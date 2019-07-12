Friday News, July 12, 2019  

TRAFFIC ALERT near downtown Winston-Salem

Lane closures are in place through early October

Business 40 between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway

Expect delays during your morning and afternoon commutes.

Louisiana is bracing for ‘Barry’ the latest storm brewing in the Gulf which will make landfall late tonight. Hurricane Warnings issued for parts of Louisiana coastline.

Buyer Beware: Flooded-out-cars are a common problem. Water damage is one of the worst things that can happen to a car. The damage is often invisible and hard to detect after the car has been “cleaned.” What can you do? Contact your mechanic. Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/ask-usa-today/2019/07/09/weather-floods-cars-storms-ask-usa-today/1686169001/

Have you seen the video? Investigators are still trying to determine what leveled that KFC in Eden early Thursday morning. Good News: No one was injured. Local media…

Wells Fargo employees said they had to work off the clock. Now the bank could have to pay millions. A federal judge has given preliminary approval to a settlement that would have Wells Fargo & Co. pay a combined $35 million to current and former employees who weren’t paid overtime when working outside normal banking hours.

A final approval hearing has been set for Jan. 13, 2020.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/wells-fargo-employees-said-they-had-to-work-off-the/article_2fe3e3b5-6fe3-5912-9dfa-139fa1ab71bc.html

Praise for these Good Samaritans!

Jeff Johnson was driving on Hwy 52 North Thursday afternoon when he saw a burning car in the southbound lanes of 52. The crash involved eight vehicles (including a tractor trailer) near Martin Luther King Drive.

Johnson, a triage nurse at Wake Forest Baptist, quickly pulled over, jumped over the highway’s dividing median and ran toward the crash. He joined three other men to pull a woman out of the burning car. Johnson said, “I don’t think of myself as a hero.

I was just trying to help another person. I had to do something.”

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/baptist-nurse-three-other-men-pull-woman-out-of-burning/article_8434fe13-466d-5bfa-8dd7-2c201026f2f2.html#1

“Cloudy with a chance of cash?” Motorists traveling I-285 in Dunwoody, Georgia earlier in the week showered with at least $175,000 dollars when the door of an armored car swung open. Viral video captured the aftermath — dozens of opportunistic drivers pulled over and parked in the middle of the road, taking to the streets to collect as much ‘cash’ as their fists would allow. Authorities were able to recover a few hundred dollars at the scene. Taking the money is theft. Keeping more than $1,500 could lead to a felony charge. https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/cash-from-an-armored-truck-showered-a-georgia-highway-people/article_5d591c0e-8ca4-51c2-af0b-9cef6d895399.html

For the second year, Target will offer teachers a weeklong 15% discount on select items starting July 13.

www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/06/26/target-teacher-discount-teacher-prep-event-returns-july-13

Amazon Prime Day will take place on July 15 (and 16th)

This is the first time Amazon Prime Day will span 48 hours with a chance to access deals on more than 1 million items. This is the fifth year of the big sale

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/06/25/amazon-doubling-up-amazon-prime-day-two-days-mid-july

RECALL: Nearly 180,000 battery-powered smoke detectors from ‘Universal’ have been recalled. The problem: A misaligned internal switch is causing the alarms to not activate properly.

*The white smoke alarms (5½ inches in diameter) with “Universal” and “Smoke & Fire Alarm” printed on the front cover of the alarm. The label on the back of the alarm lists the model number and date code.

NOTE: The recall suggests consumers inspect their smoke alarms to determine if they will activate properly by pressing the test button. If the alarm sounds, no further action is required. If it does not sound, consumers should contact Universal Security for a replacement.

The recall involves Universal Security Instruments 10-year battery operated ionization smoke and fire alarms with model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB and with date codes between 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11.

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Universal-Security-Instruments-Recalls-to-Inspect-Smoke-Alarms-Due-to-Risk-of-Failure-to-Alert-Consumers-to-a-Fire

SPORTS

NBA News: Chris Paul has been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder

In their trades so far this offseason, Oklahoma City has compiled eight first-round picks since the NBA draft.

Serena Williams will play in her 4th final at Wimbledon on Saturday…

Current Recalls in the News…

Big Buns Recall: Flowers Foods is recalling baked goods including hamburger and hot dog buns and dinner rolls sold by various retailers, under a variety of brand names in several states including North Carolina. The buns may contain pieces of hard plastic that could pose a choking hazard. Check out the list of products on the News Blog…

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/hot-dog-buns-recall-flowers-food-today-walmart-other-retailers-plastics-choking-hazard-2019-07-10/

RECALL: Ford Focus owners, listen up: Ford Motor Co. is recalling about 58,000 Ford Focus cars. The recall affects some 2012 and 2017 Focus models and some 2013-14 Focus ST models in North America. The powertrain software in some of these cars may not work properly. https://media.ford.com/content/fordmedia/fna/us/en/news/2019/07/09/ford-motor-company-issues-safety-recall.html

New findings: Ford Motor Co. continued to sell the low-priced, fuel-efficient cars despite thousands of complaints and an avalanche of repairs. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2019/07/11/ford-focus-fiesta-transmission-defect/

RECALL: Several eye drops and ointments sold exclusively at Walmart and Walgreen stores have been recalled because they may not be sterile. Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. issued voluntary recalls for various Equate and Support Harmony products, including eye drops and gel drops. Source: USA Today

RECALL: Trash Forky? Disney’s ‘Toy Story 4’ plush “Forky” toy is being recalled due to a choking hazard. *Customers can get a full refund by visiting any North America Disney Store or by calling 866-537-7649.