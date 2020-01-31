Search
Friday News, January 31, 2020

Verne Hill Jan 31, 2020

Big Announcement from the NC DOT:  Business 40 / Salem Parkway will be ‘back open’ for your Monday morning commute! That’s nearly 6 months ahead of schedule

Officially, crews are shooting for an early Sunday re-opening of Business 40.

Also, all north / south bridges over Salem Parkway / Business 40 including Cherry and Marshall street bridges will re-open by 4pm today (Jan 31).

Business 40 has been closed since Nov. 17, 2018 for a $100-million renovation. Originally planned as a two-year closure, the project was sped by incentives to the contractors to finish early.

BTW: The Winston-Salem Dash are having a “Pop-Up Party” this Saturday at NOON to allow people to ‘walk’ on the freeway between Peters Creek Parkway and Brookstown Avenue.

 

What exactly is the novel coronavirus?  How do we keep from getting it?

Check out Verne’s interview with Dr Chris Ohl, infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, about the coronavirus on the News Blog.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

 

Sunday is Groundhog Day (Feb 2)

Punxsutawney Phil (that loveable ground hog) will emerge from his burrow in Gobbler’s Knob (in Pennsylvania) early Sunday morning (around 7:30am).

If Punxsutawney Phil SEES his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter weather.

If the Ground Hog does NOT see his shadow, we can expect an early spring.

*Forecast for Punxsutawney, Pa early Sunday morning: Flurries…Temperature near 32

 

Super Bowl 54 happening this Sunday (6:20pm)

Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers in Miami on FOX 8 – WGHP.

Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem, while Christine Sun Kim signs the National Anthem in American Sign Language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf. 

https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/where-is-the-2020-super-bowl-location-date-time-tv-channel-how-to-watch-super-bowl-liv/

 

Pre-Super Bowl Gospel Celebration will air on BET on Saturday evening.

The event remains the only Gospel concert sanctioned by the National Football League.

The one-hour special will feature performances by the NFL Players Choir,

Donnie McClurkin, Yolanda Adams, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Natalie Grant, Mary Mary, Fantasia, and Kirk Franklin.

https://www.bet.com/music/2020/01/28/rickey-smiley-returns-to-host-21st-annual-super-bowl-gospel-cele.html

 

The Los Angeles Lakers return to the hardwood at Staples Center Friday night to face the Portland Trail Blazers in their first game since Kobe Bryant’s unexpected passing.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/01/31/

 

 

College Hoops:  (SAT) Wake Forest hosting Clemson at the Joel. Tip off at 8pm

https://godeacs.com/sports/mens-basketball

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Carolina Panthers and tight eend Greg Olsen have mutually agreed to part ways.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been with the Panthers since 2011.   ESPN

 

Sad News: John Andretti lost his battle with colon cancer on Thursday.

He was only 56. Andretti was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in April 2017.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nascar/2020/01/30/john-andretti-dies-age-5-x-colon-cancer-he-indycar-and-nascar-driver/2857343001/

 

The GOP-controlled US Senate could wrap up the impeachment trial for President Trump and acquit him TODAY. A vote to allow the calling of witnesses to testify will decide the direction of Republicans in the Senate. Democrats, who control 47 of the chamber’s 100 seats, have been trying to convince at least four Republican senators to join them in demanding witnesses to appear.  https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/01/31/

 

The average age of voters will matter most in determining the Democratic winner of Monday’s Iowa caucuses according to the Huffington Post.

Joe Biden wants older voters to dominate; Bernie Sanders is hoping for a youth turnout surge. The Democratic victor will receive a major boost to their efforts to claim the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and the right to challenge Trump in November.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/iowa-caucus-voters-joe-biden-bernie-sanders

 

Brexit looming: The United Kingdom formally leaves the European Union today!

What actually happens? Really, not much. U.K. citizens will no longer legally be EU citizens, but many of the same laws and rules on goods, services and travel will stay the same through Dec. 31 while officials negotiate new terms.  https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/01/31/

 

 

 

 

Breaking: Salem Parkway / Bus 40 to reopen this weekend
