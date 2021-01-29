Search
Friday News, January 29, 2021

Verne Hill Jan 29, 2021

Today is National Puzzle Day

Final weekend of January will be cold…

(NOON) The annual March for Life in Washington, DC will be VIRTUAL at noon.  Register to watch free: https://marchforlife.org/2021-virtual-events/

This year’s pro-life theme: “Together Strong: Life Unites”

 

Free Covid-19 testing today (Jan 29):  If you live in the Salisbury area (and the surrounding communities) you can get tested for COVID-19 – at no cost.

*United House of Prayer is hosting a testing event from 10am to 4pm at the church located at 501 Old Concord Road in Salisbury.

*New Hope AME Zion Church is hosting a testing event from 10am til 3:30pm

at their 1470 North Long Street location.

NOTE: Transportation is available to and from the test site (call 803-207-6511).

 

Volunteers needed on Saturday

Novant Health is needing volunteers to assist with a ‘Community Vaccine Clinic’ this Saturday (Jan 30) from 8am to 4pm at St. Peter’s Church & World Outreach Center on Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem. No medical experience necessary.

Volunteers needed as greeters, parking lot attendants, runners, and other tasks.

Sign Up Here: https://volunteer.loveoutloudws.com/need/detail/…

 

Gov. Roy Cooper acknowledged the frustrations of many people earlier in the week when it comes to limited supplies of Covid-19 vaccines in the state.

*State Treasurer Dale Folwell suggested that “if all fails” the state should get advice from Chick-fil-A to try to improve the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

https://www.wwaytv3.com/2021/01/29/treasurer-suggests-state-should-look-to-chic-fil-a-for-vaccine-distribution-advice/

 

 

People are buying ‘these’ to enhance the background of their Zoom calls.

Bookbarn International, a company that supplies books for TV and film sets says it has seen a rise in sales for home offices during lockdown.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-bristol-55818287

 

One local company is thriving in the middle of a pandemic.

Heritage Puzzle, a Pfafftown based jigsaw puzzle company, is shipping out puzzles at a rate the owners the Everhart family in Pfafftown have never seen. “We ship out sometimes in a day what we used to ship out in a month,” said Matt Everhart.

Founded in 1998, Heritage Puzzle offers 250 puzzles to consumers.

Customer favorites: Coastal themed puzzles.

BTW: Heritage Puzzle’s first puzzle was an image of the Cape Hatteras lighthouse.

https://www.facebook.com/HeritagePuzzle/

 

First ‘full moon’ of 2021. 

You will definitely notice the Wolf Moon through the weekend weather permitting.

https://www.almanac.com/content/full-moon-january

 

College Hoops: Men’s ACC basketball action

(SAT) The Deacs will host Miami (Tip-off at 2pm)

 

 

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!

