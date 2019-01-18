Friday News, January 18, 2019 

Saturday (Jan 19) is National Popcorn Day!

Day 28 of the partial Government Shutdown

March for Life Pro-Life Rally happening today in Washington DC

This year, Vice President Mike Pence will speak at a post-march dinner this evening.

A rare lunar eclipse happening this Sunday evening

According to NASA, the “Super Blood Wolf Moon” total eclipse phase starts at 11:40pm (lasting 62 minutes). What about that name “Super Blood Wolf Moon“…

“Super Moon” – a full moon that appears bigger than normal because it’s at its closeness to Earth.

“Wolf Moon” – a Native American term used to describe the first full moon of the year.

“Blood Moon” – the moon’s reddish color during a total lunar eclipse. http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/january/rare-super-blood-wolf-moon-to-appear-in-skies-sunday-night-a-sign-in-the-heavens?cpid=:ID:-31606-:DT:-2019-01-17-23:59:38-:US:-AB1-:CN:-CP1-:PO:-NC1-:ME:-SU1-:SO:-FB1-:SP:-NW1-:PF:-TX1-

A thief caught on surveillance video taking air conditioning units from at least one church in Greensboro. Pastor James Fisher with St Paul Baptist Church on Larkin Street stating that the ‘chook’ got away with eight air conditioning units over two days. Experts say that copper is really what most HVAC thieves are really after.

Contact Greensboro police if you have any info.

https://myfox8.com/2019/01/18/surveillance-video-shows-thief-stealing-ac-units-from-greensboro-church/

Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a major security flaw in the popular online video game Fortnite that may have let hackers gain access to player accounts. According to Forbes, the hackers used stored credit card information to buy digital goods and then resell them.

One Triad community is grieving after a 7-year-old boy died after he was found unresponsive in a body of water near Happy Hill Road in the Kernersville area Wednesday evening. Logan Spruill, a student at Colfax Elementary School, had autism and was nonverbal. In the coming days, the school will raise money to help pay for Logan’s funeral. Deputies continue to investigate the case.

https://myfox8.com/2019/01/17/missing-7-year-old-found-dead-in-guilford-county-identified/

Sad News from NASCAR: Woods Brothers Racing co-founder, Glen Wood, passed away this morning. He was 93…

Glen Wood raced as a driver in NASCAR from 1950 to 1963 before co-founding Wood Brothers Racing with his brother Leonard.

-In 2012, Glen was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as a driver and team owner

-Wood Brothers Racing is NASCAR’s longest running team, with 99 victories…

-Glen and his wife Bernece enjoyed hosting visitors at the Wood Brothers Museum in Stuart, Virginia.

Facebook: The Wood family wants to thank family, friends, our small-town Virginia community of Patrick County, as well as everyone in the NASCAR community for their unwavering support of Glenn – his life, his legacy and everything “Pa” represented. We’ve had some very challenging days but the uplifting words you all have sent truly meant a lot and we thank every one of you for thinking of our family during this difficult time.

Funeral arrangements are still pending… https://www.facebook.com/WoodBrothersRacing/

https://www.wsoctv.com/sports/glen-wood-co-founder-of-nascar-s-legendary-wood-brothers-racing-dies-at-93/906351254

“Don’t Quit, Cheat Sweet?”

Krispy Kreme has released a new Chocolate Glaze Collection, featuring four new doughnuts along with a sweet deal for new members of its loyalty program. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/01/11/krispy-kreme-announces-new-chocolate-glaze-collection-and-bogo-deal/2540770002/

NFL Plays-offs: Divisional Championship games this Sunday

NFC Championship Game: LA Rams VS New Orleans Saints 3pm Fox

AFC Championship Game: NE Patriots and KC Chiefs 6:30pm CBS

The BIG Game / Super Bowl 53 (LIII)

Sunday (Feb 3) in Atlanta, 6:30pm on CBS

So, how are you doing with your New Year’s Resolutions or goals??

Last Thursday (January 17) was the day most people give up on good intentions and fall back into old habits. But there is good news!

If you stick to your goals, about 40% of us are successful at the six-month mark, according to John Norcross, a psychology professor at the University of Scranton.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/01/17/government-shutdown-laquan-mcdonald-north-korea-new-years-resolution/2591699002/

Millennials are more familiar with emojis on social media than one of their vehicle’s dashboard warning lights, according to a survey by Goodyear. The survey of more than 1,000 drivers conducted last fall found that 50% of young drivers were unlikely to identify the ‘tire pressure warning light’, on their dash board.

BTW: The tire pressure monitoring system light indicates that at least one tire is significantly under inflated. Improper tire pressure can lead to uneven tread wear, decreased gas mileage and poor handling.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/01/15/study-millennials-car-dashboard-symbol/2588314002/

Good morning friends!

If you have time, I’d like to ask for some special prayers for law enforcement officers and their families today.

We have lost 8 officers and 2K9s already this year, and 2 officers in NC injured in the past week.

The blue family is hurting and would appreciate continued prayers.

*Thank you for your support of Behind the Blue Line!

Sarah Langdon‎