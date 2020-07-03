Friday News, July 03, 2020

No US Mail delivery on Saturday (July 4th)

Those colorful sunrises + sunsets courtesy of the Saharan dust plume

Fourth of July weekend: A great time to fly Old Glory!

Experts suggest that when you hang an American flag outside your house,

your home is perceived as more ‘welcoming’. 😊

Red, White and Blue: The colors of freedom

RED – Valor and bravery

WHITE – Purity and innocence

BLUE – Vigilance, perseverance, and justice

FUN FACTS: The 4th of July or Independence Day

…on this day back in 1776, leaders of the Second Continental Congress from the ‘13 united colonies’ signed the Declaration of Independence, declaring independence from Great Britain.

–The Declaration of Independence was signed by 56 men from 13 colonies.

-Only John Hancock actually signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. All the others signed later.

-The average age of the Signers of the Declaration of Independence = 45.

-Every 4th of July, the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia is tapped (not actually rung) thirteen times in honor of the original thirteen colonies.

-The stars on the original American flag were displayed in a circle so all the Colonies would appear equal.

-The American Revolutionary War lasted eight years.

The British were definitely favored to win.

https://acei-global.blog/2013/07/03/20-fun-facts-about-the-4th-of-julyindependence-day/

Also, Myths associated with Old Glory: https://www.aarp.org/politics-society/history/info-06-2011/5-myths-about-the-american-flag.html

Cook outs with family and friends are being planned – with lots of hand washing and social distancing. What about food safety?

Keep cold food cold and hot food hot. When in doubt, throw it out.

Keeping food at proper temperatures is critical…

*Never let your picnic food remain in the “Danger Zone”

– between 40 F and 140 F – for more than 2 hours,

or 1 hour if outdoor temperatures are above 90 F.

More food safety info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

SOURCE: Wake Forest Baptist Health: http://www.wakehealth.edu/Health-Central/NMR/Picnic-Safety-Tips/

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

PRAISE: One Triad pastor is praising Jesus after being given a 10% chance to live – fighting off COVID-19 over a period of 80 days. Bishop Rory Baker, senior pastor at the Fruit of the Spirit Ministries in Greensboro, is finally back home after conquering the coronavirus. The 54-year-old was admitted to the hospital in April.

“I tell people, never take a day for granted,” said Baker.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/july/i-couldnt-do-nothing-but-praise-god-nc-pastor-returns-home-after-surviving-80-day-bout-with-covid-19

With COVID-19 restrictions, the Carolina Thunderbirds are hosting their National Anthem Contest throughout the month of July – online. Those who are interested – like singers or musical performers – will need to submit a video. A panel of judges will narrow it down to 15 finalists. Please submit a video to Kaitlyn at klusk@carolinathunderbirds.com.

If you haven’t flown since the coronavirus pandemic, here are some changes that you should expect when traveling.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport has changed some protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19.

-RDU is also requiring travelers, visitors and employees to wear face masks.

-Passengers will now place their boarding pass on a boarding pass reader.

-Travelers should place their carry-on food items into a clear plastic bag. Separating the food from carry-on bags “lessens the likelihood” that an agent will need to open the food and check it.

-There are fewer security lanes, because there are fewer travelers.

-The number of people passing through airport security checkpoints is still down 93% from a year ago. https://www.wral.com/coronavirus/flying-for-the-fourth-here-s-what-to-expect-at-rdu/

With the number of reported COVID-19 cases on the rise statewide and a holiday

weekend coming up, officials with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Guilford County Schools have decided to postpone the start of high school sports workouts until at least July 20. https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/no-high-school-sports-workouts-monday-in-winston-salem-forsyth-or-guilford-county-systems/

People’s Pharmacy: What about duct tape to remove warts?

Duct tape has been a controversial treatment for warts for years. A recent study compared duct tape with freezing (cryotherapy). Although cryotherapy was more effective (58% success), silver duct tape also worked for some people (20%).

The duct tape was applied over the wart for up to eight weeks or until the wart disappeared. https://www.journalnow.com/lifestyles/home-garden/peoples-pharmacy-duct-tape-can-work-to-remove-warts/

Senior Services of Forsyth: Christmas in July

Check out the Christmas in July Wish List at seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907

*Throughout the entire month of July, donated items to assist senior citizens in our community can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal Savings Bank locations in Forsyth County as well as the Senior Services location on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. Just look for the BIG RED donation boxes.

Make a splash this summer! The City of Winston-Salem have opened several pools and splash pads this week… Pools: Bolton, Kimberley Park, Polo and Parkland.

Splash Pads: Hathaway, Little Creek, Nelson Malloy, Reynolds, Rupert Bell and Sedge Garden. *Social Distancing on pool decks is required. https://www.facebook.com/cityofwinstonsalem/

Gone Fishin’. The City of Greensboro is holding a children’s fishing tournament through July 14, kids can catch bass, crappie or catfish at one of three city lakes — Higgins, Brandt or Townsend — for a chance to win YOUR age division!

Cost to register is $10. Register online to participate.

https://www.greensboro.com/news/local_news/greensboro-to-hold-childrens-fishing-tournament-at-city-lakes/