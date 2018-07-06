Friday News, July 06, 2018  

A break in the HEAT for the weekend…

Update: The ‘postponed’ 4th fireworks display in downtown Greensboro has been moved to Saturday night (9pm). Viewing in and around the Lincoln Financial parking lot at East Market and Davie streets in downtown Greensboro (Saturday night at 9pm). https://www.greensboro.com/news/local

Fact: Blood donation goes down during the summer months…

“Give the Gift of Life” this Tuesday

Join WBFJ and the American Red Cross at Calvary Baptist in Winston-Salem (corner of Country Club and Peace Haven roads) this Tuesday (July 10)

Donation Times: 9am – 8pm

Schedule your appointment online…

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time

Type in Zip Code: 27101

Scroll down to Tuesday (Calvary Baptist Church location)

Select your time for donation on Tuesday at Calvary Baptist (WS)

Info about donating call 1-800-Red Cross or 1-800-733-2767

Tip: Speed up your donation by completing a RapidPass® online

or on the Blood Donor app on the day of your donation.

*The blood donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes about an hour. The donation itself is only about 8-10 minutes on average.

-Kathleen Deringer – Piedmont Triad Chapter / American Red Cross

Mark your calendars: Chick-fil-A is celebrating its 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day this Tuesday (July 10). Dress as a cow and get FREE food at participating Chick-Fil-A locations… www.chick-fil-a.com/Cow-Appreciation-Day

Customer Satisfaction Survey: Chick-fil-A is once again America’s favorite fast food chain when it comes to customer satisfaction. Second-place: Panera Bread.

Texas Roadhouse beat out Cracker Barrel and LongHorn Steakhouse among full-service restaurants. Pizza Hut and Papa John’s are tops among pizza chains.

*Americans named Taco Bell as their favorite ‘Mexican fast food restaurant’.

Source: American Customer Satisfaction Index’s Restaurant Report 2018.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/07/05/acsi-names-top-restaurants-customer-satisfactions/742826002/

Filling the void: Online giant Amazon will publish a toy catalog this holiday season. Amazon’s toy-specific catalog will be mailed to “millions” of Amazon shoppers’ homes. The Amazon Toy ‘Wish Book’ will also be available for free at Whole Foods locations. https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2018/07/report-amazon-will-publish-toy-catalog-this-holiday-to-fill-toys-r-us-void/

If you are wondering: 25 Fridays or 172 sleeps til Christmas

Christian music artist Kari Jobe has something new in the works.

No, not a new project… a baby! The worship leader shared the big news on Instagram, posting a photo of her 2-year-old son with the words “BIG BROTHER” written on the sidewalk in chalk. The due date: February 2019.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2018/july/worship-leader-kari-jobe-shares-heartwarming-announcement

Tropical Storm Beryl (like ‘barrel’) has formed in the Atlantic, the second named storm of the 2018 hurricane season. Another disturbance could develop off NC coast over the next few days… https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation

The list of contenders to fill a Supreme Court vacancy by retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy is narrowing, with President Trump telling reporters that he’s focused on two or three people ahead of his Monday nominee announcement.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world/trump-says-he-s-narrowed-supreme-court-nominees-to-or

Is Roe v. Wade Even on the Table? Why the Left’s Abortion Rallying Cry May Be Fake

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2018/july/is-roe-v-wade-even-on-the-table-why-the-lefts-abortion-rallying-cry-may-be-fake?cpid=EU_CBNNEWS

Davidson County Community College is expanding its athletics program, with the addition of men’s and women’s golf teams starting this Fall (2018).

The DCCC golf teams will utilize Winding Creek Golf Course in Thomasville. *Great opportunity for local and graduating high school golfers across the state the chance to continue playing on a collegiate level with scholarship opportunities. http://www.the-dispatch.com/sports/20180705/dccc-announces-new-golf-teams-beginning-this-fall

Rarely used objects often end up in the attic, basement or garage. But storing your stuff where it seems most convenient isn’t always the best, or safest, idea. Check out the list of items you want to keep in a ‘climate controlled environment’ on the News Blog. http://thephoenixcompany.myhomehq.biz/single-newsletter/home-storage-dos-and-donts

BTW: Attics can reach temperatures of 150 to 160 degrees during a typical summer day, although outside air temperatures are only 95 to 97 degrees.

Voting continues to name High Point’s new professional baseball team.

The three finalists: The Rockers…The Splinters… the Dragon Claws

NOTE: All have a nod to the city’s history with furniture…

FYI: “dragon claw” refers to “dragon claw and ball” = the base foot on a piece of furniture shaped like an animal’s claw grasping a ball.

The new team name will be revealed on July 12. Vote at www.highpointbaseball.com

https://www.highpointbaseball.com/copy-of-name-the-team-contest

A Charlotte hot dog ‘cart’ has been named the best in the nation.

Chili Man is actually a hot dog cart at South Tryon and Fourth streets in uptown Charlotte — and the owner is Victor Werany.

Chili Man ranked No. 1 on Money magazine’s Top 10 list based on the number of Yelp reviews as well as Yelp’s star-rating system. The magazine and Yelp chose no more than one hot dog establishment per state for the Top 10.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/hot-dog-this-charlotte-hot-dog-joint-named-best-in/article_2bd3f945-df3c-5d0f-8274-e70d52dcfb39.html

2018 DC Fair Grandstand concert: Wednesday, OCT 3…

7eventh Time Down – Kentucky based band

Josh Wilson – This Texas-native started playing piano at nine years old, then took up guitar and drums when he was 10.

Rhett Walker Band – Grammy nominated Rhett Walker Band, a Southern rock and Christian rock band from Nashville, Tennessee.

O-B-B – Atlanta-based Christian pop-rockers Zach, Jacob and Nic Oswald, the Oswald Brothers Band (or OBB ) www.obbmusic.com/