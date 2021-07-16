Friday News, July 16, 2021

Kohl’s is offering teachers and school staff a special discount this weekend. Today through Sunday, educators can get 20% off on in-store purchases when they show a valid school ID. *Some exclusions apply.

https://www.kgns.tv/2021/07/15/kohls-offering-teacher-discounts-this-weekend/

Help for caregivers. The ‘Powerful Tools for Caregivers’ series – hosted by the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem – begins this Tuesday (July 20) evening from 6 to 8pm. The 6-week course is free; however, donations are accepted.

Location: Tab Williams Adult Day Center (231 Melrose St) in Winston-Salem.

Participants will also receive a copy of “The Caregiver Help Book”

*The classes focus on teaching skills and activities for reducing stress, managing time, solving problems, communicating feelings, finding resources, making tough decisions, and setting goals. (July 20 – Aug 24)

Contact Carol Ann Harris at 336-748-0217 or by email at charris@shepherdscenter.org.

‘Water Boil Notice’ for Burlington – TFN

Residents should bring tap water to a full rolling boil – for one minute – then let the boiled water cool before using. E.coli bacteria can cause illness and is a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems. https://www.burlingtonnc.gov/water

More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday across North Carolina, the first time that’s happened in nearly two months.

The vast majority of the new Covid cases (99%) have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated. Health officials say the increases are largely due to a combination of two factors: the spreading delta variant and low vaccination rates. The delta variant, which is more transmissible than other strains of the virus, is now found in all 50 states.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/more-than-1-000-new-cases-of-covid-19-reported-in-north-carolina-the-majority/

*Get a Covid vaccine (select a location): https://myspot.nc.gov/

Have questions about getting your Covid-19 vaccination?

Check out the News Blog www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/other-procedures

Students at Wake Forest University who don’t provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination will be removed from their courses and student housing starting August 1st, the university announced Thursday.

Some exceptions can be made for medical or religious reasons.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/wake-forest-removing-students-no-covid-19-vaccine-proof/37038249

Didn’t get the Advanced Child Tax Credit payment?

It could be you need to give the IRS more information about your new dependent, update income information, or even your address.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/didnt-get-the-advanced-child-tax-credit-payment-when-you-can-update-your-info-with-the-irs-some-portals-not-open-until-late-summer/83-a0c921df-f36f-444d-8ced-08139ee1ab65

The North Carolina Zoo needs to hire more staff.

There are dozens of open positions currently at the zoo in Asheboro.

https://www.nczoo.org/careers

Growing multiple businesses, launching their Magnolia Network, and raising five children together, yes, can be stressful even overwhelming!

Chip + Joanna Gaines both agree that they have had their ups and downs.

The “Fixer Upper” stars, who have been married for 18 years, shared the key to their long-lasting relationship during a recent interview with Access Hollywood.

“One thing that I would say is our superpower is that Jo and I are not quitters,” Chip said. “Throwing in the towel is not something that ever even comes to mind.”

Don’t touch my diamond? Joanna Gaines reminds Chip of the time she turned down a ‘new’ engagement ring that Chip offered to get her. She said the original ring reminded her of “a guy working his ‘tail-off’ so I could get this ring.”

Chip wanted to ‘upgrade Joanna’s diamond to something that’s almost flawless…”

And Joanna said, “Don’t touch my diamond.”

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2021/july/were-in-it-forever-chip-and-joanna-gaines-share-secret-to-their-long-lasting-marriage

Prayer concern. At least 100 people have lost their lives in devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium. Hundreds are still unaccounted for.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2021/july/europe-floods-search-for-missing-goes-on-as-toll-tops-90

Beef Burger owner Ralph Havis will be laid to rest on Monday (July 19).

Havis passed away last Wednesday at 78 years old.

Beef Burger, on West Gate City Boulevard, recently closed its doors after more than 50 years in the community.

Visitation will be 11am to 2pm on Monday (July 19). Funeral to follow at 2pm.

Open to the public. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, located at 1900 Vanstory St, in Greensboro, is assisting the family.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/beef-burger-owner-dead/83-b6ee5f17-96c4-468a-939b-07be36ea9ea0?ref=exit-recirc

BTW: The equipment even the dishes from the Beef Burger restaurant were ‘donated’ to Greensboro Urban Ministry. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/greensboro-nc/ralph-havis-10268708

Billy Graham’s 1940s Montreat Cottage is up for sale.

The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms and within walking distance to Montreat Conference Center. Listing price: Around $600,000 dollars.

NOTE: Showings for the house are being scheduled between July 19-22.

All offers on the iconic home will be reviewed July 23, 2021.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/july/billy-grahams-1940s-north-carolina-cottage-is-for-sale

‘Nacho Ordinary Job Posting’

McCormick (the spice maker) is looking for a “Director of Taco Relations.”

Among other duties, a “resident consulting taco expert” and to help navigate the ‘controversial divide between corn and flour tortillas’.

While the position may sound like a public relations stunt, the salary is no joke.

The person who submits the best video, showing their “personality and passion for tacos,” pays up to $100,000. *Interested parties should submit a video no longer than two minutes and no larger than 150MB by midnight July 21 to www.McCormick.com/DirectorofTacoRelations.

https://www.wkrn.com/news/nacho-ordinary-job-mccormick-searching-for-director-of-taco-relations/

Ladies be part of the Diva Dignity Party this Sunday afternoon from 3 to 5pm.

In support of ‘On Wings Like a Dove’, hosted by ‘Encounter 1:11 Outreach Ministry’. Reason: To bring awareness of these vital ministries and collect much needed personal hygiene supplies for those in need. http://www.onwingslikeadove.com/ (336) 829-5060

Location: 500 South Church Street. Parking is available on South Church Street, Bank Street or in the parking lots in front or on the side of the building.

*Refreshments: strawberry lemonade + cupcakes will be served.

*Ms. Amber Martinez (with Ashes Ministry) will be sharing her incredible testimony of addiction to restoration.

“On Wings like a Dove”- A Christ centered ministry providing spiritual and emotional support to the families of prodigals & prisoners who have chosen to wander from the Father’s purpose and plan for their lives.

RECALL: Johnson & Johnson is recalling five of its (spray) sunscreen products after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure. The affected products include Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen as well as four (4) Neutrogena aerosol sunscreens.

*Details on the News Blog

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2021/july/johnson-and-johnson-recalling-sunscreens-due-to-benzene-traces

The City of Winston-Salem University is now accepting applications for the 2021 class. This FREE 11-week class gives citizens an in-depth look at the inner workings of local government. Deadline to apply is next Friday, July 13.

Class begins August 26. www.cityofws.org/cwsu

If you have Netflix, check out ‘Voices of Fire’.

One pastor – Bishop Ezekiel Williams of Faith World Ministries – has a dream (a vision) of assembling an unconventional Gospel choir from ‘local’ talent in the Hampton Roads, Virginia area. And his nephew (multi-Grammy and Oscar winner Pharrell Williams) is funding the project. From thousands of applicants, 300 singers were invited to Hampton Roads to try out for 75 choir places.

‘Voices of Fire’…something wholesome to binge watch. https://www.netflix.com/title/81005127

Goat giveaway?

Park officials in Hawaii are holding a lottery to ‘distribute goats to the public in an effort to preserve a national park’.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the Department of Land and Natural Resources will hold the lottery (on July 28) in an attempt to give away the animals that ‘are considered an invasive species and have overrun a National Historical Park located on the west coast of Hawaii island.

Officials are expecting to remove at least 700 goats from the park.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/2021/07/12/goat-lottery-hawaiian-officials-want-preserve-national-park/7937352002/

Headline of the Morning

“Kentucky’s Ark Encounter Celebrates 5th Anniversary,

Founder Ken Ham announces, ‘Tower of Babel’ Expansion”. Read more on the News Blog

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2021/july/kentuckys-ark-encounter-celebrates-5th-anniversary-founder-ken-ham-announces-tower-of-babel-expansion