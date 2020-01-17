Friday News, January 17, 2020

Much COOLER for the Weekend, and early next week

The soon-to-open Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro needs Part-Time event staff. A job fair happening Saturday (Jan 18) from 10am til 2pm.

Location: Greensboro Coliseum / Special Events Center.

*The Tanger Center at North Elm and East Lindsay streets opens in late March

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/job-fairs-to-recruit-event-staff-for-greensboro-s-new/

Chick-fil-A is offering free chicken nuggets.

Anyone “who creates or signs into their Chick-fil-A account” in the Chick-fil-A app now through Jan. 31 will be given a free order of 8 nuggets. You can redeem the offer in the restaurant, in the drive-thru or by placing a mobile order with the company’s app.

https://myfox8.com/2020/01/13/chick-fil-a-giving-away-chicken-nuggets-for-free-all-month/

ACTION: Crisis Control Ministry needs the following food items…

Applesauce, Canned salmon, Corn muffin mix, 100% fruit juice, Jelly.

Also, canned carrots, collard greens, spinach, assorted vegetables and potatoes

(please NO green beans and peas, we have a ton of those).

*Folks can drop off food donations anytime Monday-Friday (9am – 4pm) at their offices on 200 East Tenth Street in downtown Winston-Salem. www.crisiscontrol.org

Update: “Home after surgery” Bible teacher Priscilla Shirer announced via Twitter that she is home following surgery on Monday to remove a lobe from her left lung.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/priscilla-shirer-recovering-well-after-surgery-beth-moore-says.html

Update: Third Day lead vocalist Mac Powell giving an update on Instagram regarding his wife Amiee, as she continues to recover after spending 14 days in the hospital following a brain aneurysm.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/january/god-performed-a-miracle-wife-of-third-days-mac-powell-home-from-hospital-doctors-amazed-at-progress

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month…

Sanctity of Human Life Day is coming up this Wednesday. (January 22, 2020)

That’s the same date as the Supreme Court decision (Roe v Wade) that legalized abortion in the US – January 22, 1973.

Next Friday thousands will make a stand for life in Washington, DC during the

National ‘March for Life’ (Jan 24).

This year’s theme: “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman”

https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

BTW: “We Are Messengers” will be leading worship during the pre-rally concert before the March for Life Rally on January 24.

Focus on the Family: Pro-Life Resources

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/pro-life/

You have options: Abortion is NOT your only choice.

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/pro-life/alternatives-to-abortion-pregnancy-resource-centers/

Option Ultrasound: Since 2004, Option Ultrasound has helped save an estimated 440,000 precious moms and their babies! Research shows that an expectant mom in a crisis pregnancy is more likely to keep her unborn baby after seeing the images from an ultrasound, 60% of the time! https://www.focusonthefamily.com/pro-life/option-ultrasound-program-2/

If you’re one of almost 69 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits, you’ll notice a small change in your monthly check this year.

Most will receive a 1.6% cost-of-living adjustment this month.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/01/17/social-security-2020-6-changes-you-should-expect-year/2827098001/

‘We Will Not Allow Faithful Americans to Be Bullied’

The President unveiled new federal guidelines on Thursday to protect the constitutional right to pray in public schools. The US Department of Education is sending letters to officials in all 50 states to ensure students and teachers don’t face discrimination for practicing their right of religious freedom.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2020/january/trump-fighting-to-put-prayer-back-in-schools-we-will-not-allow-faithful-americans-to-be-bullied

Betsy DeVos: Religious liberty in our schools must be protected

https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2020/01/17/betsy-devos-religious-liberty-schools-protected-first-amendment-column/4488287002/

Planned Parenthood will be spending millions of dollars to elect pro-abortion candidates for state and federal offices in 2020.

According to CBS News, the abortion provider plans to spend an unprecedented $45-million dollars – the most it’s ever spent on elections – to “fund large-scale grassroots programs and canvassing, digital, television, and radio and mail programs.”

Planned Parenthood plans to target nine battleground states including North Carolina. Planned Parenthood’s Jenny Lawson told CBS they like all the Democratic candidates for president.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/january/planned-parenthood-launches-45-million-full-throttle-political-campaign-for-pro-abortion-candidates-in-2020

The Reagan Raiders baseball team will appear in the National High School Invitational, which is scheduled for April 1-4 in Cary.

Reagan is one of 16 high school baseball teams from nine states set to compete.

The Raiders, the only team receiving an invitation from North Carolina, will serve as hosts for the single-elimination tournament. SOURCE: USA Baseball

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/reagan-baseball-team-to-play-in-usa-baseball-s-national

The LSU Tigers football team will visit with the President at the White House this afternoon (4pm), following their national championship win on Monday. The Tigers’ visit is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST in Washington, D.C.

https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2020/01/15/lsu-football-team-to-meet-president-trump-friday-at-white-house/

EnergyUnited is now accepting applications for its student scholarship program.

The “Empowering the Future” scholarship program awards two $5,000 scholarships to qualified students currently enrolled in their senior year of high school who plan to attend a college, university or technical school after graduating high school.

ELIGIBILITY:

Students must reside in a residence that is serviced by EnergyUnited or attend a school serviced by EnergyUnited. Either electric or propane services qualify!

Schools in our listening area include: Central Davidson, South Davidson, Davie High School, Ledford. Application deadline is March 31, 2020.

See the complete list of schools and download the application on the News Blog…

https://www.energyunited.com/scholarship-program/