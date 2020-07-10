Friday News, July 10, 2020

Chocolate Glaze: Krispy Kreme rolling out Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts on select Fridays (TODAY and July 31) https://www.krispykreme.com/

Free COVID-19 testing today (July 10) until 2pm.

Location: Southeast Plaza at Waughtown and Reynolds Park Road in Winston-Salem.

Tests will be done with no out of pocket cost.

Patients should bring their photo ID and insurance card, if they have one.

Save time and do the paperwork ahead of time with a virtual visit at www.StarMed.care

FACT: One in five Americans will likely develop skin cancer in their lifetime.

Sunscreen use protects you from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays.

Here are some helpful tips when it comes to sunscreen…

-Apply sunscreen liberally 20 minutes before you go out into the sun

-Re-Apply every 90 minutes ( to 2 hours )

-Experts say to use SPF-30 up to SPF-50

-Check the expiration date! (3 years over is the limit).

https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care/sun-protection/sunscreen-patients/sunscreen-faqs

Check your hand sanitizer for ‘methanol’.

UPDATE: The FDA has added more hand sanitizers to its growing list of products that contain ‘methanol’ or wood alcohol, which is toxic if absorbed through the skin.

More than two dozen various hand sanitizers – sold by the Mexico-based company 4E Global – contain high levels of methanol, or wood alcohol, and have been recommended for recall. These have all been manufactured in Mexico.

NOTE: Proper hand washing and hygiene is an effective response to Covid-19.

The CDC recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% ethanol or 70% isopropyl. https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/09/health/hand-sanitizer-methanol-fda-trnd/index.html

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Meals for Students: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5 to 7 PM

Special thanks to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC for partnering with the City of Winston-Salem to provide meals in EIGHT city recreation centers.

No Registration is required.

Give the Gift of Life

Find a blood drive near you on our events page at wbfj.fm.

Download the FREE donation APP from the American Red Cross

Details at RedCrossBlood.org and the Blood Donor App

Deadline looming: July 15 is the ‘new’ April 15 for 2020…

You must file and pay your taxes by THIS Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Taxpayers who need more time can request an extension on the IRS website.

That will give them until Oct. 15 to file. More info on the news blog…

https://www.wxii12.com/article/no-more-delays-what-to-know-about-the-july-15-tax-deadline/33217680

The ‘phased’ re-opening of Disney World is still on – as Florida faces a spike of reported Covid-19 cases over the past 14 days.

The Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom Park will open this Saturday, July 11.

EPCOT and Hollywood Studios on Wednesday, July 15

https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/disney-world-reopening-florida-covid/index.html

Update: CIAA chancellors and presidents voted this afternoon to suspend the fall athletics season because of the ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference did not decide whether football and the other fall sports would be played in the spring. The CIAA will honor all athletics scholarships for fall sports, which also include volleyball and cross country.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/ciaa-suspends-all-fall-sports-but-its-not-clear-whether-football-will-be-played-in/

The App State vs Wisconsin football game has been called off?

The Mountaineers will lose out on a $1.25 million dollar guarantee for playing at Wisconsin because of the Big Ten Conference’s decision to move to conference-only schedules for fall sports. The game was supposed to be one of two matchups with Power Five programs for App State this season. The other is against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Sept. 11 (which is still happening).

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/appalachian-state-football-program-loses-date-with-wisconsin-as-big-ten-moves-to-conference-only

Phase THREE? Governor Cooper is ‘delaying until next week’ decisions about when to re-open schools AND whether to extend limits on reopening certain businesses. Cooper said during a press conference Thursday that his decisions will rely on conversations with educators, health officials and businesses.

*Phase 2 reopening limitations has been extended through this Friday, July 17.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/governor-delays-school-reopening-decisions-as-nc-reports-its-second-highest-day-of-new-covid/

Wake Forest Law / Pro Bono project helps provide FREE legal guidance to the residents of North Carolina economically affected by the pandemic.

The Pro-Bono project may help answer questions about – going back to work, options for self-employed or independent contractors, and how long benefits might last for those on furlough. www.wfu.law/ask Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

http://news.law.wfu.edu/2020/06/wake-forest-law-offers-pro-bono-assistance-with-unemployment-insurance/

WINSTON-SALEM DASH: FREE HOT DOG MONDAYS

The promotion is limited to 500 vehicles each Monday.

Each vehicle will receive four hot dogs and condiment packets.

Tickets are free and must be reserved online prior to attending. www.wsdash.com

Traffic Alert: I-40 at the Forsyth / Davie County Line

I-40 will be CLOSED in both directions tonight into early Saturday morning.

Expect ‘lane closures’ along I-40 between Hwy 801 (Exit 180) and Harper Road (Exit 182) starting at 6pm TONIGHT.

Around 11pm, I-40 between Hwy 801 and Harper Road will be shut down.

All lanes of I-40 should be back open by 7am Saturday morning (July 11).

Short detours will be in place overnight.

Reason: To safely set a new pedestrian bridge in place over I-40.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2020/2020-07-09-i-40-closure-davie-forsyth-county-line.aspx

Traffic Alert: Salem Parkway through downtown Winston Salem

Salem Parkway (Business 40) will be closed this weekend in both directions between Cloverdale Avenue and Main Street – 6pm TONGHT through 6am Monday morning.

Signed detours will be in place. Reason: The closure is needed so crews can do bridge painting and remove all the supports underneath the Green Street pedestrian bridge.

Eastbound vehicles will exit at Cloverdale Avenue.

Westbound drivers will have to exit at Main Street.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2020/2020-07-09-salem-pkwy-weekend-closure.aspx

Updated: Visitor Policies at Area Hospitals

Novant Health – For visitors of patients in critical care and inpatient surgery, there is no end time for visiting hours. Emergency department and same-day surgery visitors are encouraged to stay in their vehicle until patient is in an assigned room

All visitors must undergo screenings and a temperature assessment.

Face coverings are REQUIRED.

https://www.novanthealth.org/home/about-us/newsroom/press-releases/newsid33987/2327/novant-health-to-lift-some-visitor-restrictions.aspx

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center: For adult patients, visitation hours will be ‘limited’ to between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. with a maximum of four hours – per patient per day.

Healthy adult parents or guardians may stay overnight with children who are hospitalized. *Face coverings ARE REQUIRED.

At The Birth Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and other labor and delivery units throughout the health system, ONE support person may remain with an expectant mother throughout her stay.

https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/News-Releases/2020/06/Wake-Forest-Baptist-to-Expand-Visitor-Access