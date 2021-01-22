Friday NEWS, January 22, 2021

Today, January 22, 2021 marks the 48th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court in 1973 that LEGALIZED abortion in the US

Abortion is the leading cause of death in America (and the world).

Estimates range between 42 million and 54 million babies aborted.

Fact: More lives are lost to abortion worldwide each year than all other causes of death combined. Abortion kills more people than war, famine, and genocide combined.

*Danielle D’Souza Gill’s new book, The Choice: the Abortion Divide in America, reports that, “Abortion is the greatest form of mass killing in the world by far.

In 2018, cancer took 8.2 million, HIV/AIDS took 1.7 million lives.

But, Abortion claimed 41.9 million lives.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/january/reminding-people-of-the-barbarity-of-abortion-why-pro-lifers-march

Today is Sanctity of Human Life Day

Compassion: One in three women inside the church has had an abortion.

Many Christian women who have experienced abortion struggle with the ‘lie’ that God does not forgive this sin, but this is not true. https://www.voice4life.org/abortion-recovery.html

*Romans 5:8 says, “But God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (ESV)

​There is hope. There is forgiveness. There is freedom.

For a list of Pregnancy Care Centers in our community go to the News Blog!

https://www.wbfj.fm/list-pregnancy-care-centers-supporting-life-community-2/

NEW: The annual March for Life in DC will be VIRTUAL next Friday (Jan 29)!

For the first time in 48 years, pro-lifers will not gather (physically) in the nation’s capital over concerns with the pandemic and safety issues.

This year’s theme: “Together Strong: Life Unites” a clear call for unity as the country faces one of the most divisive periods in its history.

https://marchforlife.org/statement-on-2021-march-for-life/

Change of schedule (again) for high-schoolers returning to the classroom.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools ‘board’ tweaking the latest reopening plan on Thursday evening. Freshmen will return February 1. The rest of High Schoolers (10,11,12) will follow in three weeks (on Feb. 22). NOTE: About 53% of high-school students plan to return to their schools once they reopen.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/change-of-schedule-for-high-schoolers-freshmen-will-return-feb-1-other-grades-will-follow/

Sad News: Victor “Vic” Johnson Jr., a social activist and former teacher, school administrator and member of the WS/FC school Board of Education passed away Wednesday night of COVID-19 complications at Forsyth Medical Center. He was 85.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/vic-johnson-a-former-member-of-the-winston-salem-forsyth-county-board-of-education-has

“Hopeful and optimistic to have an ‘in person’ conference this May”

Registration is open for the annual NCHE Homeschool Conference planned for May 27-29, 2021 in Winston-Salem. Early Bird prices / Details at www.nche.com/thrive/

Source: North Carolinians for Home Education (NCHE)

Top Companies for ‘Remote Work’: If you’re looking for a job right now, you may be wondering – what are the top companies for remote work? Flexible jobs website recently listed Top 100 companies that are known for offering remote work. On the list, you’ll find a wide variety of industries and job areas including project management, customer service, marketing and more.

https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/100-top-companies-with-remote-jobs-2021/

https://clark.com/employment-military/top-100-companies-remote-work

Looking for office space or meeting space with a unique view?

The Winston-Salem Dash will be renting ‘baseball suites’ as office space in February. DASH Suites can be rented for $80 a day or $300 for a week (up to 4 guests) between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The rental includes parking, wifi, coffee and water plus restroom access!

The Dash mascot Bolt can be scheduled to “crash” zoom meetings. Suites will be sanitized after each use. A Dash mask is also included in the deal.

CDC recommended safety protocols will be in place.

Reservations must be made in advance. Info at 336-714-6862. www.wsdash.com.

NASCAR driver Derrike Cope will be driving in the Daytona 500.

Cope is 62 years old. Cope will drive the No. 15 Chevrolet for Rick Ware Racing in the Feb. 14 season opener and is guaranteed a spot in the race. Cope, who won the 1990 Daytona 500, hasn’t driven at Daytona since 2004.

A 62-year-old athlete competing ‘professionally’ is rare. Check this out…

Derrick Cope is 17 years older than Kevin Harvick, who is currently the oldest full-time Cup driver. And nearly 40 years older than the Cup Series champion, Chase Elliott.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ftw/2021/01/21/nascar-daytona-500-derrike-cope-62-compete/115335770/

Tastes Like an Original Glazed Doughnut? But it looks like popcorn.

The snacking game is about to change, because Smartfood and Krispy Kreme are combining what they are BEST at – popcorn and donuts.

Original Glazed Doughnut-flavored popcorn is to stores, soon!

Topic: What food item would you put under the Krispy Kreme ‘glaze machine’??

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/smartfood-releasing-krispy-kreme-popcorn-152500955.html

Men’s College Hoops

Wake Forest hosting Pitt this Saturday. Tip-off at 6pm

NFL: Down to 4 teams. Championship games this Sunday (Jan 24)

NFC: Green Bay Packers hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

AFC: Buffalo Bills VS Kansas City Chiefs

*Super Bowl 55 will take place on Sunday, February 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida

Re-Usable News…

Clark Howard: When should I buy a used car to save the most money?

The winter months (specifically January and February) are the best times to find a deal on a used car- and save money in the process, according to vehicle search engine iSeeCars.com . The website analyzed more than 32 million used car sales and compared specific times of purchase.

TIP: Make sure you get a mechanic to examine any vehicle before you buy it.

https://clark.com/cars/best-month-to-buy-a-used-car/

AMERICAN PICKERS – Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz – are coming back to North Carolina in March! Mike and Frank only pick private collections so NO stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public. Learn more on the News Blog. People who are interested call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878),

or our email, which is AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.

FREE JOB TRAINING: Goodwill Industries of Central NC based in Greensboro is hosting a series of ‘career training classes’– to better prepare people for jobs and help people grow their businesses. More info on these virtual classes and programs with descriptions by Triad Goodwill on our News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.triadgoodwill.org/train/hiring-events/

The American Red Cross is urging all (that can) to donate blood.

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org

By using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS

Money: Best things to buy in January to save money

Bedding and linens. Department stores hold bedding and linen “white sales” in January with deep discounts on sheets and towels.

Department stores hold bedding and linen “white sales” in January with deep discounts on sheets and towels. Fitness equipment. Retailers know you want to get in shape. Expect fitness equipment and apparel sales to abound at sporting goods stores.

Retailers know you want to get in shape. Expect fitness equipment and apparel sales to abound at sporting goods stores. TVs and electronics. Just before the Super Bowl, retailers normally discount TVs and other home-theater essentials. https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/finance/what-to-buy-every-month

Tim Tebow is celebrating ‘children with different-abilities’ with his first children’s book, titled Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember.

The book, which aims to encourage children with special needs, follows a group of animal friends as they learn to deal with different challenges and disabilities. His main focus of the story is to point kids to their purpose in life and remind them that God created each one of us to be uniquely His.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2021/january/tim-tebow-writes-childrens-book-celebrating-kids-with-special-needs

BTW: A Night to Shine sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation will be virtual on February 12, 2021, due to the global pandemic.

Find out more at www.timtebowfoundation.org/night-to-shine-host-information

How history remembers former President Donald Trump remains to be seen,

but reshaping the courts will likely be his longest-lasting legacy.

With help from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Trump stocked the federal judiciary with conservatives at a record pace of 226 federal judges in just four years, including three Supreme Court justices. *A look back of some of the conservative triumphs of the previous administration on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2021/january/trumps-accomplishments-during-4-turbulent-years-here-are-highlights-from-his-legacy