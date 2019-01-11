Friday News, January 11, 2019 

Wintry Mix likely for the Triad Saturday Night into Sunday Morning…

Day 21: ‘Partial Government Shutdown. Still no end in sight.

-Today marks the first day furloughed government employees will not receive a paycheck, making the current shutdown an even more painful reality. The President might declare a ‘national emergency’ at the southern border after Democrats refused to yield to his demands for money for a border wall. CNN

CDC: Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the US.

The national death rate was 30 per 100,000 people. But rates varied greatly by state, even after adjusting for age. State with the most Alzheimer’s deaths = Mississippi.

North Carolina ranked #11.

https://www.usatoday.com/list/news/health/alzheimers-deaths-by-state/75da0eb0-364a-4242-8dea-589760dc68ad/?block=mississippi

Purpose-Over-Profit: Survey finds half of all employees (52%) would give up a $1,000 dollar pay raise in order to do more ‘purposeful work’.

Addition findings…

45% would rather clean their bathroom, than figure out HR benefits

36% would rather stand in line at the DMV, than troubleshoot an IT issue

37% would rather be stuck in traffic, than troubleshoot a broken printer by themselves

https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/45-of-people-would-rather-clean-their-toilet-than-figure-out-their-hr-benefits

INFO Meeting: Davidson County Community College supports a number of options for High School students and further education. Learn more about Davidson Early College AND Career and College Promise during a (Homeschool) information session this Monday (Jan 14) afternoon (3:30pm to 4:30pm)

Location: The Lexington Library meeting room. Email: ccc@davidsonccc.edu

https://davidsonccc.edu/academics/high-school-programs/ccp-counselor-fact-sheet/

This classic film is returning to the Big Screen for a limited time.

“The Wizard of Oz”, first released in 1939, is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

Fathom Events is bringing back “The Wizard of Oz” to select theaters – three dates only: Sunday (Jan 27); Tuesday (Jan 29) and Wednesday (Jan 30).

*Check out locations and times (by zip code) on the News Blog…

https://www.fathomevents.com/events/tcm2019-the-wizard-of-oz-80th-anniversary-1939?date=2019-01-27%2000:00:00.000

US Postal Service: Sending a letter (First Class) will cost an extra five cents (from 50 to 55 cents) beginning January 27. Postcard rates will remain at 35 cents.

https://blog.stamps.com/2018/10/19/usps-announces-postage-rate-increase-starts-january-27-2019/

Showing some ‘love’ to Mr Peoples.

After a string of setbacks, families at Sherwood Forest Elementary School in Winston-Salem decided to bless their beloved ‘crossing guard’ known as ‘Mr. Peoples.’

Wallace Peoples AKA Mr Peoples has worked at Sherwood Forest Elementary School as a crossing guard for two years.

Back in December, Mr Peoples’ car broke down, prohibiting him from coming to work. Then he spent Christmas Eve in the hospital.

A parent posted on social media about Mr Peoples situation in hopes of getting him some help. The response was tremendous.

Mr Peoples was presented with a (new) donated SUV and a check for $2,500.

A teary-eyed Mr Peoples proclaimed, “It’s good to know that people care.”

https://www.wxii12.com/article/hes-like-a-superhero-triad-elementary-school-donates-car-money-to-crossing-guard/25845632

Business 40 Update:

Good News: Fourth Street Bridge is now open over Business 40 in the West End area of Winston-Salem.

The reopening creates a new way for drivers to go between the north and south sides of the Business 40 construction zone on the west side of downtown