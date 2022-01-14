Friday News, January 14, 2022

Prepare NOW for the likelihood of severe winter weather later this weekend. Winter Storm Watch: Late Saturday evening thru Sunday evening

Precipitation will initially begin as snow in the Triad before changing to a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain through late Sunday. National Weather Service…

Check your tires. Driving on underinflated tires makes you 3-times more likely to be in a collision related to tire issues. Properly inflated tires handle better, save gas and last longer. Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Yes, it is recommended to check and inflate tires more frequently during cold weather. The tire pressure should be between 32 and 35 PSI in the winter months to ensure that your vehicle runs smoothly on snow-covered roads.

The deadline to sign-up for health insurance at healthcare.gov is coming up.

Open Enrollment ENDS this Saturday (Jan 15)

You can review your options and select a plan at HealthCare.gov.

Adults in this British study revealing that 1 in 10 of them with (non-cancerous) tumors located on their adrenal glands likely caused ‘elevated levels of a stress hormone, which can further increase a person’s risk for Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. Located on top of the kidneys, the adrenal glands make several hormones that help regulate metabolism, the immune system, and your response to stress, among other essential functions. https://www.insider.com/1-in-10-adults-have-tumor-diabetes-blood-pressure-risks-2022-1?

Know a cheese lover? Now through January 27, you can nominate the cheese lover in your life. The first 500 chosen (in this cheesy contest) will be surprised with a heart-shaped box filled with Wisconsin’s most lovable cheeses.

And as if that’s not enough – one lucky recipient will discover a Crystal Wedge in their box, unlocking an all-expense paid trip to Wisconsin, the State of Cheese.

The winner gets to bring along three cheese-loving friends of their choice!

Details on the News Blog. https://wisconsincheese.com/our-cheese/cheese-is-my-love-language?

A ‘Gun Drive-Thru Buy Back’ event is planned for this Saturday (Jan 15)

The event will be 9am to 1pm (or until all allocated funds are gone)

Location: The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds – Midway – located on Shorefair Dr.

Winston-Salem police suggest to enter through Gate 7.

*Residents can anonymously turn in firearms with no questions asked.

Police said that the city-wide gun buyback event is part of “comprehensive efforts to reduce gun violence and increase community safety.”

More information on the News Blog. https://www.cityofws.org/3085/Gun-Buy-Back-Program

US Army – “Be all you can be with a ‘bonus’?

For the first time in its history, the U.S. Army is offering its largest bonus ever for new recruits who commit to six years of service = $50,000 dollars. Up until now, the Army has offered a maximum bonus for new recruits of $40,000.

There is a catch: The bonus size depends on a range of factors and career paths.

https://www.npr.org/2022/01/12/1072628577/army-increases-bonus-new-recruits

Update: The Supreme Court has halted the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job. At the same time, the High Court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.

More than 208 million Americans, 62.7% of the population, are fully vaccinated, and more than a third of those have received booster shots, according to the CDC.

BTW: All nine justices have gotten booster shots.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/january/supreme-court-halts-bidens-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-us-businesses

A mask mandate for Guilford County residents and businesses is back in place due to the severity of the omicron Covid variant. WXII

What are the ‘most prominent symptoms’ of the Covid Omicron Variant?

Dr. Patricia Williams, family medicine provider with Novant Health, is seeing more patients with upper respiratory symptoms rather than lower respiratory.

“Most COVID patients have a sore throat, cough, runny nose, and headache.” Predominantly, my biggest complaint is a sore throat or scratchy throat…”

However, with the Omicron variant, Dr. Williams said some patients have been experiencing symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/upper-respiratory

`REMINDER: The ER is NOT the appropriate venue to seek a COVID-19 test.

Check the News Blog for an expanding listing of sites offering Covid testing and vaccines.

Looking for a COVID-19 testing site or vaccination site?

Just insert your zip code. Check out the News Blog for more resources.

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/test-site-finder

In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday,

closings and changes have been announced.

*Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.

*Forsyth County offices will be closed.

*State offices will be closed.

*Federal offices will be closed.

*Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed.

*Yard-waste cart collections will be postponed one day.

*Garbage and recycling collections will be on a normal schedule.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/mlk-day-changes-and-closings/article_fa5cd5e2-7483-11ec-8aa1-bb575be2bb87.html#tracking-source=home-the-latest

Blood donors needed. The American Red Cross has declared a ‘national blood crisis’.

*Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive?cid=bloodcrisis&med=referral&source=cbs&campdesc=2022

Learn more at www.redcrossblood.org

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

Prepping for ‘COLD weather’

Wear extra layers of clothing when going outside. Don’t forget your hat and gloves.

Vehicle: Make certain your tires are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

Home: Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

Pets: Good rule of thumb: “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them”.

