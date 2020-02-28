Friday News, February 28, 2020

Northern Mountains under a Winter Weather Advisory 1 to 3 inches of additional snow likely in Boone…

Election 2020: Early-voting continues today thru this Saturday (Feb 29)

Times: 8am – 7:30pm Friday. Saturday early voting hours from 8am – 3pm.

** Primary Election Day is this Tuesday, March 3 (Super Tuesday)

View Sample Ballots + Voter Details on the News Blog https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Homemade soup for you…

(FRI) “Bowls of Love” annual fundraiser supporting that J. Smith Young YMCA

TONIGHT (Feb 28) from 5 to 7:30pm at the ‘Y Events Center’ in Lexington.

Tickets are $20 and include a handmade ceramic bowl made by local potters, homemade soup, salad and desserts. -The Lexington Dispatch

(SAT) Moji Coffee is opening a second location in downtown Winston-Salem,

at Forsyth County Central Library…this Saturday Leap Day.

The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to encourage all that donate blood to “Give Blood to Give Time.”

**All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for cancer patients.

Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health are eligible to donate blood.

Need FREE Tax Preparation assistance?

Several organizations are available. Check out the News Blog for details…

Do you have your REAL ID yet?

Beginning October 01st, 2020, federal agencies will enforce the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID, a US passport or another federally approved identification to board commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings. The REAL ID is completely optional but having that ‘gold star’ at the top right of your license could be useful.

NOTE: The DMV is holding “Real ID Express Days” on Saturdays in several cities, including Kernersville at the Kernersville DMV office (810-A N. Main Street) will be March 7 and April 4, 2020.

On these two Saturdays, the Kernersville DMV will only handle REAL ID express transactions – first-come, first-served between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More details on North Carolina’s Real ID requirements can be found at ncrealid.gov.

CDC: Simple things you can do to help keep you and others healthy

*Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

*Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

*Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

*Regularly clean surfaces (counter tops, Keyboards and doorknobs) with a disinfectant.

Go Rams: It’s going to be a big day in Charlotte with both the Men’s and Women’s teams from Winston-Salem State in their semifinal games in the CIAA tournament.

First, the women will face top-seed Fayetteville State at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

The men play around 9:30pm tonight against Claflin in another semifinal.

A new study from the Barna Research Group reveals that practicing Christians and churched adults still enjoy gathering and worshiping in church, yet the younger generation is less engaged. One of the findings in Barna’s State of The Church 2020 study – there is “Less Church Loyalty, and More “Church Hopping” among Christians. More than 60% of churched adults say they enjoy attending church

17% say they attend church because they “have to”. 15% do so “out of habit.”

Read more on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

About 4 in 10 American adults are obese, and nearly 1 in 10 is severely obese, according to the CDC. The findings come from a 2017-18 health survey that measured the height and weight of more than 5,000 U.S. adults. Being obese enhances negative health problems like diabetes, heart disease and cancer. Obesity — which means not merely overweight, but seriously overweight — is considered one of the nation’s leading public health problems.

Salem College President Sandra Doran is leaving at the end of the semester to become the president at a women’s college in Massachusetts. Her last day will be June 1st.

A successor will hopefully be in place by the end of the year. -Journalnow.com

Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina = March 1-7, 2020

A Statewide Tornado Drill is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4 at 9:30am…

