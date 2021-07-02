Friday News, July 02, 2021

Sunny and less humid for your July 4th Weekend

Expect to pay more at the gas pump this holiday weekend.

Gas prices are now at a 7-year high (think back to July 4, 2014). CNN

It’s National Tire Safety Week

Remember to check your tires’ Pressure, Alignment, Rotation, and Tread.

“Reporting reckless drivers” – from Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal

If you are on the interstate highway, dial *HP

If on a city of county road, call 9-1-1

FACT: Sparklers burn up to 1200 degrees.

To put that in perspective, you bake a cake around 350 degrees.

Wood burns at 575 degrees.

Glass melts at 900 degrees.

Breaking this morning: Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021 Atlantic season

Tropical Storm Elsa has strengthened into a hurricane overnight.

The storm could impact southern Florida early next week.

BTW: Elsa is the 5th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season.

Forsyth Tech is offering incoming freshmen one free year of schooling, that includes tuition, fees and books, a value of about $6,000 dollars.

Class of 2021 College Commitment promises High School graduates – from the class of 2021, from anywhere in the state – a free year of school at Forsyth Tech for the 2021-22 academic year, regardless of the student’s financial need.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board will ‘distribute’ some of its $215 million in federal COVID-relief money as $1,000 bonuses to ‘most employees’ over the next few months. The school board approved the plan at its meeting on Tuesday. The plan now goes to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction for final approval.

Wake Forest University has a new President

Susan Wente began her duties on Thursday as the Deac’s 14th president.

Wente succeeds Nathan O. Hatch, who led Wake Forest for the past 16 years.

There is a ‘severe shortage’ of blood this summer!

Blood Donation: It’s Simple to give…

Be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent)*

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Please visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

to schedule an appointment. Download the Red Cross Mobile Blood App today!

Can you give blood after you receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes. The COVID vaccine is like any other vaccine (flu, measles, etc…).

Post Offices and Banks will be closed this Monday (July 5).

Also, CLOSED on Monday…

Winston-Salem city offices

Forsyth County offices

All state and federal offices will be closed Monday.

*Garbage collections will be on a normal schedule.

*Recycling collections will be on a normal schedule.

*Yard-waste cart collections will be postponed one day.

SOURCE: City of Winston-Salem

‘May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please,

but as the opportunity to do what is right’.

-Peter Marshall, Presbyterian pastor later appointed as Chaplain of the US Senate

The above quote was a portion of a prayer given before the US Senate, April 25, 1947

A new animated film shares the death and resurrection of Jesus through the eyes of Mary Magdalene. “Chosen Witness” was created by Cru, formerly Campus Crusade for Christ and distributed by the Jesus Film Project.

The film will soon be available in over 250 languages. Chosen Witness is available for streaming at JesusFilm.org, the JFP app, and on YouTube.

Fact: Stress turns hair grey. But, can it be reversed? Maybe.

Researchers at Columbia University studying mice have found that stress can accelerate ‘graying’. Still, these researchers were surprised to discover that hair color can be restored when stress is eliminated. Don’t get too excited.

Reminder: Make sure that your ceiling fan spins ‘counter-clockwise’ in the summer.

Counterclockwise pushes air ‘down’ to cool in summer. Clockwise lifts air up for winter.

Maybe you have seen the video of ‘Rajah’, that missing lab that showed back up at his family’s home in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

Rajah was spooked by nearby fireworks while playing outside of his home earlier in the week. Rajah jumped over their fence and ran away. Rajah’s owners searched their surrounding community for hours for their lost pooch.

Then, at approximately 3am early Monday morning, the couple heard scratching outside the front door – and the doorbell ringing. Checking their ‘RING’ doorbell camera – there was Rajah! A frantic, leaping family dog caught on Ring camera.

NOTE: More dogs get lost around July 4th than any other time of year.

Good News: 70% of lost dogs are found less than a mile from their homes.

-study published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science