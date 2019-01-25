Search
Friday News, January 25, 2019 

Jan 25, 2019 

11 months til Christmas…

 

Traffic Alert in downtown Winston-Salem.  The right lane of WB Business 40 will be closed near the Peters Creek Parkway bridge til 3pm TODAY (Jan 25) for work on the Fourth Street bridge. -NC DOT

 

New this morning:  WINSTON-SALEM FIRST is relocating

The church located on University Parkway has agreed to sell the church and property to Wake Forest University.  The University is saying that several steps must occur before the sale is finalized. According to the church’s website, WINSTON-SALEM FIRST is looking for a new location closer to ‘downtown’.

**Additionally, acting under the direction of our Board of Trustees, WS First has decided to ‘end (their) existing funding of Winston Salem Christian School and close the school at its current location’…

“Moving forward, WSFirst will be shifting away from tuition-based education  – to plan and develop new Christian educational programs and services to better serve children in the community. The WSFirst family is committed to supporting and serving the faculty, staff and students with Winston Salem Christian School throughout the transition…” 

Read more on the News Blog   https://wsfirst.com/future/

*Questions regarding the future of WSF and WSCS can be directed to future@wsfirst.com.

 

 

Praise: That missing 3-year-old boy in Craven County was found – cold, authorities said, but alive and responsive late Thursday evening!   Casey Lynn Hathaway went missing from his grandmother’s backyard in Craven County (north of New Bern) on Tuesday.

Casey’s family thanked law enforcement, the FBI, dozens of volunteers even a Marines Corps unit that joined search efforts. *There is no sign of abduction in this case.

https://wtvr.com/2019/01/24/missing-3-year-old-casey-lynn-hathaway-found-alive/

 

 “Hot-Doggers” wanted?  

Oscar Mayer is taking applications for its next fleet of Wienermobile “hotdoggers” – aka drivers – through the end of January.The position is a one year commitment beginning in June that promises a competitive salary and a “company car guaranteed to turn heads.”

“Hotdoggers” will be tasked with acting as their “own traveling public relations firm, organizing promotions and pitching TV, radio and print media.” Applicants should also have a BA or BS, “preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing.” https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/oscar-mayer-accepting-applications-for-wienermobile-drivers

 

‘Early Bird Registration’ for the annual NCHE Homeschool convention in Winston-Salem continues through Feb 28.  Conference dates: May 30-June 1, 2019

Conference Features include: Inspiring, Bible based speakers, Huge Vendor Hall, College Fair and more!     https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/

 

(PLEASE MENTION)  Big celebration going on this Saturday evening at

Winston-Salem Christian School (beginning at 6:30pm)…

Alumni and families are invited to celebrate Gods faithfulness in 40 years of education and ministry at Winston-Salem Christian School. And what God continues to do!

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

 

 

Walmart announced this week that it will be increasing its driver pay beginning in February. First-year drivers will be earning an average of $87,500 with an all-in rate of nearly 89 cents per mile.  The Walmart trucking fleet is expected to grow by an additional 900 drivers in 2019.  Eligibility: A commercial driver must have at least 30 months of full-time experience with no serious traffic violations in the past three years.

For more info, go to drive4walmart.com.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/walmart-needs-to-hire-truck-drivers-this-year-and-just/article_ecb1ba0a-14eb-57d5-9187-d95f17b88cef.html

 

EnergyUnited is once again offering two $5,000 dollar pre-college scholarships to qualified students who are currently enrolled in their senior year of high school.

NOTE: To be eligible for the scholarship program, students must live in a residence that is serviced by EnergyUnited OR attend a school that is serviced by EnergyUnited. Applicants should be planning to attend an accredited college, university or a technical school. Application deadline: No later than March 29, 2019. www.energyunited.com

 

 

FREE Bacon? McDonald’s will offer a FREE side of bacon with ANY purchase this Tuesday (Jan 29) between 4 and 5pm.  BTW: Cheesy Bacon Fries, the Big Mac Bacon burger and the Quarter Pounder Bacon burger join the McDonald’s lineup for a limited time starting Jan 30th.    https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/01/23/mcdonalds-free-bacon-giveaway/2618756002/

 

 

Assisting the homeless community through ‘City With Dwellings’  

Info meeting this Monday (Jan 28) at noon.  Learn how you can make a difference in the lives of individuals in our community struggling with the crisis of homelessness.

Sign up online: https://goo.gl/forms/8UPToPbjTV5K5Y382

 

 

On Thursday night, the Midway Town Council gathered to discuss ideas for the future of the town, which included visions ranging from an annual “fun day” for residents to Midway opening a YMCA for the northern end of Davidson County.

The most common priorities among the council were the future town park, grocery stores, an enhanced website and looking into traffic concerns up and down Midway School Road.

The town park, which has been planned over a few years, will be constructed on 16 acres behind Midway Town Hall on Gumtree Road. Councilman Mike McAlpine explained that the park will have walking trails, a gazebo, picnic shelters, outdoor grilling and playgrounds.

Councilman Todd Nifong suggested the creation of an annual “fun day” that would coincide with the anniversary of Midway’s incorporation as a town in June 2006.

The council is hoping to schedule such an event as soon as the summer of 2020.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190124/midway-town-council-eyes-future-goals

