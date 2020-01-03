Friday News, January 03, 2020

Will your New Year’s goal make it past the second Friday in January?

According to ‘Strava’ (a social network for athletes), the second Friday in January is the fateful day when most of our annual commitments and resolutions start to crumble. So, for 2020, that’s Friday, January 10.

*One study suggests that only half of us (55%) stick to our resolutions for a full month.

Tips to help keep on track…

*Set realistic goals

*Expect a slip-up, but don’t let that derail you

*Reward yourself for doing a good job

*Use the buddy system

https://www.msn.com/en-us/lifestyle/lifestyle-buzz/this-is-the-date-when-most-people-ditch-their-new-years-resolutions/

New York and California are poised to lose congressional seats.

They are among 27 states (including the District of Columbia) which have lost residents over the last two years. Main reason: Extreme cost of living. SOURCE: US Census Bureau

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2019/december/voter-exodus-from-liberalism-nbsp-new-york-california-losing-population-may-also-lose-congressional-seats

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Thursday that he will fight the recent District Court Judge’s decision to block the state’s voter ID law.

However, with absentee voting set to start in two weeks, Stein said that voters will not need their IDs to vote in the March primaries. On Thursday, around 50 protesters marched outside the Federal Building in Winston-Salem in support of the photo ID law passed by voters in 2018. . https://myfox8.com/2020/01/02/blocked-voter-id-law-sparks-protest-in-winston-salem/

World Market on Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston-Salem will close Jan. 25.

(Near CostCo and HomeGoods…) Reason for the closing is unknown at this time.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/the-briefcase-world-market-winston-salem-to-close/

All US citizens are urged to leave Iraq after a confirmed US airstrike that killed a powerful Iranian General on Thursday. The General is accused of approving the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2020/january/iraqi-tv-iran-rsquo-s-commander-of-elite-quds-force-killed-in-baghdad-strike

Stop abbreviating 2020? The new year is giving scammers an easy way to forge documents. Why? “20” is so easily changeable that scammers could easily manipulate a document dated “1/1/20” into “1/1/2000” or even “1/1/2021.”

Writing out the full date “will protect you” with legal issues on paperwork.”

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/01/02/do-not-abbreviate-year-2020-in-date/2795857001/

College Hoops: Wake Forest at Pittsburgh on Saturday at noon.

*The Deacs will have 18 ACC games across the next 62 days.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/things-to-watch-in-saturday-s-wake-forest-pittsburgh-game/

At the Box Office: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” remains at #1

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/