Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Friday News, July 06, 2018  

Friday News, July 06, 2018  

Verne HillJul 06, 2018Comments Off on Friday News, July 06, 2018  

Like

 A break in the HEAT for the weekend…

Update: The ‘postponed’ 4th fireworks display in downtown Greensboro has been moved to Saturday night (9pm).  Viewing in and around the Lincoln Financial parking lot at East Market and Davie streets in downtown Greensboro (Saturday night at 9pm). https://www.greensboro.com/news/local

 

Fact: Blood donation goes down during the summer months…

“Give the Gift of Life” this Tuesday

Join WBFJ and the American Red Cross at Calvary Baptist in Winston-Salem (corner of Country Club and Peace Haven roads) this Tuesday (July 10)

                                    Donation Times: 9am – 8pm

Schedule your appointment  online…

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time

Type in Zip Code: 27101

Scroll down to Tuesday (Calvary Baptist Church location)

Select your time for donation on Tuesday at Calvary Baptist (WS)

Info about donating call 1-800-Red Cross or 1-800-733-2767

 

Tip: Speed up your donation by completing a RapidPass® online

or on the Blood Donor app on the day of your donation.

 

*The blood donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes about an hour. The donation itself is only about 8-10 minutes on average.

-Kathleen Deringer – Piedmont Triad Chapter / American Red Cross

 

Mark your calendars: Chick-fil-A is celebrating its 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day this Tuesday (July 10).  Dress as a cow and get FREE food at participating Chick-Fil-A locations…   www.chick-fil-a.com/Cow-Appreciation-Day

 

Customer Satisfaction Survey: Chick-fil-A is once again America’s favorite fast food chain when it comes to customer satisfaction. Second-place: Panera Bread.

Texas Roadhouse beat out Cracker Barrel and LongHorn Steakhouse among full-service restaurants. Pizza Hut and Papa John’s are tops among pizza chains.

*Americans named Taco Bell as their favorite ‘Mexican fast food restaurant’.

Source: American Customer Satisfaction Index’s Restaurant Report 2018.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/07/05/acsi-names-top-restaurants-customer-satisfactions/742826002/

 

Filling the void: Online giant Amazon will publish a toy catalog this holiday season. Amazon’s toy-specific catalog will be mailed to “millions” of Amazon shoppers’ homes. The Amazon Toy ‘Wish Book’ will also be available for free at Whole Foods locations.   https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2018/07/report-amazon-will-publish-toy-catalog-this-holiday-to-fill-toys-r-us-void/

If you are wondering: 25 Fridays or 172 sleeps til Christmas

 

Christian music artist Kari Jobe has something new in the works.

No, not a new project… a baby!   The worship leader shared the big news on Instagram, posting a photo of her 2-year-old son with the words “BIG BROTHER” written on the sidewalk in chalk.  The due date: February 2019.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2018/july/worship-leader-kari-jobe-shares-heartwarming-announcement

Tropical Storm Beryl (like ‘barrel’) has formed in the Atlantic, the second named storm of the 2018 hurricane season.   Another disturbance could develop off NC coast over the next few days…   https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation

 

The list of contenders to fill a Supreme Court vacancy by retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy is narrowing, with President Trump telling reporters that he’s focused on two or three people ahead of his Monday nominee announcement.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world/trump-says-he-s-narrowed-supreme-court-nominees-to-or

Is Roe v. Wade Even on the Table? Why the Left’s Abortion Rallying Cry May Be Fake

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2018/july/is-roe-v-wade-even-on-the-table-why-the-lefts-abortion-rallying-cry-may-be-fake?cpid=EU_CBNNEWS

 

Davidson County Community College is expanding its athletics program, with the addition of men’s and women’s golf teams starting this Fall (2018).

The DCCC golf teams will utilize Winding Creek Golf Course in Thomasville. *Great opportunity for local and graduating high school golfers across the state the chance to continue playing on a collegiate level with scholarship opportunities. http://www.the-dispatch.com/sports/20180705/dccc-announces-new-golf-teams-beginning-this-fall

 

Rarely used objects often end up in the attic, basement or garage.   But storing your stuff where it seems most convenient isn’t always the best, or safest, idea.   Check out the list of items you want to keep in a ‘climate controlled environment’ on the News Blog.   http://thephoenixcompany.myhomehq.biz/single-newsletter/home-storage-dos-and-donts

BTW: Attics can reach temperatures of 150 to 160 degrees during a typical summer day, although outside air temperatures are only 95 to 97 degrees.

 

Voting continues to name High Point’s new professional baseball team.

The three finalists: The Rockers…The Splinters… the Dragon Claws

NOTE:  All have a nod to the city’s history with furniture…

FYI: “dragon claw” refers to “dragon claw and ball” = the base foot on a piece of furniture shaped like an animal’s claw grasping a ball.

The new team name will be revealed on July 12.  Vote at www.highpointbaseball.com

https://www.highpointbaseball.com/copy-of-name-the-team-contest

 

 

A Charlotte hot dog ‘cart’ has been named the best in the nation.

Chili Man is actually a hot dog cart at South Tryon and Fourth streets in uptown Charlotte — and the owner is Victor Werany.

Chili Man ranked No. 1 on Money magazine’s Top 10 list based on the number of Yelp reviews as well as Yelp’s star-rating system.  The magazine and Yelp chose no more than one hot dog establishment per state for the Top 10.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/hot-dog-this-charlotte-hot-dog-joint-named-best-in/article_2bd3f945-df3c-5d0f-8274-e70d52dcfb39.html

 

 

2018 DC Fair Grandstand concert:  Wednesday, OCT 3…

7eventh Time Down –  Kentucky based band

Josh Wilson –  This Texas-native started playing piano at nine years old, then              took up guitar and drums when he was 10.

Rhett Walker Band –  Grammy nominated Rhett Walker Band, a Southern rock and Christian rock band from Nashville, Tennessee.

O-B-B –  Atlanta-based Christian pop-rockers Zach, Jacob and Nic Oswald, the Oswald Brothers Band (or OBB )   www.obbmusic.com/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostChick-fil-A: Cow Appreciation Day Tuesday (July 10) 
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Blood Drive: Join WBFJ at Calvary Baptist (WS) this Tuesday July 10

Verne HillJul 06, 2018

Neuroscientists: Visit The Beach Regularly…

Verne HillJul 06, 2018

Transport for Christ

Verne HillJul 06, 2018

Community Events

Jun
11
Mon
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 11 – Aug 10 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
18
Mon
all-day “Seeds of Hope” Camp needs Volun...
“Seeds of Hope” Camp needs Volun...
Jun 18 – Jul 21 all-day
“Seeds of Hope” Summer Day Camp (Yadkinville, Pilot Mountain & King) needs volunteers… June 25-29, July 9-13 & July 23-27 Volunteers must be 14 or older and have a heart for working with foster and[...]
Jun
25
Mon
all-day Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Jun 25 – Aug 10 all-day
Boys Camp June 25-29 & July 9-13 Cost: $315 (per person) For ages 9-17 Children’s Camp July 2-6, July 16-20, July 23-27, July 30-Aug 3 & Aug 6-10 Cost: $315 (per person) For 1st -6th[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jun 25 – Jul 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers in all areas, front desk receptionist, food pantry, pharmacy, and especially interviewers. Two shifts to volunteer: 9am – 12noon & 1pm – 4pm, both are Monday –[...]
Jul
7
Sat
9:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jul 7 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes