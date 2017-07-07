Search
Friday News, July 07, 2017

Friday News, July 07, 2017

Jul 07, 2017

FACT: Last year, Americans spent $2.6 billion on arguably the most popular shoe of summertime – the flip-flop. https://goo.gl/7ieS9U    *The term “flip-flop”  was coined in the 1960s (yes, because of the sound they make)

 

Update:  Salem Creek Corridor Project

               Highway  52 construction zone in Winston-Salem

Good News: the new ‘Research Parkway’ interchange at Exit 108-B (replacing the Ram’s Drive interchange) will OPEN this Wednesday (July 12).

*The parkway and interchange will allow for safer traffic flow offering direct access to downtown including, Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem State University, School of the Arts and Old Salem.

BTW: A portion of Rams Drive bridge (formerly Stadium Drive) will be shut-down for approx 3 to 4 months so the bridge can be torn down and rebuilt. https://goo.gl/aQ9PSd

 

Movies: “Spiderman: The Homecoming” opens in theaters this weekend.

BTW: “Wonder Woman” has already topped $700 million in sales worldwide…

Check out the latest movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family (Plugged In) at the News Blog     www.wbfj.fm

 

One ‘Roundup’ ingredient is now on a California list of ‘dangerous’ chemicals?

You may want to look up an alternative way to get rid of those pesky weeds in your lawn. ‘Glyphosate’ is being added to the list created by the state’s Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, which notes more than 800 other chemicals that cause birth defects, reproductive harm or cancer.

https://goo.gl/mYefHC

 

Tesla will begin production of the Model 3, the Silicon Valley car company’s first mass marketed ‘electric car’. The Model 3 (Tesla’s most affordable vehicle) gets 215 miles of range on a single battery charge, and with a base price of $35,000 before tax credits. Orders placed now won’t be available until mid-2018 or later.  Tesla faces competition from major automakers like General Motors and, as of Wednesday, Volvo.    https://goo.gl/mYefHC

 

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center is offering a sibling prep class this Tuesday evening (July 11) with another class scheduled for Oct.10.

The purpose of the class is to help older siblings adjust to arrival of a little brother or sister. Registration online or by calling (336) 476-2514.

http://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20170706/thomasville-medical-center-to-hold-sibling-preparation-classes

 

QVC’s parent company (Liberty Interactive Corp) will buy the Home Shopping Network – for about $2.6 billion dollars – in a stock deal, combining two of the most well-known home-shopping hubs.  The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. https://goo.gl/pwhevG

 

 

Update: Representative Steve Scalise had another surgery on Thursday to control an infection that led him to be moved back into ICU on Wednesday morning. His condition is listed as ‘serious’.  Rep Scalise, who has had at least three operations in the past three weeks, will face additional operations to repair broken bones and extensive abdominal injuries.  Scalise was critically injured when a gunman opened fire on the GOP baseball team as they were practicing for a charity game on June 14th.     https://goo.gl/e8Ki1S

 

World leaders gather in Germany for the G-20 Summit

President Trump tweeted that he’s looking forward to his first face-to-face meeting with Russia’s VladImir Putin, and that there’s much to discuss.  CBN News

 

The fight is not over to help British baby Charlie Gard.

President Trump is now talking with Prime Minister Theresa May to allow baby Charlie Gard’s parents to bring the 11-month-old with a rare disease to the U.S. for an experimental treatment. Some people see this move by the UK to deny the baby travel as a warning sign of the dangers of a government-run health care system.   Audio available from CBN News:  http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/video/all?video=396916

 

 

 

Fact: Eating out costs money.

That $10 dollar lunch special could actually be costing you thousands?

Turns out the average American forks over $11.14 twice a week for lunch,  according to a Visa survey.  But, if you redirected the $1,043 spent each year on lunch into an investment account earning 6%, you would have an estimated savings of $88,500…thirty years later.

 

Some healthy investing tips…

Give up less by spending smarter. 

Instead of buying a large Mocha Caffé Latte each day at Starbucks, consider buying the same coffee in bulk via a 36-count K-cup package for $28.95, which nets out to 80 cents a cup. That’s a daily savings of about $4.

 

Examine your spending motives. 

There’s a psychological dimension to spending. 

 

Do a regular spending audit. 

Review a few months worth of credit card, checking or savings statements. Go through them purchase by purchase and find out where your money is going…

SOURCE: USA Today  https://goo.gl/vf3O8x

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

MONEY: That $10 dollar lunch special could actually be costing you thousands?
