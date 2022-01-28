Friday News, January 28, 2022

Winter Weather Advisory for the Triad, tonight into early Saturday morning. Rain changing to all snow before midnight. 1 to 3 inches possible. Low 24. Wind Chill in the teens…

What ‘melts’ snow and ice, best? Expert weigh in… Ice melt salt or rock salt (Sodium Chloride)

Pros: Melts ice and snow by lowering the freezing point of water. Helps keep surfaces dry. Affordable. Provides traction.

Cons: Corrosive and may damage concrete, wood and plants.

Magnesium chloride is considered environmentally friendly and better than most for use around pets.

Sand is great for traction! https://www.insider.com/guides/home/best-ice-melt#ice-melt-faqs-7

(JERUSALEM) White snow blanketed Jerusalem Thursday morning, shutting down roads, closing schools, and giving residents the rare chance to have snowball fights in the Holy City. At least 6 to 8 inches of snow fell in Jerusalem as well as northern Israel and the West Bank – biblical Judea and Samaria. The main highway into the city was shut down.

How many times can I reuse my N95 mask? It depends…

The amount of time a mask is worn is more important than how frequently it’s worn, says Richard Flagan, with the California Institute of Technology. In general, Flagen recommends limiting the use of an N95 mask to about two or three days.

For the average person, experts suggest that ‘it depends on how it’s being used”. Wearing the same mask to run to the grocery store, for example, is very different than wearing it all day at work.

CDC: Health care workers can wear an N95 mask up to five times.

It’s official! Ground has been broken on a second Chick-Fil-A location in Kernersville (off Union Cross Road near Glen High School). Coming this summer.

Source: Kville Chamber of Commerce

Sad news: After almost 20 years, Smiley’s Lexington BBQ will be ‘closing’ due to the upcoming Winston Road expansion. From their Facebook post…

“We ask that you please bear with us in the coming weeks as we make closing preparations and possible menu changes. There is no definite date for closing, and at this point Smileys is not relocating. We want to thank everyone for their years of continued support. God Bless!” https://www.facebook.com/SmileysLexingtonBBQ

Praying for the Strang family. Miss Amy Strang, mother of Stephen Strang, founder of Charisma magazine and Charisma Media, passed away earlier in the week (Jan. 25) in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Miss Amy was 93. A ‘Celebration of Life’ service is in the works. https://www.charismanews.com/7-news/88205-amy-strang-early-pentecostal-dies-at-93?

Free Tax Filing: Davidson-Davie Community College is a VITA tax site.

If you meet the income criteria, you can file your taxes for free!

The process is confidential and is done right on campus! Details on the News Blog.

Schedule an appointment at http://ow.ly/g2fN50HCq6I or call 336.224.4569.

Update: POSTPONED til JUNE 8

Chris Tomlin + Hillsong United (Pat Barrett) concert in Greensboro Coliseum

College Hoops: Wake Forest on the road at Syracuse (this Sat, Jan 29 at 8pm)

Wake hosting PITT at the Joel (this Wed, Feb 2 at 7pm) www.godeacs.com

Dog food giveaway in Greensboro this Monday.

The non-profit, Gate City Pet Project, received a huge donation of pet food from online pet retailer Chewy before the holidays. Huge, as in ‘tons and tons of pet food’! What does this mean? 25,000 pounds of dog food will now go to pet owners struggling in our community.

This Monday, January 31, anyone in the community who is struggling to afford dog food is invited to the Gate City Pet Project’s warehouse on Huffine Mill Road in Greensboro (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Get two months’ worth of food for free. https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services

BTW: After running a $17-dollar pet adoption special last week – in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday – pet adoptions at Guilford County Animal Services were up 25%!

Fulfilling pet health and wellness needs when building a happy home

Lowe’s and Petco are teaming up.

The first Lowe’s + Petco store-in-store concept is expected to open in Texas in February, with plans to expand to 14 additional Lowe’s locations in North Carolina, and South Carolina by the end of March 2022.

Lowe’s + Petco locations will offer a selection of Petco’s pet services, including Vetco vaccination clinics, microchipping, prescription pest prevention, and mobile grooming at select locations.

BTW: Lowe’s home improvement stores nationwide have had a longstanding open-door policy to pets. www.Lowes.com/Petco

Saving Lives. A spokesperson for Texas Right to Life estimates that “between 10,000 to 13,000” babies have been rescued from certain death since the groundbreaking law – the Texas Heartbeat Act – went into effect on September 1st. According to Christian Headlines, the Heartbeat Act (SB 8) isn’t enforced by law enforcement officials, rather, private citizens are authorized to report abortion providers or anyone involved in facilitating an abortion after a heartbeat is detected (specifically after 6 week) . https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/january/texas-right-to-life-says-10-000-babies-rescued-from-abortion-so-far-thanks-to-heartbeat-bill

January is Sanctity of Human Life month

Check out a LIST of (local) Pregnancy Care Centers on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.