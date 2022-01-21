Friday News, January 21, 2022

Areas of black ice are possible, especially in shady areas. Alert: Runoff from rain that fell across the area on Thursday, has refrozen overnight. Watch out for ‘patches of black ice’ on untreated roadways and surfaces this morning. Especially normally exposed, shaded areas…

New this morning: Rock singer and actor Meat Loaf has died. He was 74. The singer, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, was born in Dallas, Texas. https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/21/entertainment/meat-loaf-obit/index.html

Breaking: Comedian Louie Anderson has lost his battle with cancer. He was 68.

Radio and TV host Ralph Emery passed away (last Saturday) of natural causes. He was 88. Ralph Emery, known as the ‘dean of country music broadcasters,’ spent over more than a half-century in both radio and television. Notably was the host of the TNN primetime talk show “Nashville Now.” https://www.tennessean.com/story/entertainment/music/2022/01/15/ralph-emery-dead-nashville-now-radio-tv-host-country-music-hall-fame/6541650001/

National March for Life 2022: Tens of thousands of pro-lifers will take to the streets in Washington, D.C. today to affirm a powerful message about the importance of protecting the unborn. This year’s theme: “Equality begins in the Womb.”

This ‘bill’ is saving lives. A spokesperson for Texas Right to Life estimates that “between 10,000 to 13,000” babies have been rescued from certain death since the groundbreaking law – the Texas Heartbeat Act – went into effect on September 1st. According to Christian Headlines, the Heartbeat Act (SB 8) bans most abortions in the state because the fetal heartbeat is detected around the six-week mark and before most women even know they are pregnant. The measure isn’t enforced by law enforcement officials, rather, private citizens are authorized to report abortion providers or anyone involved in facilitating an abortion after a heartbeat is detected.

Registration is now open for “THRIVE” Homeschool Conference!

Happening May 26-28, 2022 in downtown Winston-Salem. Hosted by NCHE.

College Hoops: Coming up for the Deacs…

Wake hosting the Tarheels this Saturday evening (8pm)

(make up game from Dec) Wake hosting BC this Monday (6pm) www.godeacs.com

Give a Kid a Coat campaign continues through February 12, 2022.

Just drop off a ‘new or gently used coat’ at any A Cleaner World location in the Triad. The Salvation Army in Winston-Salem is distributing donated coats on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings (8:30 to 10am).

Blood donors needed. The American Red Cross has declared a ‘national blood crisis’.

*Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.

Saturday is National HOT SAUCE day

So, should we keep our hot sauce in the refrigerator?

Food experts suggest that we do NOT have to refrigerate hot sauce after opening the bottle. But…

Keeping sauces at room temperature is inviting the potential growth of bacteria and molds, as these tend to thrive in warm, moist environments (like inside your hot sauce bottles). As a rule of thumb, vinegar based sauces are better at keeping at room temps, but should still be stored in the fridge for safety.

On the list of things that don’t need to be refrigerated…

Hot sauce, ketchup, mustard and BBQ sauce?

Most condiments don’t need to be stored in the refrigerator.

TV NEWS…

Are you a fan of “The Great British Baking Show” on PBS?

If you missed seeing the baking competition on PBS, you’re not alone.

“The Great British Baking Show” is now streaming on Netflix.

The show’s contract expired with PBS as of December 31. 2021.

The faith-based reality show Bringing up Bates has been canceled by UPtv, just ahead of its 11th season. It’s unclear what prompted that last-minute cancellation, right before the new season, but the network announced (earlier in the week) that it would not be moving forward with the show (Bringing up Bates) and is shifting its focus toward movie and scripted content. The show, which first aired in 2015, focuses on the everyday life of Gil and Kelly Bates and their 19 children. Over the years, the size of the family has grown as many of the Bates kids have gotten married and created their own families.In a statement to People Magazine, the Bates family said they are leaning on their faith during the transition.

“We realize God’s timing is always perfect, and we are looking forward to what the future holds for our own family, as well as the network!”

The family expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to work with the network for 10 seasons and are thankful for the many experiences during that time.

New questions have been raised as the investigation into Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Thomasville continues this week. Thomasville Police found only three staff members caring for nearly one hundred patients Sunday night during the recent winter storm. Two patients were found dead and two more were taken to the hospital in critical conditions. BTW: State officials are overseeing the control of the facility at this time. NOTE: If you have a loved one in a nursing home that may be receiving poor care you can file a complaint with the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation either by mail or phone, 1-800-624-3004.

A busted water pipe leaving a mess at the Courthouse in High Point.

The courthouse is closed on Friday while crews continue working to clean up the flood. The Greensboro Courthouse will be open during normal business hours. -Local media