Friday News, January 04, 2019 

Today is National Spaghetti Day (Jan 4). Restaurants celebrating the day include: Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Fazoli’s, Noodles & Company, Olive Garden and P.F. Chang’s. According to Foodimentary.com, the average person in Italy eats more than 51 pounds of pasta every year…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/01/04/national-spaghetti-day-2019-where-get-deals-and-freebies-friday/2480034002/

Looking to change up your diet in the new year? Go Mediterranean.

The diet focused on fruits and vegetables, healthy fats, and lean meats like fish is the best of 2019, according to rankings from “U.S. News and World Report.” The rankings also list Mediterranean as the best for overall healthy eating and the easiest to follow.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/01/02/mediterranean-diet-best-way-eat-2019-say-u-s-news-rankings/2457266002/

Blue Bell Ice Cream is releasing Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream to stores this week. The flavor has mostly been sold in areas known for the celebration such as Louisiana and Alabama. The Mardi Gras-inspired dessert is made with a cinnamon cake flavored ice cream, pastry pieces and a colorful cream cheese swirl with festive candy sprinkles. Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream will be available in half gallon size in all areas that sell Blue Bell products. No ‘plastic baby’ included…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/blue-bell-to-release-mardi-gras-ice-cream-in-stores/article_29d0bc7e-7b24-5464-a871-06d8d481920a.html

Day 14 of the (partial) government shutdown. President Trump along with Democratic and GOP lawmakers meet for a second time later today. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/

Cone Health expanding minimum wage to $13 an hour

The increase goes into effective Feb. 3. About 1,600 employees, or about 13% of its workforce, will benefit from the latest increase. Both Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Novant Health bumped its minimum to $12.50 an hour last year.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/the-briefcase-cone-health-expanding-minimum-wage-to-an-hour/article_bc75f9da-a7e7-5a00-93c3-b721e3e9b153.htm

If you’re using an over-the-air antenna to watch local television, you need to rescan your channel selections. You’ll want to rescan every couple of months to have the most channel options. Many stations will likely be changing frequencies especially in 2020. Check out the reception map from the FCC:

https://www.fcc.gov/media/engineering/dtvmaps

Example: When you type in your zip code, it lists all the stations you can pick up with an antenna and their strength. Also, if they’re going to be changing frequencies, there will be an R on the last column.

When you click on the station, like WFMY, it gives you the time frame of the change. For example, WFMY 2, the change is March of 2020 to May of 2020.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/why-you-need-to-rescan-your-tv-channels/83-c627ffaf-3667-4230-80eb-c5de4fb4a4eb

Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal. Q: How can I get in touch with the FCC about the loudness of commercials on local TV stations? Answer: The Federal Communications Commission recommends filing complaints at www.fcc.gov/complaints.

You can also call the FCC’s Consumer Center at 888-225-5322

BTW: Back in 2012, the C-A-L-M (Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation) Act went into effect to legally keep programing and commercials at the same level.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-how-to-report-loud-tv-commercials/article_ce0323cc-12e9-5e1c-b503-2d6bac7825fc.html

*Saturday is a snow make-up day for students in Davidson County and Thomasville City.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20181219/davidson-county-schools-announces-makeup-days