Friday News, January 15, 2021

Don’t mistake your stimulus money for junk mail! Millions of Americans will be getting their second stimulus check – on prepaid debit cards. The IRS explaining that the VISA debit cards are arriving in a white envelope from “Economic Impact Payment Card,” and the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal “prominently” displayed. The card inside should have VISA on the front with the issuing bank, MetaBank, on the back with details of how to activate the card inside the envelope. Check the News Blog for details.

https://www.wltx.com/article/news/nation-world/second-coronavirus-stimulus-payment-mailed-with-visa-debit-cards-and-checks/

Mail Theft on the Rise in High Point. High Point Police are warning homeowners that a red flag up on your mailbox is basically a big red target for mail thieves.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/mail-theft-rings-on-the-rise-in-high-point-according-to-police

Americans were 25% ‘more charitable’ this past holiday season compared to 2019.

The average amount donated to charitable organizations in 2020, just over $600 dollars. Millennials were the most active donors giving to causes they care about.

SOURCE: TOP Data and Kindest

The Guilford County health department and Cone Health are joining forces to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. Guilford County is one of nine communities in North Carolina with a planned mass vaccination site at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Registration is required. https://www.conehealth.com/news/news-search/2020-news-releases/guilford-county-and-cone-health-to-provide–covid-19-vaccination/

If you are a Guilford County resident register here healthyguilford.com and click on the “COVID-19 Vaccine Info” rectangle or call 336-641-7944 and select Option 2.

If you live outside Guilford county, register here at conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.

Oscar Mayer needs drivers for the iconic Wienermobile.

Applications being accepted for this dream job, deadline is Jan. 31

The Chicago-based company is looking for recent college graduates to take on the one-year paid job crisscrossing the country in the iconic 27-foot-long hot dog-shaped vehicle.

The gig will last from June 2021 through June 2022 following a two-week training session. Oscar Mayer’s hotdoggers will represent the company at various events like media appearances, charity functions and other celebrations.

https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/oscar-mayer-hiring-hotdoggers-to-drive-wienermobile

Practical Ways to Boost Your Metabolism

The scales still won’t budge?

Check out these 50 practical (quick and easy) ways to increase your metabolism.

The Annual March for Life (pro-life event) sponsored by NC Right to Life is happening this Saturday (Jan 16 @ 1pm) in Raleigh.

Location: Bicentennial Plaza (outside), in front of the State Legislative Building.

*newly elected Lt. Governor Mark Robinson will be one of the speakers.

FYI: Social distancing and masks encouraged. https://ncrtl.org/rally-and-march-for-life/

FYI: NATIONAL MARCH FOR LIFE will be held on January 29, 2021 in Washington, D.C https://marchforlife.org/

Airbnb is canceling and blocking future reservations in the Washington, D.C., metro area the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

*Guests who had reserved a place will be refunded in full. AirBnB will also reimburse the hosts with the money that would have been earned from the canceled reservations.

The FBI has warned of armed protests being planned for Washington, D.C.

States across the country are increasing security measures ahead of Inauguration Day.

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/13/airbnb-cancels-dc-reservations-during-inauguration-week.html

From the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas…

A new device showcased at CES 2021 that can whip up frozen treats just like a Keurig does for coffee. The ColdSnap looks and works just like the popular coffee makers – featuring pods – users place to create desserts like soft-serve ice cream, frozen yogurt and frozen smoothies. The pods don’t require refrigeration, and have a minimum shelf life of about nine months. The ColdSnap will launch in 2022. The machine is expected to cost between $500 and $1,000, with pods costing $2.99 each.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/ces-2021-coldsnap-whips-soft-191529460.html

Google now owns Fitbit. Google has completed its $2.1 billion million purchase of Fitbit, more than a year after the deal was first announced. The companies reiterated that this deal is about “devices, not data.” That’s shorthand for Google and Fitbit’s pledge to keep user data private. https://www.engadget.com/google-now-owns-fitbit-141747501.html.

Have you ever forgotten a password?

Many of us have forgotten a password. But has it ever cost you $260 MILLION dollars?

Stefan Thomas knows that pain. 10 years ago, Thomas began investing in bitcoin, and created a digital wallet. Wanting to take no chances, he hid the keys to his digital wallet inside his IronKey hard drive (all virtual stuff) and created a super strong password.

“I tried to pick a very secure one because I was very concerned about losing those coins.” The problem is that Thomas has since LOST the password to that hard drive. And that’s a big deal. Can you say $260 MILLION dollars?

Can’t remember the password to your IronKey hard drive –

You are literally digitally cancelled. No hints. No security questions.

Just 10 tries to get it right or you’re locked out forever. FOREVER!

… Thomas has used 8 of his 10 tries!

https://notthebee.com/article/memory-lapse-leaves-bitcoin-investor-locked-out-of-digital-wallet-stands-to-lose-260-million

Remember Where’s Waldo?

The guy in a red and white striped hat and shirt was constantly blending into massive crowds. The makers of Vans have released an entire collection of Where’s Waldo? sneakers and clothing apparel. The ‘Where’s Waldo’ character from British illustrator Martin Handford gained popularity in the late 1980’s.

https://nerdist.com/article/wheres-waldo-shoes-vans-sneakers/

Saturday is International ‘Hot & Spicy Food Day’

Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that.

Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.

-Martin Luther King, Jr.