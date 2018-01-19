Friday News, JAN 19, 2018

Melting will continue during the day. Wet surfaces will ‘re-freeze’ again overnight into early Saturday morning

Krispy Kreme will roll out a new glaze based on our vote!

Your choices: Lemon, Blueberry, Caramel and Maple

One vote per person, per day through this Monday (Jan 22)

Vote for your favorite on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://goo.gl/b6DF44

Triad Pro-Life organization recognized by the President during the national March For Life rally in DC on Friday. President Trump addressed the National March for Life rally in Washington, DC earlier today (via satellite) from the White House Rose Garden.

During his speech, the President acknowledged Marianne Donadio (VP of Marketing + Development) with “Room At The Inn” based in Greensboro. *”Room At The Inn” is a nationally accredited Catholic ministry serving homeless, pregnant women and single mothers with children https://www.roominn.org/rose-garden-press-release/ For more information, please visit www.RoomInn.org

Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/Room-at-the-Inn-159268984085406/

Breaking News: House Passes one of many Pro-Life bills March For Life 2018 begins. As hundreds of thousands of pro-life people prepared to march in the March for Life in DC, the US House of Representatives voted to approve the “Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act — legislation protecting babies who survive abortions. The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (H.R. 4712) passed 241-183. All Republicans voted for final passage, but only six Democrats voted in favor of it. https://goo.gl/ieTueR

Reminder: Monday, January 22 is the 45th anniversary of Roe v. Wade,

the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion on demand in the US.

Amazon has named the 20 finalists in the short list for the new home of its second headquarters. Raleigh is the only North Carolina city still in the running.

The prize: to secure an expected 50,000 jobs and $5 billion in investment. https://goo.gl/A2KxHd

The pro-life group Operation Rescue recently named President Donald Trump as their 2017 “pro-life person of the year.” The Malachi Award is given by Operation Rescue every year to recognize individuals who sacrificially work to advance the cause of protecting the pre-born.

*Since taking office, Trump has reinstated the Mexico City Policy, which prevents U.S. foreign aid from going to organizations that promote abortion abroad. Appointed conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, and actively supported defunding Planned Parenthood. Appointed a number of strong pro-life advocates to key Administration positions, and ended Obama’s HHS contraception and abortion pill mandate requiring employers to violate their consciences. https://goo.gl/AfbLfg

‘New California’ wants to be 51st state?

One group – The New California movement – is wanting to divide California into two separate states, one made up of coastal counties and the other comprising rural counties. Bottom Line: Separate statehood is a longshot, but at least the conservation to improve California has started.

New California ‘declares’ independence: https://goo.gl/rBTKAw

FAQ: https://newcaliforniastate.com/faqs

Repeated head hits = Chronic Brain Damage:

Scientists believe they have solid evidence, that repeated direct hits to the head can cause the degenerative brain disease seen in some athletes, even if there are no signs of concussion. NPR: https://goo.gl/beh6bR

In a matter of five minutes, NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. went from helping others to needing help himself during the latest snowstorm.

Earnhardt used a winch attached to his truck to help a car out of a ditch Wednesday afternoon. Minutes later, Jr himself slid off the road bumping into a pine tree. The incident happened in Mooresville near his race team shop.

No one was injured and there was minor damage to Jr’s truck.

On fan tweeted in jest, “Jr. did you attempt to turn right? Gets ya every time.”

https://goo.gl/pSWPoq

Reminder: Temporary visitor restrictions are now in place at area hospitals – for children 12 and under – through the remainder of the flu season.

-Flu season unfortunately is ‘peaking’ in North Carolina…

-Bottom line: If you are sick, you should stay home!

(Blacksburg, Virginia) Montgomery County students + parents woke up Wednesday morning to a phone call ‘calling off’ school for snow.

But, for the first time: The district’s online ‘snow day post’ had a sponsor –

the locally owned and operated Domino’s Pizza franchise.

*Montgomery County has never had a snow-day sponsor before but the idea was appealing to the cash strapped school district.

For sponsorship rights, the local Domino’s franchise donates $600 dollars to the county’s Educational Foundation, and will promote the school district’s programs on pizza boxes (by way of fliers) an in-kind advertising valued at about $1,800. https://goo.gl/rES2zM

BTW: Montgomery County schools in Virginia on a 2-hour delay this morning

Disney to expand move into river cruising with France sailings

Disney is expanding its move into ‘river cruising’ with its first river trips in France.

Adventures by Disney division will offer 21 river cruises in 2019 since beginning river trips in 2016. The new Disney River cruises will include new nine-night trips on France’s Seine River as well as seven-night Danube and Rhine sailings. The trips will feature shore tours and on-board activities that have been custom-designed with families in mind. The new Seine River trips will include stops in Paris and the D-Day beaches in Normandy, even an extended stay at the Disneyland Paris Resort. https://goo.gl/spUaDg