Friday News, JAN 26, 2018

Sunny skies going into the final weekend of January…

Showers likely Saturday night into Sunday night

UPDATE: And the winner of the new Krispy Kreme glaze vote: LEMON. That’s right! LEMON will be the next, all-new Glazed Doughnut flavor from Krispy Kreme this spring. krispykreme.com

Amber Alert: Raul Johnson from Scotland County. Search dogs led investigators from the home of the missing 4-year-old boy to a nearby pond on Thursday, but police and a dive team are still on the scene. https://goo.gl/TPfyw5

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call (910) 276-3385, 911 or *HP.

Does Wearing a Mask Prevent the Flu?

Study: Family members reduced their risk of getting the flu by 70% when they washed their hands often and wore surgical masks. Interesting, the study found NO reduction in symptoms for mask use alone.

Multiple studies confirm that hand washing is the key (more than the masks).

*People who developed the flu are advised to stay home to recover and avoid spreading the virus to others. https://goo.gl/nFdsV9

Reminder: Temporary visitor restrictions are now in place at area hospitals – for children 12 and under – through the remainder of the flu season.

-Flu season unfortunately is still ‘peaking’ in North Carolina…

-Bottom line: If you are sick, you should stay home!

After an initial delay, pre-order starts Friday for the HomePod, Apple’s long-awaited answer to the Amazon Echo (and Google Home). The $349 speaker, unveiled last June, will be available in stores Feb. 9. BTW: Nearly 70% of smart speaker users are expected to go with the Amazon Echo this year. https://goo.gl/Wz7Gfq

Survey: More than half of Americans (56%) still stop to pick up a penny.

On the ‘flip side’: only 14% of people surveyed say that they will stop for a quarter, and only 6% would stop for a dime. So where does all that spare change wind-up? In old fashioned savings: The ‘spare change jar’ of course. https://goo.gl/CDP9Wp

Thanks to author Debbie Barr for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show on Thursday to share about her latest book “Grace for the Unexpected Journey” –

A 60-Day Devotional for Alzheimer’s and Other Dementia Caregivers.

Why should YOU file your tax return early?

The IRS often processes the first tax return it receives. Criminals who have stolen personal information know this, so they often try to beat the real taxpayer to the IRS by filing fraudulent tax returns early in the season. These fraudulent filers can gain access to personal information through data breaches. The Identity Theft Resource Center reported that more than 174 million records were exposed in data breaches through December 27, 2017, with one of the largest being the Equifax breach.

NOTE: January 31 is also the deadline for employers to distribute W2s. Many taxpayers may have already received W2s and other tax forms.

Liberty Tax: https://goo.gl/9B761X

Reminder: The IRS will start accepting 2017 federal income tax returns this Monday, January 29. Tax filing deadline this year will be Tuesday, April 17.

*The IRS expects to issue most refunds within 21 days of a return being filed. https://goo.gl/ZMqo9u

What Does Your Handwriting Say About You?

Write On: How you craft letters and words can indicate more than 5,000 different personality traits, according to the science of graphology, also known as handwriting analysis. To get started, write down the following popular tongue-twister… “She sells seashells by the seashore” in cursive. Why cursive? Graphologists say it gives them a better read on a person. Find iout what your handwriting says about YOU on the News Blog. https://goo.gl/6E9NFH

A vote by the Clemmons Village Council to withdraw support of a proposed median on Lewisville-Clemmons Road has been postponed. https://goo.gl/84FmHg

Forsyth County plans to sue manufacturers, distributors and other parties involved in the manufacture and distribution of opioid medications. The state of North Carolina, as well as Surry and Yadkin counties, have filed similar lawsuits. https://goo.gl/7wnKPW

‘We Will Not Allow People of Faith to Be Targeted, Bullied or Silenced’

Healthcare professionals have a big, powerful friend in the new Conscience and Religious Freedom Division set up by the Trump administration through the federal government’s Health and Human Services (HHS). CBN News: https://goo.gl/8NyZRF

Those involved one way or another with the health care field who feel they’ve faced discrimination can reach out to this new Conscience and Religious Freedom Division at www.hhs.gov/ocr/complaints

President Trump supports path to citizenship for up to 1.8 million ‘dreamers’ in new White House proposal. White House aides described it as a compromise…

The President is ready to sign a pro-life late-term abortion Bill but will it have enough votes in the Senate? The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act -which passed in the US House last Friday – would place a ban on abortions after the fifth month of pregnancy. The Bill is also known as “Micah’s Law.”

Micah Pickering of Newton, Iowa was born at 20 weeks in 2012, but survived and is well today. Contact your US Senator today to vote FOR this pro-life bill.