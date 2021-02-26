Friday News, February 26, 2021

National Thermos Day

REMINDER: When using your windshield wipers, headlights MUST be ON. It helps other drivers to see YOU better! And it’s the law!

Tanglewood Park- Summer Jobs Details: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/forsythcountync?keywords=tanglewood

Sad news: The Todd General Store was destroyed by fire overnight. The historic Todd General store was first established in 1914 and reopened in 2019. The Todd community is roughly 25 minutes northeast of Boone.

*A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the current owners.

Novant Health is moving forward with a critical care tower at Forsyth Medical Center projected to open in late 2024. The tower will be built on the site of the hospital’s Rehabilitation Center, which will be torn down. The $222 million dollar tower is projected to open 24 months after that demolition is completed.

UNC-School of the Arts is threatening to send students home if COVID-19 numbers don’t improve on campus. The School of the Arts is nearly out of quarantine space, and it has told students it might take some drastic steps to stem the potential spread of COVID-19 on its campus.

UPDATE: The state’s Modified Stay-At-Home Order will end at 5pm today. A new executive order from Governor Cooper will remain in place until March 26, 2021. Check out the News Blog and our Facebook page for FAQ about the latest ease of (some) of the coronavirus restrictions. FAQ: https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/Executive-Order-No.-195-FAQ.pdf

Can mouthwash slow the spread of Covid-19? Researchers with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are studying commercially available rinses with various ingredients to see which ones, if any, kill the virus in the mouths of people recently diagnosed with COVID-19. Mouthwash will NOT replace masks or social distancing. Wanna participate? If you’re age 18-65, and you’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19 or started experiencing symptoms within the past week, you can participate in the study. To enroll, call or text (984) 363-6243 or email gohealthcenter@unc.edu.

Small businesses -with fewer than 20 employees – can now apply for PPP loans, again. More details on this 2 -week window on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

North Carolinians who get food stamps will now see an increase in their benefits. Recipients can find out the amount of their additional benefits by either going to www.ebtedge.com, download the ebtEDGE mobile app, or call (888) 622-7328.

LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS ACTION

*High School football is back…

THURSDAY’S FOOTBALL RESULTS

Davie County 42, Ragsdale 14

Forbush 64, Atkins 0

Glenn 18, East Forsyth 0

Ledford 61, Graham 6

North Stokes 24, Bishop McGuinness 6

Surry Central 22, West Stokes 0

West Forsyth 44, Oak Grove 21

North Surry at Walkertown

Winston-Salem Prep at Lexington

FRIDAY’S GAMES (weather permitting)

East Surry at North Davidson, 7

Mount Tabor vs. Reagan 7

North Forsyth at Carver, 7

North Iredell at Mount Airy, 7

Parkland at Reynolds, 7

SATURDAY’S GAME

South Stokles at Trinity, 6:30

High School basketball – State Playoffs (Third Round this Saturday)

Saturday’s games

BOYS

CLASS 4-A WEST

Reynolds (13-1) at No. 1 Charlotte Ardrey Kell

CLASS 3-A WEST

Mount Tabor (13-2) at No. 2 Matthews Weddington

CLASS 3-A EAST

Northern Guilford (17-0) at No. 6 West Carteret

CLASS 2-A EAST

Farmville Central at No. 5 Reidsville (12-1)

CLASS 1-A WEST

Mount Airy (13-3) at No. 2 Hayesville

GIRLS

CLASS 2-A WEST

Claremont Bunker Hill at No. 1 West Stokes (12-0)

CLASS 2-A EAST

Croatan at No. 2 McMichael (6-8)

CLASS 1-A WEST

Bishop McGuinness (10-4) at No. 6 Mitchell

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org

