Friday News, February 21, 2020

(FRI) The 62nd annual Pancake Jamboree til 8 p.m.

Location: Lower level of Benton Convention Center, downtown Winston-Salem

Hosted by the Twin City Kiwanis Club. INFO: https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org.

The UNC system might change its minimum freshman admission standards to give students with good high school grades but not-so-great test scores a shot at attending a state university. A UNC Board of Governors committee will consider a plan that would require new freshmen to have a high school GPA of 2.5 on a four-point scale or reach a minimum score on the ACT or SAT.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/unc-system-might-change-minimum-admission-standards-for-freshmen/

The new Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital will officially open this Sunday (Feb. 23). The brand new, $100-million dollar Women’s and Children’s Health Center is connected to its flagship Moses Cone Hospital off Elm Street in Greensboro. https://www.conehealth.com/news/news-search/2019-news-releases/

https://myfox8.com/news/newsmakers/meet-the-cone-health-executives-who-were-keys-to-building-of-the-new-womens-and-childrens-health-center/

Please pray for Ravi Zacharias who underwent ‘spinal repair surgery’ this week.

“It will be some days of pain and struggle. But by God’s grace and with my family, friends, and colleagues close at hand, I will make it. I ask for your prayers and your continued support. https://www.rzim.org/read/rzim-updates/prayer-request-spinal-repair-surgery-on-february-20

Election 2020: Early-voting continues in North Carolina through February 29th.

(8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays plus a Saturday – or two, depends on your county)

** Primary Election Day is March 3 (Super Tuesday)

View Sample Ballots, Election Day Polling Place, Voter Details on the News Blog

Sad News: Larry Tesler, the Silicon Valley pioneer who created the computer concepts such as “cut,” “copy” and “paste,” has died. He was 74. Tesler – a former Xerox researcher – was a pioneer of what he called “mode-less editing” – where a user wouldn’t have to use a keyboard to switch between modes to write and edit.

https://myfox8.com/news/computer-scientist-who-pioneered-copy-and-paste-has-died/

During the month of February, the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to encourage people to “Give Blood to Give Time.”

**All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health are eligible to donate blood.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20200211/cancer-patients-use-more-blood-than-those-fighting-any-other-disease

Find a blood drive near me: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Need FREE Tax Preparation assistance?

Several organizations are available. Check out the News Blog for details…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-when-does-aarp-tax-assistance-start/

Volunteers needed: at Senior Services is looking for volunteers in various areas including Meals-on-Wheel. The routes take about 90 minutes. Volunteer once a week or once a month. Call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org

The city of Greensboro needs to fill 150 part-time ‘summer jobs’ jobs.

Counselors, cashiers, nurses and most of all lifeguards are needed for the summer.

Details at www.IApplyGreensboro.com.

If you’re not in Greensboro, Lexington and High Point Parks and Rec have openings for camp counselors. Forsyth County is looking for camp counselors and lifeguards. https://myfox8.com/news/greensboro-looking-to-fil-150-part-time-summer-jobs/

Flow Automotive Group is expanding its Honda dealership in Burlington.

The former Harris Teeter property at Edgewood Shopping Center will be converted into a pre-owned sales center and additional service bays for the dealership. The Burlington renovation of the Honda dealership should be complete in August.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/flow-plans-burlington-honda-dealership-expansion/

CDC: Handwashing with soap removes germs from hands and helps prevent sickness. Studies have shown that handwashing can prevent 1 in 3 diarrhea-related sicknesses and 1 in 5 respiratory infections, such as a cold or the flu.

https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/index.html

Cherries for gout.

Honey to heal a wound.

Peppermint oil for headaches

Green tea for joint pain

Lemon juice for kidney stones

Duct tape for warts…

Your grandmother probably swore by these fixes, and now science is catching up with them. Researchers have produced hundreds of studies in the past five years about the effectiveness of (some) home remedies.

Remember that even natural cures can interact with medications. If you take pills regularly or have a chronic health condition, check with your doctor before trying these.

Check out the list of home remedies that are backed by science on the News Blog.

https://www.readersdigest.ca/health/healthy-living/old-time-home-remedies/