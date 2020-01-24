Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Friday News, January 24, 2020

Friday News, January 24, 2020

Verne HillJan 24, 2020Comments Off on Friday News, January 24, 2020

Like

Today is National Peanut Butter Day

Creamy vs Crunchy?  According to one poll: Women and children like creamy peanut butter best, while men like chunky peanut butter best.    Fun Facts: It takes roughly 540 peanuts to make a 12-ounce jar of peanut butter.  The average peanut farm is 200 acres.  By law, any product labeled “peanut butter” in the US must be at least 90% peanuts.

 

Headline of the Morning: “Business 40 work is still ahead of schedule in Winston-Salem. The last bridges are set to open soon.”

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/business-work-is-still-ahead-of-schedule-in-winston-salem

 

Just 40% of Americans are able to cover an unexpected $1,000 expense, such as an emergency room visit or car repair, with their savings, according to a survey from personal finance website Bankrate.

Instead, many would put the expense on their credit card or take a personal loan.

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/23/most-americans-dont-have-the-savings-to-cover-a-1000-emergency.html

 

Duke Energy wants to raise residential electric bills (by 6.7%), but state regulators are giving you a chance to weigh in before they make their decision. 

Duke Energy says some of the extra money will go toward coal ash cleanup.  *Submit your comments to the North Carolina Utilities Commission here: https://www.ncuc.net/contactus.html

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2020/01/23/duke-energy-seeking-to-raise-residential-electric-bills

 

President Trump will attend the March for Life Rally in Washington, DC later this morning.  Trump will make history, becoming the first president ever to attend the March for Life ‘in person’. This year’s theme: “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman”

https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

“We Are Messengers” will be leading worship at the March for Life Rally…

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month…

 

Coca-Cola says it has no plans to stop using single-use plastic bottles.

The reason: Our consumers still wanted to use them. Coca-Cola’s long-term goal is to have all of its packaging made from at least 50% recycled material by 2030.

-Bea Perez, Coca-Cola’s senior VP for sustainability and public affairs speaking with the BBC at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Switzerland.

https://amp.businessinsider.com/coca-cola-says-it-will-not-ban-plastic-bottles-2020-1?fbclid=IwAR3TIf5VJi5R_YizmM3wYtWZHpfG9Dh2XL_Uj5bFBclT6-JtUuY3A404JG0

 

Longtime quarterback Eli Manning is officially retiring. 

The 39 year old QB for the New York Giants was in the NFL for 16 seasons, went to four Pro Bowls, and won two Super Bowl MVPs.

https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/sports/end-of-an-era-giants-qb-eli-manning-to-announce-retirement-from-nfl/2263772/

 

The longtime owner and operator of Camel Pawn Shop, Harris Clein, died Wednesday at age 90 from complications related to lung cancer.

*A funeral service is set for this Friday (2pm) at Salem Funeral Home

(Main Street chapel) in Winston-Salem.

*His parents, Ben and Rose Clein, founded Camel Pawn Shop in 1931.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/longtime-camel-pawn-shop-owner-harris-clein-dies-at-age/

 

 

The Internal Revenue Service will start accepting tax returns from individual taxpayers on Jan. 27, kicking off the filing season.

If this year resembles last, most taxpayers who receive refunds will get back about $2,800 on average.

As before, the IRS is touting the benefits of filing returns electronically. Those benefits include automatic flagging of some common errors and reminders to taxpayers to supply missing information.

The normal due date this year will be April 15, with automatic extensions to Oct. 15 available. Here are some themes to this year’s tax-filing season.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/01/19/2020-tax-file-season-starts-jan-27-whats-new/4517817002/

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostMarch for Life 2020 - Watch LIVE
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

March for Life 2020 – Watch LIVE

Verne HillJan 24, 2020

Business 40 Update for January 2020

Verne HillJan 24, 2020

Pro-Life: Robyn Chambers with Focus on the Family

Verne HillJan 24, 2020

Community Events

Jan
1
Wed
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Computer Lab & even Overnight Volunteers. 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
Jan
5
Sun
all-day Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 5 – May 22 all-day
Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem) offers several support groups for women in crisis pregnancy situations (Now -May 2020) Such as: Post-Abortive Bible Study, Infertility, Miscarriage and others. Not Forgotten Ministries is devoted to ending abortion, mentoring[...]
Jan
15
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 15 – Feb 29 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Applesauce, Canned Salmon, Corn Muffin Mix, Jelly, Assorted Vegetables & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org[...]
Jan
25
Sat
9:00 am “The Summit” Men’s Conference @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
“The Summit” Men’s Conference @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 25 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Theme: “Restoring Biblical Manhood” Guest Speakers: Al Wood (former UNC basketball player), Pastor Mark Harris, Tony Perkins, Johnny Evans, Pastor Larry Jackson & others! Tickets: $20.00 (per person – lunch included) https://www.itickets.com/events/436689.html 336.202.2339 Hosted by[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes