weekend (weather permitting).

The comet will be visible in the northwest sky – one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset – through this Sunday.

Comet NEOWISE will likely look like a fuzzy star with a bit of a tail.

Tips for viewing Comet Neowise…

-Find a spot away from city lights with a clear view of the sky

-Just after sunset, look below the Big Dipper in the northwest sky

-Use binoculars or a small telescope to get the best view

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/how-to-see-comet-neowise

FYI: Comet NEOWISE was discovered on March 27, 2020 by NASA’s –

Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (or NEOWISE) mission,

Comet NEOWISE will not be seen again for another 6,800 years.

 

 

Biltmore in Asheville is cutting nearly 400 jobs due to fallout of the coronavirus. 

Biltmore had temporarily laid off most of its 2,600 workers in late March during the beginning of the pandemic https://journalnow.com/news/state/biltmore-to-cut-nearly-400-jobs-cites-coronavirus-pandemic/

 

Update: Bowman Gray Stadium’s racing season has been officially canceled.

With the cancelation of racing and Winston-Salem State football for the season, the city of Winston-Salem will take a significant hit financially.

https://journalnow.com/sports/bowman-gray-racing-season-is-officially-canceled/

 

Truist (the merge of SunTrust and BB&T) eliminated 735 jobs in the second quarter.

https://journalnow.com/business/truist-eliminates-735-jobs-in-second-quarter-core-branch-conversion-delayed-into-2022/

 

Senior Services of Forsyth: Christmas in July

*Throughout the entire month of July, donated items to assist senior citizens in our community can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal Savings Bank locations in Forsyth County as well as the Senior Services location on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. Just look for the BIG RED donation boxes.

Check out the Christmas in July Wish List at seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907

 

WINSTON-SALEM DASH: FREE HOT DOG MONDAYS

The promotion is limited to 500 vehicles each Monday.

Each vehicle will receive four hot dogs and condiment packets.

Tickets are free and must be reserved online prior to attending. www.wsdash.com

 

In the age of social distancing and hefty nursing home visitor restrictions, residents at North Pointe assisted living facility of Archdale, get bored.

Staff started a ‘pen pal’ project for residents a couple of weeks ago.

The pen pal program seems to be a huge hit with residents.

In just a few weeks, North Pointe has received a letter from someone in every state across the nation.  The company that runs North Pointe has 13 other locations in NC.

Here is the address if you are interested…

North Pointe of Archdale – Pen Pal Project

PO Box 14037
Archdale, North Carolina 27263   http://www.VictorianSeniorCare.com

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/coronavirus-penpal-seniors-assisted-living-letters-write-archdale/

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Several items are needed for individual snack packs, such as… potato chips, cookies, fruit snacks, candy bars, gum and sodas! http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Overnight Volunteers and select items for the food pantry! 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis Intervention Agency serving[...]
