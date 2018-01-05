Friday News, JAN 05, 2018

WIND CHILL ADVISORY for the Triad overnight into Saturday morning. Reminder: Dress warmly in layers, don’t forget your hat and gloves

UPDATE / PRAISE: Bethel Music CEO Joel Taylor, whose son and daughter have been fighting the same dangerous E. coli infection in the hospital, sharing that God is “continuing healing to his children right before our eyes…”

Joel posted a video on Instagram of his two-year-old son Jaxon and daughter Addie laughing and smiling in their hospital bed. CBN News https://goo.gl/SAZ3Ct

*The Taylor’s 2- year-old son, Jaxon, has been hospitalized since December 21 with a dangerous E. coli infection. *On Monday, the couple’s four-year old baby-girl, Addie, was admitted with the same strand of E-coli as Jaxon. Both children are on an ‘IV’ at UC Davis Medical Center in California.

The flight-tracking site FlightAware reported nearly 5,000 canceled flights across the US over the past 24 hours. Wind chills in parts of New England will approach 30 below zero. *It was so cold in South Florida: That Iguanas are falling from trees. Seriously…

https://goo.gl/vzWhuv

This week, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center announced it received an $8 million dollar grant from the National Institute of Health for a new research center to study alcohol addiction. The focus: To come up with more effective treatments and also to diagnose people earlier. www.wakehealth.edu

Jobs: Gander Mountain to re-open stores in Winston-Salem and Greensboro.

The new name “Gander Outdoors”, both the Winston-Salem store at South Stratford Rd. and the Greensboro store at Vanstory St. will (re)open by early February. Each store will have at least 125 employees. Applications are being accepted at www.ganderoutdoors.com/ for positions that include sales associates, specialists, technicians and retail support. https://goo.gl/o6qXXp

Five Kmart locations in North Carolina will close by early April, including the store in Salisbury. Sears Holdings, which owns both Sears and Kmart. https://goo.gl/PHYGCr

The IRS will start accepting 2017 federal income tax returns on Monday, January 29. Tax filing deadline this year will be Tuesday, April 17.

(Normally, April 15 is the final filing deadline, but it falls on a Sunday this year. And Monday, April 16 is Emancipation Day, a legal holiday in DC)

*The IRS said it expects to issue the vast majority of refunds within 21 days of a return being filed, with some exceptions. https://goo.gl/ZMqo9u

Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek is recovering from brain surgery. Trebek was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on December 15 after complications that stemmed from a bump on the head he took during a fall in October. Fortunately for fans, “Jeopardy!” is taped months in advance.

Trebek has been the host of “Jeopardy!” since 1984. https://goo.gl/WKttqW