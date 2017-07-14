Friday News, July 14, 2017

FACT: On average, parents will spend $501 per student on Back-to-School items

Summer Safety Tips…

Keep Hydrated… Take lots of breaks if you must work outside

Check on your neighbors (with NO AC)… Check on those outdoor pets

Job Fair this Saturday 11am til 2pm

Rhino Sports and Entertainment Services is hiring for various positions to work during the upcoming Wake Forest football season.

Bring your resume. Dress is business casual. Details: www.RhinoSportsandEntertainment.com

Onsite Job Fair at BB&T Ballpark (where the WS DASH play)

(ALL Day) Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 80th anniversary today (FRI)

Purchase a dozen doughnuts, get a dozen original glazed for 80 cents.

FACT: Krispy Kreme opened its first store in now historic Old Salem in Winston-Salem back in 1937. KK currently has more than 1,000 stores in nearly two dozen countries around the globe…

(TODAY) Starbucks offering up FREE tall-sized Teavana Shaken Iced Teas

from 1-2 p.m. this afternoon (July 14)

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day!

McDonald’s is giving away free cones of vanilla soft serve.

Just download the McDonald’s mobile app and redeem the offer.

No purchase is necessary. Limit one cone per customer while supplies last.

Interesting: 87% of people in the Triad have a cell phone.

Of those, the majority use Verizon as their wireless carrier. That means a lot of people in our area are wondering what to do about the recent data leak.

-Check for any unauthorized charges on your bill… https://goo.gl/JS1ZDH

-Check your credit report… https://goo.gl/JS1ZDH

(CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas) A contractor became stuck Wednesday at a

Bank of America when he was changing a lock to a room that leads to the back of an ATM. The trapped man couldn’t let himself out of the room because he left his cellphone and the swipe card outside in his truck…”

The contractor kept his cool and began to slip paper notes to customers via the ATM, receipt slot pleading for them to help him get out. The notes basically said: “Please help. I’m stuck in here and I don’t have my phone. Please call my boss”

-Some customers appeared to dismiss the notes as a gag. But one called police.

An officer kicked in the door to the room and freed the man, whose name has not been released. https://goo.gl/dhmjmx

Reminder: The new ‘Research Parkway’ interchange is officially OPEN

at the Hwy 52 construction zone in Winston-Salem

*‘Research Parkway’ (Exit 108-B) replaces the Ram’s Drive interchange which is now shut-down for approximately four months so that that bridge can be torn down and rebuilt. *salem Creek Corridor Project NCDOT: https://goo.gl/jt7aVB