Friday News, February 22, 2019 

New Election for 9th District: After Republican Mark Harris called for a new election in the 9th Congressional District, saying evidence found in a state investigation of alleged fraud in last fall’s election has undermined public confidence in the results, the State Board of Elections voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to order one.

It was not immediately clear whether Harris, a former pastor, intends to run in that new election. What’s next? The elections board’s attorney plans to review the laws on scheduling new primaries and a new general election and proposed dates.

Back story: Harris led Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes out of about 280,000 cast last fall in the NC 9th District, a mostly rural district that includes part of Charlotte and extends eastward through several counties along the southern edge of the state.

https://www.wral.com/filled-with-bombshell-revelations-9th-district-hearing-ends-with-new-election/18200098/

Newly elected Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough telling the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday that he has decided to end an arrangement with ICE (or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) over possible legal concerns. Kimbrough severed a contract that allows ICE to use the Forsyth County jail for detaining people suspected of living in the country illegally.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/kimbrough-legal-concerns-led-to-decision-on-ice/article_7176dc72-9f11-51ff-a46e-4c8edd85e895.html

JOBS: Aetna is expanding its operations facility in the Triad, a move expected to bring 300 new jobs by the end of 2020. It marks the second expansion at the health care company’s High Point location in the past year. https://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/local/aetna-plans-to-add-jobs-at-high-point-operations-gov/article_

Nike-gate? Soon after Duke’s Zion Williamson’s shoe ripped apart during the opening 30 seconds of Wednesday night’s Duke / Carolina matchup, Nike’s stock price took a hit. The freak injury that happened to Zion immediately sparked debates about everything from the shoe manufacturer to insurance issues and whether the likely NBA lottery pick should risk his professional future by continuing to play for the top-ranked-for-now Blue Devils.

BTW: Since Duke is a Nike-sponsored school, Williamson has his choice of that company’s footwear.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/national_international/zion-s-freak-injury-ripples-in-basketball-business-worlds/article_77096ef8-6d19-5206-8558-15db5990a3a4.html

Faith-Based films update: ‘Run the Race’ – Release date: Feb. 22, 2019

“Run the Race,” co-produced by Tim Tebow and his brother, Robby, tells the fictional story of two brothers in high school who face trying times as they seek different paths to find a way out of their troubled lives…

Read More: https://www.christianpost.com/news/5-christian-films-coming-to-theaters-in-2019.html

Sad News: Peter Tork best known from the classic 1960s hit ‘The Monkees’ passed away on Thursday. He was 77

Fact: The members of the ‘made-for-TV’ band were actual musicians and accomplished performers. Sadly, the group was not allowed to play their own instruments on their first two albums. Peter Tork, a folk singer in New York’s Greenwich Village, played a number of instruments including keyboards, bass guitar, banjo, harpsichord on future Monkees recordings. CNN

‘Early Bird Registration’ for the annual NCHE Homeschool convention in

Winston-Salem continues through Feb 28. Conference dates: May 30-June 1, 2019

https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/

What’s your favorite BBQ restaurant? Reader’s poll from USA Today

You can vote for your favorite (out of 19 choices) once per day until voting ends on Tuesday, Feb 26 at noon. Local choices include Lexington #1, The Barbeque Center, Smiley’s BBQ and Stamey’s (Greensboro). The 10 winning BBQ spots in NC will be announced on Friday, March 8. https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-bbq-in-north-carolina/

Reminder: ALL area hospitals are still under Temporary Visitor Restrictions because of the increased number of ‘flu’ cases in our area.

*Children – age 12 and under – will not be allowed to visit patients.

(Some exceptions may be made…)

*The Temporary Visitor Restrictions policy is a collaborative effort among the five regional health systems: Novant Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health as well as Atrium Health, Cone Health and Randolph Health.