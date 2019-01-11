Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Friday News, January 11, 2019 

Friday News, January 11, 2019 

Verne HillJan 11, 2019Comments Off on Friday News, January 11, 2019 

Like

Wintry Mix likely for the Triad Saturday Night into Sunday Morning…  

 

Day 21:  ‘Partial Government Shutdown.  Still no end in sight.

-Today marks the first day furloughed government employees will not receive a paycheck, making the current shutdown an even more painful reality. The President might declare a ‘national emergency’ at the southern border after Democrats refused to yield to his demands for money for a border wall. CNN

 

CDC: Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the US.

The national death rate was 30 per 100,000 people. But rates varied greatly by state, even after adjusting for age. State with the most Alzheimer’s deaths = Mississippi.

North Carolina ranked #11.

https://www.usatoday.com/list/news/health/alzheimers-deaths-by-state/75da0eb0-364a-4242-8dea-589760dc68ad/?block=mississippi

 

Purpose-Over-Profit: Survey finds half of all employees (52%) would give up a $1,000 dollar pay raise in order to do more ‘purposeful work’. 

Addition findings…

45% would rather clean their bathroom, than figure out HR benefits
36% would rather stand in line at the DMV, than troubleshoot an IT issue
37% would rather be stuck in traffic, than troubleshoot a broken printer by themselves
https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/45-of-people-would-rather-clean-their-toilet-than-figure-out-their-hr-benefits

INFO Meeting: Davidson County Community College supports a number of options for High School students and further education.  Learn more about Davidson Early College AND Career and College Promise during a (Homeschool) information session this Monday (Jan 14) afternoon (3:30pm to 4:30pm)

Location: The Lexington Library meeting room.   Email: ccc@davidsonccc.edu

https://davidsonccc.edu/academics/high-school-programs/ccp-counselor-fact-sheet/

 

This classic film is returning to the Big Screen for a limited time.

“The Wizard of Oz”, first released in 1939, is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

Fathom Events is bringing back “The Wizard of Oz” to select theaters – three dates only: Sunday (Jan 27); Tuesday (Jan 29) and Wednesday (Jan 30).

*Check out locations and times (by zip code) on the News Blog…

https://www.fathomevents.com/events/tcm2019-the-wizard-of-oz-80th-anniversary-1939?date=2019-01-27%2000:00:00.000

 

US Postal Service: Sending a letter (First Class) will cost an extra five cents (from 50 to 55 cents) beginning January 27.   Postcard rates will remain at 35 cents.

https://blog.stamps.com/2018/10/19/usps-announces-postage-rate-increase-starts-january-27-2019/

 

Showing some ‘love’ to Mr Peoples.

After a string of setbacks, families at Sherwood Forest Elementary School in Winston-Salem decided to bless their beloved ‘crossing guard’ known as ‘Mr. Peoples.’

Wallace Peoples AKA Mr Peoples has worked at Sherwood Forest Elementary School as a crossing guard for two years.

Back in December, Mr Peoples’ car broke down, prohibiting him from coming to work. Then he spent Christmas Eve in the hospital.

A parent posted on social media about Mr Peoples situation in hopes of getting him some help.  The response was tremendous.

Mr Peoples was presented with a (new) donated SUV and a check for $2,500.

A teary-eyed Mr Peoples proclaimed, “It’s good to know that people care.”

https://www.wxii12.com/article/hes-like-a-superhero-triad-elementary-school-donates-car-money-to-crossing-guard/25845632

 

 

Business 40 Update:

Good News: Fourth Street Bridge is now open over Business 40 in the West End area of Winston-Salem.

The reopening creates a new way for drivers to go between the north and south sides of the Business 40 construction zone on the west side of downtown

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTax Prep: Here’s what you need to know before you file
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

103.5 Greensboro

Wally DeckerJan 11, 2019

Salem Pregnancy Care Center

Verne HillJan 11, 2019

Event: “The 5 Love Languages & The Alzheimer’s Journey” with Dr. Ed Shaw

Verne HillJan 11, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
11
Fri
6:00 pm Celebration Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebration Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Jan 11 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
6:30 pm “War Room” @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
“War Room” @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 11 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
“War Room” is a film about a couple who seem to have it all. However, they soon discover what is important in life through the power of prayer! It’s Free  /  Rated: PG For more[...]
Jan
12
Sat
7:00 am Breakfast Fundraiser @ Bethania Moravian Church (Bethania)
Breakfast Fundraiser @ Bethania Moravian Church (Bethania)
Jan 12 @ 7:00 am – 10:00 am
Proceeds: Men’s Fellowship 336.922.1284
7:00 am Indoor Yard Sale @ Good Hope United Methodist Church (Lexington)
Indoor Yard Sale @ Good Hope United Methodist Church (Lexington)
Jan 12 @ 7:00 am – 12:00 pm
Proceeds: Mission Outreach 336.764.4713
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes