Friday News, July 09, 2021

Traffic Alert in Mocksville this morning

A large tree came down overnight (3am?) and blocked all lanes of N Main Street.

Power lines (even a power pole) was taken down as well. +2,000 people without power.

Detour: N Main between Milling Rd and Hwy 64. Crews are on the scene. (10am)

RECALL: Tyson Foods is recalling more chicken products over concerns that the meat may be contaminated with listeria, according to the USDA.

The potentially-contaminated “ready-to-eat” chicken products were shipped to schools, nursing facilities, hospitals, restaurants, various retailers and Department of Defense locations. The recalled products, marked with the establishment number “EST. P-7089,” were sold at a number of major retailers, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix and H-E-B. They were produced between December 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021.

See the full FSIS list of recalled Tyson items and labels here.

If you’ve got kids and file taxes, chances are your bank account is getting a little boost later this month. The Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan calls for monthly payments to parents beginning on July 15th. For this year only, the child tax credit has increased from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child. Parents of children under age 6 would be eligible for an even larger $3,600 total credit.

5 things to know before child tax credit checks this week

https://myfox8.com/news/5-things-to-know-before-child-tax-credit-checks-arrive-this-month/

Winston-Salem State University looking ahead to Football Season.

The rams home opener will be September 4th against UNC-Pembroke.

Capacity will be 100% for Rams football games this Fall at Bowman Gray Stadium. https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wssu/wssu-notebook-capacity-will-be-100-for-football-games-at-bowman-gray-stadium/

Warning signs you may be dehydrated (there are more…)

Dry mouth

Dizziness / headache

Rapid heartbeat

Unusual fatigue

Confusion

Muscle cramps

Sugar craving

https://www.usatoday.com/picture-gallery/life/health-wellness/2021/07/08/dehydration-warning-signs-drink-more-water/7902831002/

Sobering numbers: The global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 4 million as threats from variants and low vaccination rates in the US continue.

*Please continue to practice the 3-Ws.

Covid vaccination locations on the News Blog.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/08/health/us-coronavirus-thursday/index.html

Bagpipes, Celtic cuisine, and colorful Tartans (oh, my!)

The 2021 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games going on through Sunday.

Details at www.gmhg.org.

Summer Olympics in Tokyo: NO spectators in the stands

Tokyo is currently under a fourth ‘state of emergency’ due to an up-tick of Covid cases.

The Summer Olympics happening July 23 to August 8, 2021.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/08/asia/japan-state-of-emergency-olympics-intl-hnk/index.html

GrubHub Launching Food Delivery Bots On 250 US College Campuses

A Russian tech company working on self-driving systems, is partnering with GrubHub to deploy a fleet of delivery robots on selected college campuses in the US later this year.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-07-06/grubhub-turns-to-yandex-for-robotic-food-delivery-on-campus

Forsyth Tech is offering incoming freshmen one free year of schooling, that includes tuition, fees and books, a value of about $6,000 dollars.

Class of 2021 College Commitment promises High School graduates – from the class of 2021 from anywhere in the state – a free year of school at Forsyth Tech for the 2021-22 academic year, regardless of the student’s financial need.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/forsyth-tech-offers-a-free-year-of-school-to-the-class-of-21/article

A sparkling version of cold brew coffee?

Sparkling Cold Brew Coffee by Barissimo is now available at Aldi locations in two flavors: Cucumber Lime Ginger and Black Currant Grapefruit.

The 11oz. cans retail for $1.49 each. Would you try it?

https://www.foodbeast.com/news/aldi-sparkling-cold-brew-coffee/?f