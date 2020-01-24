Friday News, January 24, 2020

Today is National Peanut Butter Day

Creamy vs Crunchy? According to one poll: Women and children like creamy peanut butter best, while men like chunky peanut butter best. Fun Facts: It takes roughly 540 peanuts to make a 12-ounce jar of peanut butter. The average peanut farm is 200 acres. By law, any product labeled “peanut butter” in the US must be at least 90% peanuts.

Headline of the Morning: “Business 40 work is still ahead of schedule in Winston-Salem. The last bridges are set to open soon.”

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/business-work-is-still-ahead-of-schedule-in-winston-salem

Just 40% of Americans are able to cover an unexpected $1,000 expense, such as an emergency room visit or car repair, with their savings, according to a survey from personal finance website Bankrate.

Instead, many would put the expense on their credit card or take a personal loan.

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/23/most-americans-dont-have-the-savings-to-cover-a-1000-emergency.html

Duke Energy wants to raise residential electric bills (by 6.7%), but state regulators are giving you a chance to weigh in before they make their decision.

Duke Energy says some of the extra money will go toward coal ash cleanup. *Submit your comments to the North Carolina Utilities Commission here: https://www.ncuc.net/contactus.html

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2020/01/23/duke-energy-seeking-to-raise-residential-electric-bills

President Trump will attend the March for Life Rally in Washington, DC later this morning. Trump will make history, becoming the first president ever to attend the March for Life ‘in person’. This year’s theme: “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman”

https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

“We Are Messengers” will be leading worship at the March for Life Rally…

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month…

Coca-Cola says it has no plans to stop using single-use plastic bottles.

The reason: Our consumers still wanted to use them. Coca-Cola’s long-term goal is to have all of its packaging made from at least 50% recycled material by 2030.

-Bea Perez, Coca-Cola’s senior VP for sustainability and public affairs speaking with the BBC at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Switzerland.

https://amp.businessinsider.com/coca-cola-says-it-will-not-ban-plastic-bottles-2020-1?fbclid=IwAR3TIf5VJi5R_YizmM3wYtWZHpfG9Dh2XL_Uj5bFBclT6-JtUuY3A404JG0

Longtime quarterback Eli Manning is officially retiring.

The 39 year old QB for the New York Giants was in the NFL for 16 seasons, went to four Pro Bowls, and won two Super Bowl MVPs.

https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/sports/end-of-an-era-giants-qb-eli-manning-to-announce-retirement-from-nfl/2263772/

The longtime owner and operator of Camel Pawn Shop, Harris Clein, died Wednesday at age 90 from complications related to lung cancer.

*A funeral service is set for this Friday (2pm) at Salem Funeral Home

(Main Street chapel) in Winston-Salem.

*His parents, Ben and Rose Clein, founded Camel Pawn Shop in 1931.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/longtime-camel-pawn-shop-owner-harris-clein-dies-at-age/

The Internal Revenue Service will start accepting tax returns from individual taxpayers on Jan. 27, kicking off the filing season.

If this year resembles last, most taxpayers who receive refunds will get back about $2,800 on average.

As before, the IRS is touting the benefits of filing returns electronically. Those benefits include automatic flagging of some common errors and reminders to taxpayers to supply missing information.

The normal due date this year will be April 15, with automatic extensions to Oct. 15 available. Here are some themes to this year’s tax-filing season.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/01/19/2020-tax-file-season-starts-jan-27-whats-new/4517817002/