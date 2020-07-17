Friday News, July 17, 2020

WBFJ News: Friday, July 17, 2020

Today is World Emoji Day 😊

Feeding students: Special thanks to Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC for partnering with the City of Winston-Salem to provide meals for kids in 8 city recreation centers. No Registration is required.

*’Meals for Students’ happens Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5 to 7pm.

Something is OPEN! Tweetsie Railroad in Blowing Rock will be open this summer on a limited weekend-only schedule beginning TODAY, July 17.

Ride the train from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Tweetsie Railroad will operate under strict safety guidelines and cleaning procedures.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/entertainment/events/tweetsie-railroad-opens-2020-season/

Meeting at 1pm this afternoon. The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education is expected to decide later today whether schools will reopen with a mix of in-person and remote learning or whether classes will all be online.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/school-reopening-decisions-up-for-a-vote-today-heres-what-board-members-are-thinking/

Mask required. The city of Winston-Salem is requiring people who enter city-owned or city-leased buildings to wear face coverings in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. The city’s face covering requirement doesn’t apply to open-air facilities such as basketball shelters, swimming pools, picnic shelters or Reynolds Park golf course.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-now-requires-masks-in-all-buildings-owned-or-leased-by-the-city/

NEW: Masks will be required in all North Carolina courthouses.

Jury trials will be delayed at least until the end of September while local officials develop safety plans, Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced Thursday.

https://greensboro.com/news/local_news/masks-now-will-be-required-in-n-c-courts-while-delay-of-jury-trials-is/

Half-sheet cakes – no more? Costco has quietly stopped selling the $20 half-sheet cakes, instead pointing people toward its 10-inch round cakes and other assorted bake goods. “To help limit personal contact and create more space for social distancing, stated Costco. https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/29/business/costco-half-sheet-cake-coronavirus/index.html

Wake Forest Law / Pro Bono project helps provide FREE legal guidance to the residents of North Carolina economically affected by the pandemic.

The Pro-Bono project may help answer questions about – going back to work, options for self-employed or independent contractors, and how long benefits might last for those on furlough. www.wfu.law/ask Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

http://news.law.wfu.edu/2020/06/wake-forest-law-offers-pro-bono-assistance-with-unemployment-insurance/

FACT: One in five Americans will likely develop skin cancer in their lifetime.

Sunscreen helps protect you from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays.

Here are some helpful tips when it comes to sunscreen…

-Apply sunscreen liberally 20 minutes before you go out into the sun

-Re-Apply every 90 minutes ( to 2 hours )

-Experts say to use SPF-30 up to SPF-50

-Check the expiration date! (3 years over is the limit).

https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care/sun-protection/sunscreen-patients/sunscreen-faqs

Comet NEOWISE will be visible through the weekend (weather permitting).

The comet will be visible in the northwest sky – one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset – through this Sunday.

Comet NEOWISE will likely look like a fuzzy star with a bit of a tail.

Tips for viewing Comet Neowise…

-Find a spot away from city lights with a clear view of the sky

-Just after sunset, look below the Big Dipper in the northwest sky

-Use binoculars or a small telescope to get the best view

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/how-to-see-comet-neowise

FYI: Comet NEOWISE was discovered on March 27, 2020 by NASA’s –

Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (or NEOWISE) mission,

Comet NEOWISE will not be seen again for another 6,800 years.

Biltmore in Asheville is cutting nearly 400 jobs due to fallout of the coronavirus.

Biltmore had temporarily laid off most of its 2,600 workers in late March during the beginning of the pandemic. https://journalnow.com/news/state/biltmore-to-cut-nearly-400-jobs-cites-coronavirus-pandemic/

Update: Bowman Gray Stadium’s racing season has been officially canceled.

With the cancelation of racing and Winston-Salem State football for the season, the city of Winston-Salem will take a significant hit financially.

https://journalnow.com/sports/bowman-gray-racing-season-is-officially-canceled/

Truist (the merge of SunTrust and BB&T) eliminated 735 jobs in the second quarter.

https://journalnow.com/business/truist-eliminates-735-jobs-in-second-quarter-core-branch-conversion-delayed-into-2022/

Senior Services of Forsyth: Christmas in July

*Throughout the entire month of July, donated items to assist senior citizens in our community can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal Savings Bank locations in Forsyth County as well as the Senior Services location on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. Just look for the BIG RED donation boxes.

Check out the Christmas in July Wish List at seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907

WINSTON-SALEM DASH: FREE HOT DOG MONDAYS

The promotion is limited to 500 vehicles each Monday.

Each vehicle will receive four hot dogs and condiment packets.

Tickets are free and must be reserved online prior to attending. www.wsdash.com

In the age of social distancing and hefty nursing home visitor restrictions, residents at North Pointe assisted living facility of Archdale, get bored.

Staff started a ‘pen pal’ project for residents a couple of weeks ago.

The pen pal program seems to be a huge hit with residents.

In just a few weeks, North Pointe has received a letter from someone in every state across the nation. The company that runs North Pointe has 13 other locations in NC.

Here is the address if you are interested…

North Pointe of Archdale – Pen Pal Project

PO Box 14037

Archdale, North Carolina 27263 http://www.VictorianSeniorCare.com

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/coronavirus-penpal-seniors-assisted-living-letters-write-archdale/