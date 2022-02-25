Search
Friday News, February 25, 2022

Friday News, February 25, 2022

TREE pollen in the HIGH range for Friday.  Expect TREE pollen (mainly Cedar/Juniper, Maple and Elm tree pollen) to remain in the HIGH range this weekend.  https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

 

ALERT: The federal transportation administration is investigating why – some Honda Accord sedans and Honda CR-V SUVs – randomly slam on the brakes, without the driver touching the brake pedal. The vehicles being investigated are 2018 and 2019 model year Accords and 2017 to 2019 CR-Vs.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/24/business/honda-cr-v-accord-braking-investigation/index.html

 

ZERO? That’s how much Citigroup will charge customers who overdraw their accounts, making it the biggest US bank to get rid of overdraft fees. ‘

https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/25/us/five-things-february-25-trnd/index.html

 

 

The cost of Covid.

At least 5.2 million children globally have lost a parent, grandparent or family caretaker to Covid-19, according to a new study in the medical journal The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.

 

Keep moving!  90 minutes of light-to-moderate exercise after a COVID or flu vaccination may help you produce more antibodies.

https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2022-02-21/working-out-after-your-covid-shot-might-boost-immunity

 

The CDC is expected to significantly loosen its indoor mask guidelines today as the Omicron wave continues to ‘slow down’CBN News

 

Thousands of truckers calling themselves “The People’s Convoy” are heading to Washington, D.C. over the next several days after gathering in California to protest COVID restrictions. Police in DC are preparing for major traffic disruptions ahead of President Biden’s ‘State of the Union’ address on Tuesday, March 1. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/february/freedom-is-on-the-roll-trucker-convoy-underway-heading-to-dc-for-bidens-state-of-the-union-speech

 

College Hoops

Wake Forest (men) hosting Louisville at the Joel on Saturday. Tip off at 7pm

The Deacs host NC State this Wednesday (March 2) at the Joel (9pm). www.godeacs.com

 

Update in Ukraine

Russian forces are pressing toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv (KEY-v) as fighting there continues.  NATO defenses are on ‘high alert’ in the region.

https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/ukraine-russia-news-02-25-22/index.html

Ways to PRAY for the crisis in Ukraine

Give to help crisis response efforts in Ukraine.   https://send.org/story/hh_pray_for_ukraine

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Voice Trackers Delight         (FEB 26-27, 2022)

 

TREE pollen in the HIGH range this weekend.

(Cedar/Juniper, Maple and Elm).    https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

 

Special Blood Drive happening Thursday, March 3, 2022

Celebrating former Kernersville Police officer Sean Houle (‘SHAWN’ ‘HOOL’) who was shot in the line of duty last February while making an arrest. Sean survived but needed around 70 pints of blood!

Location of the Blood Drive:  First Christian Church in Kernersville

Times: 2:30pm – 7:30pm. Sponsored by the Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross. Check out the Houlestrong Facebook page for more information. Or the Events page at wbfj.fm.   Learn more at www.redcrossblood.org

*Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.

 

12th annual Art Show & Sale benefiting Meals-on-Wheels.

Preview available art online now through March 4

Shop in person on March 5 at the Senior Services location on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem 10-3pm. Online shopping will continue through March 11 at 9:00PM.

Remember each one-of-a-kind piece sold will help provide hot, nutritious meals to seniors in our community. INFO: Shane Nixon at 336-721-0907

https://www.seniorservicesinc.org/2022-art-show-sale/

 

Update in Ukraine

Russian forces are pressing toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv (KEY-v) as fighting these continues.  NATO defenses are on ‘high alert’ in the region.

https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/ukraine-russia-news-02-25-22/index.html

Ways to PRAY for the crisis in Ukraine

Give to help crisis response efforts in Ukraine.   https://send.org/story/hh_pray_for_ukraine

 

Handheld device tests water quality in minutes using electronic ‘taste buds’

Exciting news for campers, hikers, or people living in cities with questionable water quality. A new low-cost handheld device lets users know within minutes if water is safe to drink. Scientists from Northwestern University say that it generates a digital output on eight tubes that tells users how high the concentration of contaminant is. If it’s just one then it’s completely safe, and if it’s eight then users will know to avoid the water.  https://www.studyfinds.org/water-quality-contamination-rosalind-franklin/

 

Election 2022

Candidate filings for the upcoming May 17th Primary in North Carolina have resumed starting today (Feb 24) through noon March 4.

On Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022, a North Carolina trial court issued an order approving the N.C. House, N.C. Senate, and N.C. congressional district maps linked below. The N.C. Supreme Court denied all appeals to the trial court order. Thus, the filings and primary can move forward…

One-stop early voting: April 28 – May 14, 2022 (3pm)

Primary Election Day – Tuesday, May 17, 2022

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

 

