Friday News, January 07, 2022

Prayers for the family of Jay Weaver (bassist and one of the founding members of ‘Big Daddy Weave’) who passed away last weekend of Covid complications. A ‘Celebration of Life Service’ is set for this Saturday. -Curb Records

Volunteers needed with Operation Christmas Child?

Thank you if you ‘virtually packed a shoebox online’ through Operation Christmas Child. Now, volunteers are needed beginning January 25th at the Charlotte Processing Center to literally pack those online shoeboxes! Dates: Jan. 25—Feb. 26, 2022

All volunteers in the building must be at least 13 years old.

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-to-assemble-basbo-boxes/

Prepping for ‘COLD weather’

Wear extra layers of clothing when going outside. Don’t forget your hat and gloves.

Vehicle: Make certain your tires are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

Home: Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

Pets: Good rule of thumb: “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them”.

http://emergency.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/beforestorm/supplylists.asp

http://exchange.aaa.com/safety/roadway-safety/winter-driving-tips/

You could have unclaimed cash or property

Search your name at www.nccash.com. It’s a free service.

https://unclaimed.nccash.com/app/claim-search

Greensboro Coliseum Complex is once again holding a ‘mass COVID testing site and vaccine clinics’ beginning this Saturday (Jan 8).

*TESTING: Saturday and Sunday, 8am to 5pm / Monday through Friday, 10-7pm.

No appointment needed, but you can register online…

https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=6683

*Vaccinations: https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/how-do-i/guilford-county-community-covid-vaccination-clinics

Looking for a COVID-19 testing site or vaccination site?

Just insert your zip code. Check out the News Blog for more resources.

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/test-site-finder

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines

Keep these Essential Oils on-hand for Cold, Flu and Covid Season…

Ginger Oil: Has been shown to help relieve the congestion and

discomfort that often accompany a cold.

Tea Tree Oil: Kills the H1N1 flu virus and eases congestion.

Oregano Oil: Oregano is a powerful weapon against bacteria, even

earning the nickname, “nature’s antibiotic.”

Eucalyptus and Peppermint: Both help ease sinus problems.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2019/december/how-to-get-well-this-winter-these-essential-oils-can-help-during-cold-and-flu-season

Cold Weather Tips: Did you know your battery becomes less effective when the temperature drops below 32 degrees? Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old.

Experts with AAA, saying it’s not necessary to ‘warm your car up’ in the winter?

The vast majority of cars on the road today don’t use carburetors, so you no longer need to warm vehicles up (for that reason) on cold days. AAA of the Carolinas

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/11/12/arctic-blast-cold-weather-how-often-should-start-my-car/2555216001/

The US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments this morning over two major Biden administration proposed mandates – a Covid vaccine-or-test requirement for large U.S. companies and a separate Covid vaccine mandate for most health care workers. https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/supreme-court-weighs-vaccine-rules-affecting-more-than-80m/

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing boy last seen in Jacksonville, NC.

Police say 6-year-old Amari Gabriel Christiansen went missing around 7pm last night.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/amber-alert-jacksonville-north-carolina-amari-christiansen/83-1ff8

Funeral arrangements for Trooper John S. Horton

Horton, a 15-year veteran with NC State Highway Patrol, was struck and killed while conducting a traffic stop near Shelby on Monday evening. The visitation + service will both take place this afternoon (Jan 7) on the campus of Isothermal Community College in Rutherford County. The funeral service at 5pm. Visitation before.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/regional/north-carolina-trooper-john-horton-funeral-arrangements/275-6d06184

Heated mix-up? Employees with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will get a pay raise, but NOT the expected pay increase the district approved in December. The reason: ‘a significant calculation mistake’. An updated salary schedule will be presented to the Board of Education at its next meeting this Tuesday, January 11.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools-wsfcs-budget-error-staff-wont-get-expected-pay-salary-raises/83

Recent high winds could mean damage to your home’s roof!

*If you notice any damage, call your insurance company and a reputable roofer.

You can get a quote from a roofer before or after the insurance adjuster comes out.

Get everything in writing: the full price, the materials as well as estimated time frame of how long it will take.

Remember: Choose your contractor carefully. And if it sounds too good to be true…

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/got-roof-damage-how-to-tell-what-to-do-next-winter-storm-roofing-company-insurance-process-get-quotes-dont-pay-in-cash-or-up-front-in-full/83

Check out the new details emerging about those freed Haiti Missionaries on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2022/january/new-details-emerge-about-ransom-for-haiti-missionaries-and-why-most-of-them-still-had-to-make-a-daring-escape?utm

The city of Winston-Salem is collecting Christmas trees to recycled as mulch.

You can take your real tree to one of several locations for recycling through January 31. For more information, call CityLink 311. Details on the News Blog

https://journalnow.com/news/local/christmas-trees-can-be-dropped-at-curbside-for-collection-in-winston-salem/article