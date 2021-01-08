Search
Friday News, January 08, 2021

Verne HillJan 08, 2021Comments Off on Friday News, January 08, 2021

Winter Storm Warning continues for the Triad, Foothills and northern Mountains 

Study: Marriages and Divorces down during the pandemic. The number of Americans getting divorced plummeted last year, while the marriage rate also dropped (understandably) as thousands of weddings were postponed or canceled in 2020. Both divorce and marriage rates have been declining for years, as Americans have changed how they approach the institution of matrimony. Young people are waiting longer to tie the knot, and many couples are forgoing marriage entirely, choosing to live together without a wedding.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-05/divorces-and-marriages-tumbled-in-u-s-during-covid-study-shows

 

Waiting on more COVID vaccines.  The Forsyth County Health Department has temporarily stopped accepting calls for COVID vaccine appointments for seniors age 75 and older. The department will reopen registration options once it receives additional vaccine doses.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-health-department-cuts-off-appointments-for-covid-19-vaccine-for-seniors-itll-resume-when/

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

 

The American Red Cross is urging all to donate blood.

Actually, the Red Cross is calling on COVID-19 survivors to donate blood plasma for hospital patients who will need it to recover.

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org

By using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS

 

REMINDER: The city of Winston-Salem is collecting your old (real) Christmas trees to use as mulch for its parks and roadsides.

*If you want to dispose of your real trees quickly can take them to SEVERAL locations recycling through the end of January.  NOTE: All lights, decorations, stands and nails must be removed from trees. For more information on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://journalnow.com/news/local/christmas-trees-can-be-dropped-at-curbside-for-collection-in-winston-salem/

Check out 7 ways to recycle or repurpose your Christmas tree.

https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/how-to-plans/how-to/g2384/6-ways-to-reuse-your-christmas-tree/

 

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at a record high on Thursday!

https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/us-stocks-january-8-2021

 

 

No two snowflakes are alike. That discovered was made in Vermont!

Wilson A. Bentley as a boy growing up in Vermont, he likely caught snowflakes on his tongue. But more importantly, he went one step farther. Bentley took photos of snowflakes.  Born in Jericho, Vermont in February 1865, for all but a few years he was homeschooled by his mother who recognized his intense interest in ‘snow crystals’.  His parents purchased a microscope, so he could examine snow crystals up close. Over his life time, Bentley took well over 5000 micro-photographs of snowflakes, coming to the scientific conclusion that no two snowflakes were alike. Today, Wilson Bentley is best known for his scientific research and photographic work in the study of snowflakes.

https://westhillbb.com/blog/2018/11/no-snowflakes-alike-discovered-vermont/

 

 

NEW: President Donald Trump in a tweet this morning confirming that he will NOT attend (President-elect Joe Biden’s) inauguration in DC on January 20th.

*Vice President Mike Pence will attend.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/transition/president-trump-says-he-wont-attend-joe-bidens-inauguration/

In a video message on Thursday, President Trump says that now that Congress has certified the Election results, his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”

https://journalnow.com/news/national/twitter-erupts-over-donald-trumps-video-concession-speech/

 

What is the 25th Amendment and should it be used – on the News Blog…

Learn more: https://www.vox.com/2021/1/6/22217641/25th-amendment-section-4-pence-trump-cabinet

 

The number of Trump administration officials who are stepping down after Wednesday’s events on Capitol Hill is growing. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos joins Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger and First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2021/01/07/politics-live-updates-joe-bidens-win-formalized-congress-count/6578456002/

 

New: A 5th person has died in connection with riots at the US Capitol on Wednesday. Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away on Thursday due to injuries sustained while on-duty, physically engaging with protesters at the U.S. Capitol.

One protester, a white woman, was shot to death by Capitol Police, and there were dozens of arrests. Three other people died after “medical emergencies” related to the breach. https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/us-capitol-police-officer-dies-following-injuries-sustained-during-riot/

 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the world’s richest person, nudging out Amazon founder Jeff Bezoswith a personal fortune valued at $185 billion.

Check this out: Tesla’s share price hit $700 billion on Wednesday, making Tesla it more valuable than Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, GM and Ford combined.

https://www.autocar.co.uk/car-news/industry-news/tesla-ceo-elon-musk-becomes-worlds-richest-person

 

Heating assistance is available to eligible households…

The ‘Low Income Energy Assistance Program’ (LIEAP) is a federally-funded program that provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills.  Additional help will be available from Jan 1 – March 31 or until funds are exhausted.

Details on the News Blogwww.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Previous PostS@5: Sunnyside Ministry
