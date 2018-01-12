Friday News, JAN 12, 2018

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

January 22 marks the 45th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision that forced the legalization of abortion in all 50 states.

Pro-life events to attend this Saturday (JAN 13)

Prayer Breakfast for Life in Raleigh

The 19th annual North Carolina Right to Life Prayer Breakfast provides information, inspiration and fellowship to bolster pro-life efforts for the New Year.

Rally and March for Life in Raleigh

Thousands of North Carolinians will gather at the state capital to demonstrate unwavering commitment to standing up for the lives of unborn children.

Temporary visitor restrictions are now in place – for children 12 and under -at area hospitals through the remainder of the flu season. *Some exceptions may be allowed… *The restrictions apply to lobbies, waiting areas and patient rooms. Note: The policy does not apply to children who need emergency care. Included in the coordinated restrictions: Carolinas Healthcare System, Cone Health, High Point Regional, Novant Health, Randolph Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. https://goo.gl/BPV7va

Free screenings and other health-related services will be available this Saturday (Jan. 13) at the 18th annual Share the Health Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Downtown Health Plaza on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem. Sponsored by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center + Wake Forest School of Medicine. The fair is open to all adults regardless of age, insurance coverage, income level and/or immigration status. Child care will be provided. info@sharethehealthfair.org.

New Name ‘on hold’, for now…

The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority saying that it’s now open to public suggestions for its new name for Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The decision last month to change the name of the airport from PTI to Central North Carolina International Airport was the beginning of a rebranding process.

After the name change was announced in December, local residents staged a mini revolt. All references to PTI, including signage, will remain unchanged for now. BTW: The ‘GSO’ flight code will not change.” https://goo.gl/iJooTS

The annual BBQ Capital Cook-Off in Lexington set for April has been canceled. Barricades and yellow tape still rope off the area behind Lexington’s amphitheater where a massive fire ripped through the old Dixie Furniture plant in December. On Wednesday, organizers decided to cancel the two-day barbecue competition which brings in 15,000 to 20,000 people each year. The cook-off will be back next spring- 2019. https://goo.gl/Zm5Gaz

Praying for Leo: Luke (with For King and Country) is asking for your continued prayer for his baby boy who just received reconstructive surgery on his skull on Wednesday. Luke and his wife, Courtney, discovered that little Leo needed skull surgery after he was admitted to the hospital earlier in the week.

*Read more about Leo from CBN News: https://goo.gl/N6h1gA

Boone vs LA: APP fans flock to small mountain town in record numbers!

Appalachian State University repeated as the home-game attendance leader in the Sun Belt Conference for the 2017 football season. But it also did something more impressive. The Mountaineers in Boone drew a larger average home-game crowd than one NFL team in California? Both the Mountaineers’ Kidd Brewer Stadium and the StubHub Center, the home of the Los Angeles Chargers offer 30,000 seats. But, Boone averaged more fans this football season! Way to go Mountaineers. https://goo.gl/mg56BV

Recall: Ice cream bars made by Fieldbrook Foods but are sold by various retailers under different names. https://goo.gl/cV6iKL

For example, Aldi sold them under the Sundae Shoppe label.

Dollar Tree branded the bars under the Party Treat banner.

And Kroger offered the bars under its own brand.

Production dates of January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017

“Best by” date of January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018

The products in question are believed to have been contaminated with Listeria.

If you shop a grocer located near a Lidl store, most likely you’re paying far less for your groceries, according to a new study by the Business School at UNC Chapel Hill. Grocery retailers located near Lidl stores in the U.S. set their prices for key staple products (including dairy, meats, produce and frozen goods) up to 55% lower compared to markets where Lidl is not present. https://goo.gl/ZaWzjx